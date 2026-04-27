Meghan Markle’s Cryptic Instagram Post References the ‘Hardest Seven Years’ of Her Life

The Duchess of Sussex shared a rare astrology reel video to her Instagram Stories this weekend, hinting at her difficult last few years.

"Taurus, Leo, Scorpio & Aquarius ending the hardest seven years of their lives on April 25th", read the video from @astrologyisforeveryone, with Markle herself being a Leo.

This comes after Markle's recent comments, describing herself as "the most trolled person in the entire world".

The Duchess of Sussex has been front and centre in 2026. And from her and Prince Harry's recent tour of Australia to new seasonal releases from her lifestyle brand, As Ever, Meghan Markle continues to make headlines.

This has been particularly true since the 44-year-old mother of two rejoined Instagram, with the Duchess sharing lifestyle updates and sweet candid family snaps with her 4.5 million followers.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

It was a surprising post by Markle that went viral this week, as the former Suits actress shared an astrology reel video to her Instagram Stories, hinting at her difficult last seven years as a Leo (the Duchess was born on 4 August 1981).

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"Taurus, Leo, Scorpio & Aquarius ending the hardest seven years of their lives on April 25th", read the video from @astrologyisforeveryone, showing two men dancing in celebration.

A post shared by Kristina Antuna | astrology, horoscopes, and magic (@astrologyisforeveryone) A photo posted by on

"Uranus in Taurus has delt Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius with some of the toughest years of their lives," read the caption from the popular astrology account.

"Uranus is the planet of change, disruption, and revolution. And sometimes we need change. But Taurus is probably the most change resistant sign of the zodiac. It’s reliable. It likes what it knows and it finds a lot of comfort in the same routine routines.

"So when Uranus entered Taurus, everything that you were relied upon, whether that was a job, a spouse, even your faith, was tested and flipped upside down over and over these last seven years.

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"It’s been unsettling and I’m sure that what you valued in 2019 is not what you value now. Or at least it looks a lot different," the post continued.

"But on April 25, Uranus leaves Taurus. This is the end of a seven year cycle of radical change for these signs. You will finally settle into the version of who you became through all this change."

Penguin The Palace Papers, Tina Brown £10.11 at Amazon UK Author and former Vanity Fair editor, Tina Brown, offers insight into how the biggest moments in recent royal history unfolded - from Camilla's royal ascension, to Harry and Meghan's departure. Spare, by Prince Harry £6 at Amazon UK In his best-selling memoir, Prince Harry details his life behind closed doors at the Palace - and his shocking decision to leave it all behind. Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, by Tom Bower £5.49 at Amazon UK This was branded as one of the most 'explosive' royal biographies in recent years, detailing the fallout between the monarchy, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle is known to have endured a difficult few years, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping away from their royal roles in 2020, before relocating to California. And Markle in particular has faced a barrage of online abuse in the years since.

"[E]very day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked," Markle stated recently during the couple's tour of Australia. "I was the most trolled person in the entire world, man or woman."

We will continue to update this story.