Prince William’s ‘Royal Reboot’ Plans Are Reportedly Being Obstructed by Family Drama
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- Royal commentator Emily Andrews has reported that Prince William's plans to "reboot" the monarchy are being threatened by the ongoing family drama.
- Andrews has referenced the recent actions of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, in particular.
- This is said to have left the future King "pretty furious", with the Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly working hard to restore the royal family's credibility.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre in 2026, with the future King and Queen stepping up as leaders within the royal family.
And with the royal couple looking to reshape the monarchy during their reign, they have already started to work towards a more modern and relatable system.
However, royal commentator Emily Andrews spoke out this week to report that Prince William and Princess Kate's hard work laying foundations and bolstering popularity was being obstructed by the ongoing royal drama.Article continues below
The royal family has navigated multiple scandals in recent years, primarily surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, with the former Duke of York stripped of his titles in 2025. He was also arrested this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
"William was, I'm told, pretty furious that his headline tour to forge diplomatic links in Saudi Arabia earlier in the year was nearly derailed due to the allegations about Andrew's links with Epstein," Andrews reported in a recent op-ed for Woman and Home.
"I'm told, he was equally annoyed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gallivanting round the world on pseudo-royal trips to Jordan and then Australia later this month," Andrews added.
However, the expert stressed that Prince William's "real ire is reserved for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson".
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Andrews particularly cited "her money-making schemes involving the late Queen's pet corgis," with Ferguson, who took in Muick and Sandy, reportedly claiming that the late monarch had been communicating with her through the two dogs after her death.
This is something that is said to have "appalled" Prince William and Princess Kate, coming amid reports that Ferguson was considering cloning the corgis for a reality TV show. Fergie has denied these claims.
The royal family has not commented on the reports.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. After working at Marie Claire UK for seven years - rising from intern to Features Editor - she is now a freelance contributor to the News and Features section.
In 2021, Jenny was named as a winner on the PPA's '30 under 30' list, and was also listed as a rising star in journalism.