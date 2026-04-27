Anne Hathaway Has Given a Major Update on The Princess Diaries 3

Anne Hathaway is in her sequel era, with the 43-year-old actress hitting screens this week in The Devil Wears Prada 2. And coming almost 20 years after the original, the highly-anticipated release is dominating the headlines.

However, it was another one of Hathaway's upcoming sequels that got the world talking this weekend, as fans shifted their focus to The Princess Diaries 3.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Disney first announced that The Princess Diaries would be getting a third instalment last year, 24 years after the original and 21 years after Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

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And with Crazy Rich Asians director Adele Lim officially signing on to the project, Hathaway, who stars in the franchise as Mia Thermopalis, posted the news to Instagram. "Miracles happen," she captioned the update. "Back to Genovia... the fairy tale continues."

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However, despite the ongoing excitement, and even an open casting call published by Lim, progress on the long-awaited sequel appears to have slowed down.

This is something that Hathaway spoke out about this week, giving a major update on The Princess Diaries 3 during her TDWP2 press tour. And unfortunately for fans, it looks like the sequel could be a long way off.

"One hundred percent, we’re constantly working on it," Hathaway told Entertainment Weekly of the project, revealing that they are "chipping away" at the script.

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"[The Devil Wears Prada 2] cropped up unexpectedly and took over the space," she continued, explaining that "it became impossible to focus on both at the same time."

"The intention is to make Princess Diaries hopefully next," she added, before revealing that contrary to popular belief, the third film "is not greenlit or confirmed yet".

"If I learned anything from [The Devil Wears Prada 2], it’s that expectations are very, very high," she later stressed. "And if you’re going to do it, you have to knock it out of the park."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Little is known so far about The Princess Diaries 3, but many of its A-list original cast have confirmed in the past that they would be open to reprising their roles.

"I think I would [do it]," Julie Andrews has previously said of returning to play Clarisse Renaldi, in a 2020 interview with The Talk. "I’m getting awfully old and crotchety. I’m not sure if it’s the right timing, but I think to work with Annie would be lovely again, and sure I’d be up for it."

"If Annie and Julie are down, of course," stated Heather Matarazzo, who played Lilly Moscovitz, via Cosmopolitan. And even Chris Pine has confirmed that he would be open to returning as Nicholas Devereaux.

Well, this is exciting.

We will continue to update this story.