I’ve Been Testing On’s Softest Workout Leggings, and Can Confirm They’re More Than Worth Every Penny

Being both petite and curvy, finding workout leggings that are the right length, don't roll or slip down, don't dig in or cause discomfort, and wick sweat well enough often feels like searching for a needle in a haystack. But that hasn't stopped me from trying. I've sampled countless brands over the years, regularly reviewing the best workout leggings money can buy. The latest on my hit list is On's Studio Leggings, and I think I might have finally found my forever pair.

With campaigns fronted by Zendaya and a collaboration with Spanish fashion house Loewe under its belt, On knows a thing or two about elevated sportswear. But truly great kit doesn't just look the part - it performs on all fronts too. You're probably familiar with the brand's trainers, namely the Cloudmonster silhouette that comes approved by our marathon-running Senior Health Editor, Ally Head. But On also has a huge range of super technical workout gear that leaves no detail overlooked. Think ultra-soft finishes, seam free designs, and handy storage too.

After wearing the Studio Leggings for several weeks for Pilates workouts, lengthy walks, cycling, studio classes, and even just lounging around, I can confirm that they are worth every penny. Made for low impact sessions and designed without front seams to maximise comfort and minimise distractions, the buttery fabric feels incredibly high quality. Here's exactly why I'd recommend this pair to anyone.

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On Studio Leggings: My review

Fit

Above all, the fit of a pair of workout leggings is the one thing I scrutinise. Even though I primarily do low impact forms of exercise, I won't compromise on the right inseam length and a high rise fit that won't move.

I'll admit that when I first opened my On leggings, they looked pretty small. But the stretch is seriously impressive, meaning there was no uncomfortable squeeze or the fear of seams popping. I followed the size chart measurements, and can confirm they come up exactly true to size. I'm not exaggerating when I say they basically slipped on - no need to jump around whilst pulling them up or battle with clingy fabric. But despite that, they still have a lovely level of compression that makes you feel sculpted in just the right way without cutting into the waist or ankles.

The high rise fit sits just above the belly button, which is my ideal cut. It can be worn with longline sports bras or cropped tees comfortably, but it also isn't too bulky to be layered with longer tops if you prefer.

But best of all, the 7/8 length means they have the perfect inseam for me. Zero bunching at the ankles or having to roll them up - they hit just at the right point on the leg.

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Quality

Made from four way stretch, you get serious flexibility with the Studio Leggings. You've probably heard the description 'buttery' associated with sports kit, but these really live up to that title. I can really feel the difference between this pair and my budget leggings, mainly through the finish of the fabric that has plenty of give and elasticity.

It's made from the brand's softest fabric yet, SenseTec™, which feels light, soft, and mouldable, but the high quality is evident. Made from 73% recycled Polyamide and 27% elastane, you've got the right amount of stretch on offer.

I tend to avoid light coloured leggings as much as possible, both for fears of see-through-ness and huge sweat patches appearing. Surprisingly, these leggings have neither issue. Although they're lightweight leggings, they're thick enough not to showcase every drop of moisture.

I can also confirm that they don't lose their shape, or change after going in the washing machine. They bounce back into their original form, and still feel brand new after several wears. Yes, they're some of the pricier leggings on the market, but there's a noticeable difference between these and the £30-£40 models.

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Design

Aside from the aforementioned fit, there are several design aspects that make the Studio Leggings a cut above the rest. I often find that the features I value most are the simple ones that will make any type of workout that little bit easier. Namely: pockets.

With a spacious phone pocket on the right hand side, there's space for your mobile and a small set of keys. Or, if you prefer to hold your phone, you've got room for a little snack, mini water bottle, or your headphones.

I also appreciate that there is no front seam, which both looks more sleek and makes for a more comfortable high-rise fit. The back and leg seams offer reinforcement and support throughout the leggings, but without getting in the way of your movement.

More than anything, the minimalist design just looks good - the Heron colourway adds a sophisticated hit of colour to my workout wardrobe, but there's also black and pink shades to choose from.

Performance

In terms of performance, they're designed specifically for low impact exercise. Now, I'm no long distance runner, but I did wear the Studio Leggings for a Reformer class, session on the treadmill and gym floor, and a HIIT-style movement class - and they performed equally as well in each case.

Except for sports bras, I tend to ignore the recommended use for pieces of kit. I regularly wear low-impact leggings for all sorts of exercise, and I've never had a problem. I value comfort above all else, so I have no problem opting for a softer pair of leggings vs a pair with more compression that might technically be better for certain sports, but I don't enjoy wearing as much.

Unless you really need high levels of support, or leggings with a waist tie, or a particular fabric for your sport of choice, I think this pair can take you almost anywhere.