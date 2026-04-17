Victoria Beckham has commented on reports of a family fallout in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, stating "we love our children so much".

"We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be," she continued, stressing: "All we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children."

This comes after Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn posted an explosive statement to social media in January, confirming speculated tensions.

The Beckham family's relationship with the Peltz Beckhams continues to make headlines, with Brooklyn, 27, confirming tensions in a public statement in January 2026.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," the Cloud23 founder wrote in a bombshell social media post, following speculation around a fallout.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

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Brooklyn's shock statement went on to accuse his parents of controlling narratives about their family in the press, valuing "public promotion and endorsements above all else" and "trying endlessly to ruin [his] relationship" with Nicola Peltz.

"I grew up with overwhelming anxiety," his statement concluded. "For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, Victoria Beckham commented on the family fallout for the first time, briefly responding to a question about the topic during an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

"I think that we've always - we love our children so much," the 52-year-old stated. "We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be.

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"You know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now," she continued. "And all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children."

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David Beckham has also seemingly addressed the fallout in the past, taking part in an interview around the dangers of social media just hours after Brooklyn's bombshell statement.

"Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn," Beckham explained on CNBC’s Squawk Box. "So that’s what I try to teach my kids. But you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes as well."

The Beckham family and Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham have not commented further.

We will continue to update this story.