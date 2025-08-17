Sources Have Shut Down Rumours of a Fallout Between Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz attend the premiere of Lola
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Selena Gomez is one of the most talked-about women in the world. Particularly in 2025, with her stratospheric year seeing her release new album, I Said I Loved You First to major success.

However, it is her personal life that makes the most headlines, with the 33-year-old announcing her engagement to record producer Benny Blanco. And as the couple plan their highly-anticipated wedding, fans and followers have been speculating about the star-studded guest list.

Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One A-list couple that is likely to be in attendance is Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, with Peltz and Gomez known to be longtime friends.

In fact, the trio used to spend so much time together that Gomez joked back in 2023 that they were a "throuple".

Brooklyn Beckham, Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz at Parc des Princes in 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez and Peltz' friendship has been subjected to fallout rumours in recent months, after the 'Hands to Myself' singer was noticeably absent from Nicola and Brooklyn's recent vow renewal.

However, sources have been quick to shut down rumours of a fallout, insisting that the feud "doesn't exist".

"It's totally false and wrong to bring an innocent bystander into the feud," a source close to the Peltz Beckhams reportedly told the Mirror. "People have busy schedules, and people are looking for drama where it doesn’t exist."

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift attend the 2023 Video Music Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Among the other celebrity guests who are expected to be in attendance at Gomez and Blanco's nuptials is Taylor Swift. The singer is known to share a long-term friendship with Gomez, and even joked that she would be the flower girl after news of their engagement broke.

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston at the annual Golden Globes Awards Post-Party in 2015

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not to mention Jennifer Aniston, with the FRIENDS actress opening up about her close bond with Gomez just this week.

"Selena helps me lean into social media," Aniston explained in a recent interview with People. "And she's just an angel that I love to spend time with."

Well, that's that.

We will continue to update this story.

