Another day, another collaboration , except this one isn’t a publicity exercise but actually Very Exciting News… Victoria Beckham is collaborating with Gap. The British icon is joining forces with the all-American, and newly-revitalised, brand for what they’re calling a “multi-season partnership”.

Kicking off on 24 April, with a 38-piece first collection that’s priced between £25-£250, Gap x Victoria Beckham is a genuinely interesting proposition because these are two brands which, on first glance, don’t necessarily share the same fashion DNA. While Gap is known for its jeans, slogan hoodies and a preppy-sporty-comfy aesthetic, Victoria Beckham has become a byword for polish and put-togetherness. How intriguing, therefore, to see how the two meet in the middle.

(Image credit: Gap)

“To me, Gap is an all-American icon—a brand that has always created timeless pieces for everybody’s wardrobe, with a sharp attention to detail,” said Victoria Beckham. “Bringing my design perspective to those everyday essentials and working with a team that shares that same commitment to craftsmanship and execution has made this collaboration incredibly special.” Think Gap classics with a spin that’s classic VB.

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Take the denim jacket, which is waist-high but elongated in the sleeve, a smart take on a true-blue staple that is the definition of refined. That word is key to Gap x Victoria Beckham, with a focus on “wardrobe building blocks” such as denim, khaki, tees, button-ups and fleeces, all of which are “grounded in simplicity, versatility and precision”. Yet another breath of fresh air. As brilliant as most high-street-designer collaborations are, they can also contain a lot of pieces that you could flag as flash-in-the-pan, designed to perhaps trigger certain impulse-buy urges. Gap x Victoria Beckham, on the other hand, is built on “elevated fabrications and refined construction”, with basics that will blend into your wardrobe—and, most importantly, last trend-wise.

With Zac Posen now creative director of Gap, this marks another milestone for the brand, which might be attempting to position itself as something of a Uniqlo, a high-street retailer who has established long-term relationships with talents such as Christophe Lemaire, Clare Waight Keller and Jonathan Anderson, all of whom lend critical fashion cachet.

Gap × Victoria Beckham launches on 24 April from 9am on Gap.co.uk.

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