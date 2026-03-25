Beatrice and Eugenie To ‘Push Back Hard’ against Prince William

How Beatrice and Eugenie Intend to ‘Push Back Hard’ against Prince William
The Prince of Wales is 'calling the shots'
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Following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest in February, palace insiders have discussed how his royal removal could impact his daughters' roles within the monarchy. According to some royal experts, Prince William is 'calling the shots' when it comes to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and the Prince of Wales is poised to take a 'hard line' approach to their royal futures. Although William has always had a close relationship with his cousins, sources now claim that the heir has strategically distanced himself from certain family members, which includes banning Beatrice and Eugenie from attending royal ascot this year.
However, a new report asserts that if William continues to withdraw the Princesses royal privileges, the sisters will not be afraid of 'pushing back hard'. An insider alleged to Closer that their retaliation could even include tell-all interviews and media involvement - something which William would be very keen to avoid, particularly in the wake of Prince Harry's explosive interviews after his own royal departure. The source told the publication: "They're still struggling to believe that their uncle and cousin would really evict them but if that does come to pass it will be the spark that lights the fuse. There's been some talk that they may resort to hiring lawyers and going to the press to make a stink."
The source added: "And, of course, there’s also the possibility that they could do a tell-all. That’s going to become a lot more likely if William goes after them. It’s certainly something they can use as a threat to try and get him to back off."Article continues below
The report goes on to claim that Beatrice and Eugenie believe they retain the right to stay in their royal lodgings, and it's something they 'feel strongly' about as they are 'determined' to keep the family homes where both Princesses are raising young children.
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have two daughters, Sienna, 4, and Athena, 1, with Edoardo also sharing a son, Christopher Woolf, with his former partner, Dara Huang. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are parents to sons August, 5, and Ernest, 2.
The Palace has not commented.
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Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.