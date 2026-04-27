Why Helena Bonham Carter Abruptly Left Her Role on The White Lotus Season Four

Helena Bonham Carter will no longer be starring in The White Lotus season four, with the actress confirmed to have left the project a week into filming.

"It had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set," stated a spokesperson for HBO. "The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks."

The White Lotus season four is currently in production, filming across Cannes, Saint Tropez, Monaco and Paris.

The White Lotus continues to make headlines in 2026, with its highly-anticipated fourth season officially in the works.

Season four of the HBO show will be set at the Cannes Film Festival, with filming currently underway across Paris, Monaco and the French Riviera.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, just one week into production, it has been confirmed that this season's most high profile star, Harry Potter actress Helena Bonham Carter, has officially left the series.

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The 59-year-old was the first confirmed star of season four, but according to a spokesperson for the Mike White project, her TWL character "did not align on set" after filming the first few scenes. And a decision was subsequently made to rewrite and recast the role which is said to be central to season four.

"With filming just underway on Season 4 of The White Lotus, it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set," a spokesperson for HBO confirmed in a statement to Deadline.

"The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks," they continued.

"HBO, the producers and Mike White are saddened that they won’t get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon."

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The remaining season four cast includes Philomena star Steve Coogan, The Hunger Games actor Alexander Ludwig, Sharp Objects' Chris Messina, Super 8 actress AJ Michalka and stand-up comedian Kumail Nanjiani, among others.

(Image credit: HBO)

The rare move to recast during filming has happened once before on The White Lotus, with the season three role of Chloe, Greg Hunt's model girlfriend, originally played by actress Francesca Corney.

However, according to Deadline, producers decided to recast the role mid production, choosing to cast an older actress after making character development choices. And as a result, Corney, 32, was replaced by 38-year-old Charlotte Le Bon.

There is not yet an official release date for The White Lotus season four.

We will continue to update this story.