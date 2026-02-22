It's believed that Gordon Ramsay may have caused tension in his relationship with the Beckham family after he waded in on David and Victoria's feud with son Brooklyn.

Following Brooklyn's explosive statement shared on Instagram last month, in which he made bold claims about his strained relationship with his parents and admitted he has no hope of reconciling with his family, Gordon had his own say on the situation.

The celebrity chef has long been a close friend of the Beckhams and revealed that he had been in contact with Brooklyn during the ongoing fallout, going on to urge the 26-year-old to "remember where he came from".

Brooklyn's shocking post alleged that his mother had cancelled making wife Nicola Peltz's wedding dress at the "eleventh hour" and even "danced inappropriately" on him at the wedding.

He also claimed that his parents tried to bribe him into "signing away the rights" to the Beckham name before he married Nicola. Brooklyn even reportedly went on to remove tattoo tributes to his family days after his statement was posted.

Responding to the family tensions, Gordon told The Sun, " I think it's going to be a matter of time before Brooklyn takes a good look at himself and understands just what his parents mean to him.

"He's desperate to forge his own way, and I respect that from him. It's such a good thing to do. But remember where you came from," he added.

"Honestly, one day you're not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that. That penny will drop."

While Gordon's comments led to Brooklyn unfollowing him on Instagram, it's now thought that David and Victoria, who reportedly plan to stay silent, aren't happy, either.

"Gordon is nearly 60 and took a pop at a kid he has known since he was a toddler," a source is said to have told the Daily Mail.

"David and Victoria haven't spoken on the issue, and they never will - and then Gordon wades in.

"He has got a point. He has seen his best friends, David and Victoria, go through hell. Perhaps that's why he did it, or maybe he thought he was helping the situation."