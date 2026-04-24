The Devil Wears Prada 2 Director Has Broken His Silence on Adrian Grenier’s Absence From the Sequel

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially days away, with the highly-anticipated sequel set for cinematic release next week. And coming almost 20 years after the original, details around the high fashion film have been going viral.

The long-awaited follow-up will see Andy Sachs [Anne Hathaway] return to Runway, reuniting with Miranda Priestly [Meryl Streep], Emily Charlton [Emily Blunt] and Nigel Kipling [Stanley Tucci] as they fight to save the magazine.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 Official Final Trailer (2026) - YouTube Watch On

Joining them for the sequel is an A-list TDWP2 cast, featuring new faces Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux and Pauline Chalamet. As well as some returning stars from the original film, including Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman.

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However, there is one noticeable cast change, with Adrian Grenier, who played Andy Sachs' boyfriend Nate, not returning for the sequel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grenier has spoken out about the situation to Page Six, confirming his "disappointment".

"We’re all fans of the movie, whether or not we were in it," he explained to the publication. "Obviously, it was a disappointment that I didn’t get the call to be in the sequel. But I also understand there was some backlash with Nate, the character, so that might have something to do with it.”

"Either way, it’s a disappointment," he continued. "And either way, it leaves room for a beautiful spinoff in which Nate has his own film."

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After the news of his absence went viral, Grenier went on to star in a Starbucks advert, poking fun at his TDWP character and the decision for him not to return.

"You might have seen the headlines that I wasn't asked to return for a certain sequel, but I'm good, really, it's all good energy," Grenier can be seen telling a Starbucks barista in the viral advert. "So, a toast to Nate - he made a mean sandwich, he loved his girlfriend... to a point.

"OK so he wasn't perfect," he later added. "So let's leave Nate in 2006 and keep this good energy going. I mean if they call, I'm free."

Now The Devil Wears Prada 2 director David Frankel has officially weighed in, breaking his silence on Grenier's absence and praising his "funny" advert.

"I had an idea about sneaking him into a cameo," Frankel explained to Entertainment Weekly of the sequel. "And, in the end, it was just too late in our production schedule to make it happen."

When asked about the original plans for the cameo, Frankel continued: "I probably shouldn’t say. But, I think I’m thrilled that [Grenier] did a Starbucks commercial, which was really funny and so self-effacing. I love the humility and the comedy of it!"

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set for UK release on 1 May 2026.