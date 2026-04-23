Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Keeping One Major Wedding Detail Under Wraps

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly keeping the exact location of their 2026 wedding a secret, with even guests being kept in the dark until the last minute.

This, according to reports via Rob Shuter, is to ensure "total control and total privacy", with the A-list couple hoping to avoid it turning "into a circus".

It has previously been revealed that Swift and Kelce will marry in New York City on Friday 3 July 2026.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's highly-anticipated wedding plans continue to make headlines, with the Opalite singer and NFL star announcing their engagement last year.

And from the floral details and dress designs to Swift's rumoured bachelorette party, speculated details around the big day have been going viral.

Not to mention, the star-studded guest list, with Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran, Zoë Kravitz and even the Prince and Princess of Wales predicted to receive an invitation.

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The wedding's location and date have made the most headlines, with the A-list couple reportedly sending their 'save the date' invitations to guests earlier this month. And according to sources, via Page Six, the ceremony will be taking place in New York City on Friday 3 July, with the weekend falling on America's 250th anniversary.

It was previously believed that Swift and Kelce would tie the knot at her 11,000-square-foot Rhode Island home. However, Page Six has alleged that they opted to move the wedding to New York instead in order to accommodate more guests.

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While New York City is reported to be the wedding destination, the venue itself is not known, with the A-list couple said to be keeping the exact location under wraps.

In fact, according to sources via Rob Shuter, even the guests are being kept in the dark, with the couple expected to share the location at the very last minute.

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"No one knows exactly where it will be yet, not even the guests," one insider recently told Rob Shuter.

This, they reported, was in order to avoid venue leaks, explaining that a confirmed location "would turn into a circus". The source continued: "They want total control and total privacy."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not commented on the reports.

We will continue to update this story.