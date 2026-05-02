Sandal Season Has Arrived—Here's Exactly How to Wear Your Pedicure This Spring
The pedicure shades to know, according to nail experts
After months of boots, trainers and ballet flats, we're finally approaching sandal season. And whether you can't wait to pull on a pair of Birkenstocks or style out some thonged kitten heels, now's the time to start prepping those feet.
While a whole foot routine is hard to live by (I can't remember the last time I picked up a foot file, if I'm being honest), the easiest thing you can do to achieve pretty feet is to slap (read: delicately paint) a little colour on those toenails. And if you're short on inspo after a long, cold winter, these six Spring pedi shade suggestions from top nail artists may just come in handy as you plan your next move.
1. Milky neutrals (your nails but better)
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You can't beat a classic, and to ease you into pedicure season, there's nothing better than a flattering neutral. "Soft, milky tones continue to be incredibly popular for pedicures because they give that clean, glossy finish that always looks polished," says Juanita Huber-Millet, Founder & Creative Director of Townhouse.Article continues below
Not only do these hues grow out naturally, but they also work with every outfit, for any occasion. "These shades enhance the natural nail rather than covering it, creating a ‘your nails but better’ effect that feels clean and healthy. Their appeal lies in their versatility and low-maintenance finish, aligning with the continued demand for quiet luxury, nails that look effortlessly polished, expensive and appropriate for every setting," adds Susan Carroll, Founder and Director at Young LDN.
Be it soft pinks, sheer peaches or milky white hues, any neutral will work!
2. Sheer ‘jelly’ finishes
According to Carroll, we'll not only be playing with colour this season, but also with finish and texture. "Translucent, high-gloss finishes are emerging as a modern alternative to traditional opaque polish. Rather than full coverage, these shades create a light wash of colour that catches the light and adds dimension," she explains.
And the reason they're current and popular right now? "They’re resonating because they feel fresher and more fashion-led, offering a youthful, elevated take on colour that moves away from heavier, block finishes and into something more nuanced and wearable."
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A glow polish like Manucurist's offers a super sheer, high-shine result that looks almost jelly-like.
3. Aquatic blues
Be it the sky or the sea, this year we're having a 'natural world blue' love affair—and springtime will only solidify this.
"Aquatic shades are gaining momentum as a fresh seasonal update. They bring a sense of lightness and brightness without feeling overpowering. This trend is being driven by a renewed focus on travel and optimism, with shades that evoke water and sunshine offering an instant ‘holiday-ready’ feel, even at the start of the season," says Carroll.
4. Dessert tones
Spring is the season to embrace your playful side, and according to Carroll, for 2026 this means bringing your favourite dessert into the salon. "Soft, edible-inspired shades like pistachio green, butter yellow and glossy cherry are emerging as a key direction for Spring," she notes. "They strike a balance between playful and polished, offering a subtle way to move beyond classic neutrals without committing to bold colour. They’re gaining traction because they tap into a wider mood of comfort and escapism in beauty, with consumers gravitating towards shades that feel uplifting, indulgent and easy to wear day-to-day." Pedicures that look good enough to eat? You bet.
5. Sun-warmed colours
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You know that feeling you get every time you see a beautiful pinky-orange sunrise or sunset? Well, what if you could get that whenever you looked down at your toes?! As longer days approach, the more sunshine we're set to enjoy—and Huber-Millet believes this is cause for celebration.
"We’re seeing a real rise in warmer, sun-warmed tones like Peach Crème and Apricot," she says. "These shades add a subtle glow to the skin and feel very flattering as the weather starts to warm up. They sit somewhere between a neutral and a statement, which is why they work so well for pedicures."
6. Soft pastels
'Pastels for Spring?' Well, you know the rest...
But this year, they're redefined. Instead of bright pinks and purples, think muted, creamy hues that don't have to shout to be noticed. "Pastels are always associated with spring, but they’re feeling softer and more refined this season." She references buttery yellows and muted pistachios as her favourites. These, she says, "bring colour in a way that still feels elevated and wearable, particularly when paired with a high-gloss finish."
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.