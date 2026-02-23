Why Prince William Once ‘Broke Down and Apologised’ to Princess Kate

A new biography about Prince William and Princess Kate has gone into detail about their reported 2004 break up.

"[William] was torn about whether he wanted to continue his relationship with Catherine," Russell Myers reported of the brief split.

William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story by Russell Myers is set for release on Thursday 26 February.

The Prince and Princess of Wales continue to be front and centre. And from the changes to their official roles to their recent appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs, the royal couple has been making non-stop headlines.

It is the future King and Queen's relationship that has been getting the world talking the most, with an upcoming biography about them promising to reveal "seismic revelations".

William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story by Russell Myers is set for release later this week. And in recently surfaced excerpts, it has revealed some major behind the scenes moments in their relationship.

One such moment reportedly occurred in 2004, with the couple briefly breaking up during their University summer holiday, something that Myers has written about in the new release.

According to an excerpt, published by HELLO! magazine, Prince William had a "sudden change in attitude" towards their relationship, with Kate reportedly "left in shock at his sudden change of direction".

"He was thinking about going to Sandhurst, joining the army, maybe some traveling and what that would lead to," reported Myers. "It certainly gave his head a wobble, wondering how much time he would have to dedicate to that and what that would mean for other things in his life, such as a serious relationship."

"[It] wasn't clear that Catherine would remain a priority for William after university," the excerpt continued. "He was still just 22, and friends suggested he was afraid both of losing his independence so young, and of the mounting media speculation about a possible engagement."

"[William] was torn about whether he wanted to continue his relationship with Catherine," Myers continued. "On the one hand he missed her, and on the other the attention from the media had left him so incensed" that having a "normal relationship" allegedly seemed impossible.

Prince William and Kate Middleton ultimately reconciled when university resumed, with Myers reporting that William "broke down and apologised."

"William told Catherine he wanted to make a serious go of the relationship and in a peacemaking gesture he invited her to his father's 56th birthday celebrations at Highgrove."

