Harper Beckham Just Extended a Sweet Olive Branch to Brother Brooklyn

The Peltz Beckhams' fallout with the rest of the Beckham family continues to make headlines, with Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn speaking out in a shock statement in January.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Brooklyn posted to Instagram.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family," he added. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham A photo posted by on

The 26-year-old's social media statement confirmed years of speculation around a family fallout, with tensions documented between the Beckhams and Peltz Beckhams since Brooklyn and Nicola's 2022 wedding.

"Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders," Brooklyn alleged in his statement. "Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer."

"I grew up with overwhelming anxiety," he later concluded. "For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief."

A post shared by CRUZ (@cruzbeckham) A photo posted by on

The Beckham family has not commented directly on the statement, but family members from David to Cruz have appeared to reach out on social media, with Brooklyn's youngest brother sharing a throwback family photograph just last week.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This is how you say indirectly: "I miss my older brother," posted one fan. "Somebody's giving out the olive branch, and we are all here for it," read another comment.

(Image credit: Instagram/victoriabeckham)

This weekend, it was Harper Beckham who appeared to extend an olive branch, posting a sweet tribute on Instagram Stories to her three brothers.

Harper, 14, posted a moving black and white photograph with Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, alongside the caption: "Happy Valentine's Day to the best big brothers in the whole wide world x." And accompanying the post, she selected the song 'Big Girls Don't Cry' by Fergie.

The youngest Beckham does not have a public Instagram account, but mum Victoria Beckham shared the post on her own Instagram Stories, alongside a red love heart.

Harper also posted a Valentine's tribute to her mum, that Victoria also shared, captioning a throwback photograph of them: "Happy Valentines to my best friend and to the best mum ever. I love you more than anything x."

We will continue to update this story.