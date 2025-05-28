Why Brooklyn Beckham Still Hasn't Reconciled With 'Heartbroken' David and Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham has not reconciled with his parents David and Victoria Beckham amid their alleged feud involving Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz. Things have escalated in recent days as the Beckhams' eldest son posted a video of himself and Nicola on a motorcycle over the weekend with the caption: "My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby."

Brooklyn's caption was widely interpreted as a pointed message for his parents, as they are believed not to be speaking at the moment, though it's unclear exactly what's going on. Earlier this month, Brooklyn and Nicola opted to skip David's milestone 50th birthday party which triggered an onslaught of speculation over a family 'feud'.

Brooklyn's younger brother Cruz Beckham appeared to try to build bridges by posting a photo of himself, his three siblings and their parents on Instagram Stories with the words: "I love my family, I love you guys more than anything, mum & dad you gave us life and cared for us no matter what, I cannot tell you how blessed we all are to have you in our lives x" (via Hello!).

But despite Cruz's efforts, reports continue to suggest that Brooklyn's relationship with David and Victoria is still incredibly strained. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, Brooklyn and Nicola "have not been in touch" with his parents since they skipped the birthday party.

Apparently, though, the alleged feud isn't solely driven by Brooklyn: his parents haven't attempted to reach out to him either, according to publication's source. "There hasn’t been any sort of resolution from either side," they added. Meanwhile, Brooklyn is said to have flown to London recently without getting in touch with his parents, "because things are tense and he didn’t think it would be a productive conversation" per the insider.

"Brooklyn is trying to let things go right now and is giving everyone space," the source added, explaining that he and his wife are "just doing their own thing. They have their own separate lives and have been carrying on for now."

In an additional story for the Metro, another insider claimed that "Victoria is upset that things have escalated to this point" and that their oldest son "has made his position clear" leaving "[Victoria] and David heartbroken." However, a source close to Nicola told the paper: "It’s sad that a simple statement of love and appreciation for his wife is being manipulated into something that it isn’t."

Let's hope the family are able to patch things up soon!