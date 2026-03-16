Why Fans Believe One A-Lister Is Building Bridges Between the Beckhams and the Peltz Beckhams

The Beckham family's relationship with the Peltz Beckhams has dominated the headlines in 2026, with Brooklyn speaking out against his family in a shock statement in January.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Victoria and David's eldest son posted to Instagram after months of speculation around a family fallout.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family," he continued. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

Article continues below

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 27-year-old's social media statement went on to accuse his parents of "trying endlessly to ruin [his] relationship" with Nicola Peltz, alleging that his "wife has been consistently disrespected by [his] family."

"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards," Brooklyn's explosive statement continued. "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life.

"I grew up with overwhelming anxiety," he added. "For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Multiple members of the Beckham family have reached out in the months since, with Victoria, David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper all extending social media olive branches to Brooklyn.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not to mention, family friends have also appeared to reach out, with Brooklyn and Nicola attending a party hosted by the Beckhams' close friend Elton John this weekend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

John famously hosts an annual Oscars party, with his AIDS Foundation’s 34th Annual Academy Awards viewing party taking place on Sunday. And among the A-list attendees was his godson Brooklyn, with the Peltz Beckhams photographed together on the red carpet and inside the event.

The 'Your Song' singer was later seen sitting with the Peltz Beckhams at the party, with the trio appearing deep in discussion. And with the photographs surfacing online, fans were quick to theorise that John was trying to build bridges.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This comes after close friend of the family Gordon Ramsay confirmed that he had also been in touch with Brooklyn about the situation, speaking out about the subject to The Sun.

"I love him, his heart is incredible, but it’s hard, isn’t it?," Ramsay explained to the publication. "I think when you’re infatuated, you know, love is blind.

"They say it for that reason, and so, you know, he’s desperate to stand on his own two feet," he continued. "He’s desperate to forge his own way. And I respect that from Brooklyn, and that’s such a good thing to do.

"But remember where you came from, and honestly, one day you’re not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that."

Neither the Beckham family nor Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham have commented further on the situation.

We will continue to update this story.