Princess Charlotte's royal future may look very different to those of her brothers. Over the years, royal experts have speculated that the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children could be forced to grow apart as Prince George, 12, is already preparing to become King. While Prince Louis' future titles - and responsibilities - are currently unclear, it seems that Princess Charlotte, who turns 11 next month, is likely to become a working royal one day.

Charlotte is regularly praised for her exceptional royal etiquette - often spotted reminding her brothers how to behave at public engagements - and it appears that the young Princess is already following in her mum's distinct royal footsteps. Last weekend, Prince William and Princess Kate attended the 2026 Easter Matins Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with their three children - marking the first time the whole family has attended since 2023.

In photographs from the event, Kate and Charlotte can be seen sharing a sweet moment as they walk side-by-side. But the key signifier that the young Princess is emulating her mother is through their joint sense of style. Both Kate and Charlotte wore Self-Portrait dresses with complimentary colour palettes; Kate opted for a cream midi, while Charlotte chose pastel blue. Noticeably, Charlotte also re-wore her Christmas day coat, a bespoke camel Catherine Walker button-up with brown detailing. Princess Kate is known for recycling outfits, and has famously done this ever since she became a working royal - carving a path for Charlotte to do the same.

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Last year, royal expert Ingrid Seward told Hello! that Charlotte is 'full of admiration for her mother', adding: "Kate and Charlotte are great friends, and I think to Kate, their bond is very precious. The mother-daughter relationship is obviously particularly important to Kate because she has such a close relationship with her own mother, Carole Middleton."

Kate and Charlotte have always had a particularly strong bond. At the Princess of Wales' 2025 festive concert, Together at Christmas, Kate and Charlotte performed a sweet mother-and-daughter piano duet, and the young Princess was said to be very 'protective' of her mum as she underwent cancer treatment in 2024. Seward added at the time: "I think that Charlotte is really taking care of her mum."

Royal photographer Karwai Tang echoed the sentiment in another interview with the publication, stating that Charlotte was a 'great source of strength' to Kate. Going on to discuss the family's appearance at Wimbledon in 2025, Tang added: "You can see that they are so close. At one point Charlotte started fanning her mum – it was really sweet. Kate gently tapped her arm to get her to stop, maybe so she didn't cause any distraction while the players were serving. But it was a really nice bit of interaction."