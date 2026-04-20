Ryan Reynolds Has Released a Rare Statement in Support of Wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has referenced Blake Lively's ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni in a rare statement this week, voicing his pride in his wife.

"I have never in my life been more proud of my wife," Reynolds explained in an interview for Today's Sunday Sitdown Live series. "People have no idea what is really going on. I’ve never been more proud of someone in my life, with that level of integrity that they bring with them in everything they do."

The Lively v Wayfarer Studios trial is set to take place on Monday 18 May 2026.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle remains ongoing, following the release of their 2024 Colleen Hoover film adaptation, It Ends With Us.

Lively, 38, made a legal complaint against Baldoni, 42, in December 2024, accusing her director and co-star of sexual harassment on set, and for allegedly coordinating a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni has denied the allegations, countersuing Lively for $400 million, however his case has since been dismissed.

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Now, following a year and a half of public legal drama, a trial for Lively v Wayfarer Studios has officially been set for May 2026, with both Lively and Baldoni expected to take to the stand.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have kept a relatively low profile in recent months, remaining focused on the ongoing court case.

However, this weekend, Ryan Reynolds made a rare public statement in support of his wife ahead of next month's trial, praising Lively's "integrity" throughout the entire process.

The statement in question came about during a recent interview on Today's Sunday Sitdown Live series, when the Deadpool star was asked how the couple and their four children - James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 3, are managing amid the high profile case.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

"You really see the illusion behind so much of this stuff, digital life versus real life," Reynolds explained to host Willie Geist in response.

"Really, without getting into too much, I have never in my life been more proud of my wife," he continued. "People have no idea what is really going on.

"I’ve never been more proud of someone in my life, with that level of integrity that they bring with them in everything they do," he added.

The Lively v Wayfarer Studios trial will take place on Monday 18 May 2026 in New York City.

We will continue to update this story.