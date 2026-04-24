Nicole Kidman’s ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ Co-Star Has Opened Up About Her On-Set Hospitalisation

Margo's Got Money Troubles is one of the most talked-about shows of the moment, with the Apple TV+ series going viral since its April 2026 release.

The comedy drama show follows new mother Margo, played by Elle Fanning, who becomes an OnlyFans star in order to solve her financial problems.

And with a supporting cast of Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman, Thaddea Graham and Michael Angarano to name a few, the series is already set to become a cult classic.

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It was Nicole Kidman who made the show headlines this week, with the 58-year-old actress executively producing the project, as well as appearing in the series as Lace, a pro wrestler-turned-lawyer.

However, according to her MGMT co-star Nick Offerman, Kidman's filming experience was very dramatic, with the actress hospitalised after finishing her scenes.

According to Offerman, Kidman's first day of filming - a "huge set piece" - very almost didn't happen, with the Big Little Lies actress becoming extremely sick with flu. But despite her illness, Kidman reportedly kept to the filming schedule, only leaving for the hospital "for an IV" after having completed the day's shoot.

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"We're there in the morning, we're getting warmed up — some of us are going to be performing some actual wrestling, and so we have our doubles, we have people we're working with. And the word comes in that Nicole has the flu, and we might not get Nicole today," Offerman recalled to PEOPLE in a recent interview. "And we're like, 'Oh no, that's such a bummer,' because we only have the one day that we've built this whole circus for. It's about 8:00 in the morning that we get this news.

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"Come to be about 11:00am, the word comes in: Nicole's coming," he continued, describing Kidman as "so sick".

"She was so pale, shaken - she just had the flu really so bad," he recalled. "[But] she showed up and made sure that we got every shot of her, total superhero style.

"We did everything we needed to so that we did not lose one scrap of what we needed for her character," he added, revealing that once she had finished filming, Kidman "was literally taken to the hospital for an IV.

"I just said to her, 'I already admired you so much, but this is how you get to be Nicole Kidman'," Offerman recalled. "You show up so that your show doesn't lose a minute of your value. It was so generous. It was astonishing."

Season one of Margo's Got Money Trouble is available to watch now on Apple TV+, with new episodes released every Wednesday.

We will continue to update this story.