Brooklyn’s Ex Has Spoken Out About the Beckham Family Fallout

Tensions between the Peltz Beckhams and the Beckham family continue to make headlines, with Brooklyn, 27, confirming the fallout in an explosive statement earlier this year.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Victoria and David's eldest son wrote in a shock social media post in January 2026, following months of speculation.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

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Brooklyn's statement went on to accuse his parents of controlling narratives about their family in the press, alleging that "performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships" have been a "fixture" of his life.

"I grew up with overwhelming anxiety," his statement concluded. "For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared."

A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham A photo posted by on

This week, in a surprise development, Brooklyn's ex girlfriend Hana Cross weighed in on the situation, with the 28-year-old model dating the Cloud23 founder between 2018 and 2019. And reflecting on their nine month relationship, Cross admitted that Brooklyn's statement "summed up a lot of [her] own experiences."

"This whole thing that's happened, with Brooklyn coming out and writing the Instagram Stories and his statement – it was a bit shocking to me that he did that,” Cross explained in a recent interview with HELLO!.

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"It was a surprise. I guess it shocked his family, too… but it summed up a lot of my own experiences as well and the way that their family as a brand does act.

“But then, nobody knows what's going on behind closed doors. But I do think it's sad that everything had to be put out there on his side, so openly and publicly.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"My time with the family caused me a lot of anxiety, in all honesty," Cross continued of her own experience.

"There were a lot of warning signs and things that happened during the relationship that, in hindsight, should have made me think and maybe end the relationship or walk away from it a lot sooner than I did.

"But I was only 20/ 21 when we dated, and I had just started modelling, and I came from living on a farm to moving to London and being thrown into a relationship like that."

Neither Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz nor the Beckham family has commented on the reports.

We will continue to update this story.