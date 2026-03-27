Insiders Weigh In on Harry and Meghan’s ‘Arguments’ About Archie and Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly have "opposite" views about their children being photographed, with insiders alleging that they have had "arguments" about their exposure to the media.

"Worried about security, Harry insisted that their children should not be photographed," reads an excerpt from new royal biography, Betrayal. "Meghan argued the opposite."

The royal couple has previously spoken out against Tom Bower's book release, published this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been front and centre in 2026. And from Prince Harry's steps towards peace with the Mountbatten-Windsors, to the success of Meghan Markle's luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever, the A-list couple never fails to make headlines.

It is their family life that gets the world talking the most, with the royal couple dedicating their time to their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

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However, despite the interest around the young royals, the Duke and Duchess have made a point of shielding their children from public life and limiting their exposure to the media.

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This is something that has seemingly changed over the past year, with Archie and Lilibet increasingly featured on their mother's social media. And according to insiders, this has reportedly caused tensions behind closed doors, with Harry and Meghan allegedly having "arguments" about their children being photographed.

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Royal expert Tom Bower addressed the subject in Betrayal, his explosive new exposé about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Insiders spoke about tensions between them and arguments about their children," Bower writes in Betrayal. "Harry was reportedly irritated that Meghan used their children to promote herself. He believed they should remain shielded from the media to avoid the exposure he had suffered as a child."

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Bower went on to allege that the royal couple had "opposite" views about their children being photographed.

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"Worried about security, Harry insisted that their children should not be photographed," he claimed. "Meghan argued the opposite. The children, she believed, were important for her brand. She spoke of them living as normal Californian children."

The alleged disagreements are reported to have been resolved. And with Markle posting photographs of the children in recent months, it is believed that the royal couple has aligned their views.

Penguin The Palace Papers, Tina Brown £10.11 at Amazon UK Author and former Vanity Fair editor, Tina Brown, offers insight into how the biggest moments in recent royal history unfolded - from Camilla's royal ascension, to Harry and Meghan's departure. Spare, by Prince Harry £6 at Amazon UK In his best-selling memoir, Prince Harry details his life behind closed doors at the Palace - and his shocking decision to leave it all behind. Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, by Tom Bower £5.49 at Amazon UK This was branded as one of the most 'explosive' royal biographies in recent years, detailing the fallout between the monarchy, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not commented directly on these reports. However, they have previously spoken out against the publication of Betrayal, with their spokesperson claiming that Bower had "long crossed the line from criticism into fixation".

"He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met," read part of their statement. "Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him."

We will continue to update this story.