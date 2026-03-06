Cruz Beckham Issues a Three Word Response to Questions About Brooklyn Fallout

The Beckham family's relationship with the Peltz Beckhams continues to make headlines, with Victoria and David's eldest son speaking out in an explosive statement in January.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Brooklyn, 27, wrote in a six-page statement, posted to Instagram.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham A photo posted by on

Brooklyn's shock statement appeared to confirm years of speculated tensions, with the Cloud 23 founder alleging that his wife Nicola Peltz had "been consistently disrespected by [his] family."

"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards," Brooklyn's statement continued. "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life."

"Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders," Brooklyn alleged, reporting that his brothers Romeo and Cruz had later become involved in the situation.

"Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I grew up with overwhelming anxiety," his statement concluded. "For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief."

A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham A photo posted by on

Multiple members of the Beckham family have extended public olive branches to Brooklyn over the last two months, with Harper posting a tribute to her brother on Valentine's Day, and David, Victoria and Romeo celebrating Brooklyn's 27th birthday with sweet social media tributes earlier this week.

However, it was Cruz who officially commented, with the 21-year-old singer recently confirming that he wanted to reconcile with his brother.

The musician is currently touring with his band, Cruz Beckham & The Breakers. And while speaking to TMZ on Wednesday, he was asked whether it was possible for the Beckham family to repair their relationship with Brooklyn. And in a three-word response, Cruz confirmed: "I hope to."

A post shared by CRUZ (@cruzbeckham) A photo posted by on

This comes after Cruz extended an olive branch of his own, posting a black and white throwback photograph with Brooklyn and Romeo to Instagram.

"This is how you say indirectly: "I miss my older brother," posted one fan. "Somebody's giving out the olive branch, and we are all here for it," read another.

The rest of the Beckham family has not commented further on the situation.

We will continue to update this report.