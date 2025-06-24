Brooklyn Beckham Calls Nicola Peltz Proposal ‘Best Decision Ever’ Amid Rumoured Family Fallout

Brooklyn Beckham has no regrets when it comes to his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz. The eldest Beckham child paid a sweet tribute to the actress in an anniversary Instagram post this week, marking five years since they got engaged. Alongside a photo of the pair taking a mirror selfie, where Brooklyn is sweetly kissing his wife's cheek, he wrote: "It’s been 5 years since I asked this beautiful woman to marry me xx best decision ever x I love you so much."

The couple tied the knot in 2022 in a lavish £3 million ceremony at Nicola's father's home, a £76 million Florida mansion. The pair recently opened up to Glamour about their relationship, and the interview came amidst speculation that Brooklyn has distanced himself from his famous parents.

A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham A photo posted by on

Many of the comments on Brooklyn's anniversary post related to this reported estrangement from David and Victoria Beckham. The famous family has made headlines in recent weeks over their alleged feud, with Brooklyn and Nicola notably skipping David's 50th birthday celebrations in May.

Rumours of a feud between the UK-based Beckhams and the US-based Peltz-Beckhams have ramped up in recent months, but dramatically escalated after the former footballer's big birthday. A source who spoke Us Weekly claimed that Brooklyn and Nicola "have not been in touch" with David and Victoria. They told the publication: "There hasn’t been any sort of resolution from either side," adding that Brooklyn flew to London recently without getting in touch with his parents, "because things are tense and he didn’t think it would be a productive conversation".

However, Victoria attempted to shut down the speculation with a Father's Day post shared earlier this month. She wrote: "Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy there is! You always lead with love and our four beautiful children are a reflection of that. We all love you so so much!!" The tribute included photos and videos of Brooklyn with his siblings, and the mum of four even tagged him in the caption to show there aren't any hard feelings.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, stated that he has "chosen" Nicola in series of photos uploaded to Instagram last month, writing: "My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby."