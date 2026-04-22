Victoria Beckham Has Reflected on How She and David Navigate ‘Tough Times’

Victoria Beckham has spoken publicly this week about how she and husband David navigate "tough times".

"We always put our children first," the 52-year-old emphasised during an appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, explaining that the couple supports each other and grows together.

This interview comes after son Brooklyn's bombshell statement, with the Cloud 23 founder speaking out against his family in January 2026.

Tensions between the Beckham family and the Peltz Beckhams have dominated the headlines in 2026, with Brooklyn, 27, speaking out against his family in an explosive public statement.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," the Beckhams' eldest son wrote in a lengthy social media post in January.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

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Brooklyn's statement took particular aim at his parents, accusing them of controlling narratives in the press, allegedly "hijacking" his wedding to Nicola Peltz and "trying endlessly to ruin [their] relationship."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Beckham family has remained tight lipped in the months since Brooklyn's statement, choosing not to comment on the situation directly.

However, this week has seen Victoria Beckham subtly address the family drama, speaking publicly about how she and husband David navigate "tough times" together.

"We always put our children first," the mother of four explained when asked about her "challenging year" during her recent appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.

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"We love our children so much and have always really focused on protecting our children, but we laugh a lot. David Beckham is really, super funny.

"You know, myself and David, we're so close and we have incredible people around us," she continued. "We're close to my parents and David's parents. We support each other through everything that we do.

"We've grown together," she later added of their 26-year marriage. "And that's where I feel so blessed."

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"We love our children so much. We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be," Beckham added in a separate interview with the Wall Street Journal this week.

"You know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now," she continued. "And all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children."

The Beckham family and Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham have not commented further.

We will continue to update this story.