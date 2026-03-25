Beatrice and Eugenie To ‘Push Back Hard’ against Prince William

Following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest in February, palace insiders have discussed how his royal removal could impact his daughters' roles within the monarchy. According to some royal experts, Prince William is 'calling the shots' when it comes to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and the Prince of Wales is poised to take a 'hard line' approach to their royal futures. Although William has always had a close relationship with his cousins, sources now claim that the heir has strategically distanced himself from certain family members, which includes banning Beatrice and Eugenie from attending royal ascot this year.

However, a new report asserts that if William continues to withdraw the Princesses royal privileges, the sisters will not be afraid of 'pushing back hard'. An insider alleged to Closer that their retaliation could even include tell-all interviews and media involvement - something which William would be very keen to avoid, particularly in the wake of Prince Harry's explosive interviews after his own royal departure. The source told the publication: "They're still struggling to believe that their uncle and cousin would really evict them but if that does come to pass it will be the spark that lights the fuse. There's been some talk that they may resort to hiring lawyers and going to the press to make a stink."

The source added: "And, of course, there’s also the possibility that they could do a tell-all. That’s going to become a lot more likely if William goes after them. It’s certainly something they can use as a threat to try and get him to back off."

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The report goes on to claim that Beatrice and Eugenie believe they retain the right to stay in their royal lodgings, and it's something they 'feel strongly' about as they are 'determined' to keep the family homes where both Princesses are raising young children.

Entitled: the Rise and Fall of the House of York, by Andrew Lownie £11 at Amazon UK This new biography unpacks the life of Prince Andrew, and been touted as 'the most devastating royal biography ever written'. Spare, by Prince Harry £6 at Amazon UK In his best-selling memoir, Prince Harry details his life behind closed doors at the Palace - and his shocking decision to leave it all behind. Penguin The Palace Papers, Tina Brown £10.11 at Amazon UK Author and former Vanity Fair editor, Tina Brown, offers insight into how the biggest moments in recent royal history unfolded - from Camilla's royal ascension, to Harry and Meghan's departure.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have two daughters, Sienna, 4, and Athena, 1, with Edoardo also sharing a son, Christopher Woolf, with his former partner, Dara Huang. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are parents to sons August, 5, and Ernest, 2.

The Palace has not commented.

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