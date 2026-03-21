It can take a lot of fortitude to get out on a run when the weather isn't on your side, but when you still manage to pull yourself out of bed, the last thing you want is your leggings of choice rolling, slipping, chafing, digging in, or causing you to overheat. In fact, I'd say it's the same story even when the conditions are ideal - a bad pair of leggings can turn any good workout on its head. That's where our tried and tested edit of the very best running leggings comes in.

We test the best workout leggings for a living, so there's almost no brand that our expert Editors haven't put to the test over the years. But while low impact exercise allows for a little more flexibility with your athletic gear, running is one sport that you need to use your very best kit for - especially when going long distances.

With the running boom taking hold over the last couple of years, more of us than ever are turning to the sport for both the mental and physical benefits. In fact, one 2020 study found that "running bouts of variable lengths and intensities, and running interventions, can improve mood and mental health." But even if you go for runs primarily for the mental benefits, that doesn't mean that quality kit can take a back seat.

As well as analysing how well different pairs of leggings function during a workout, we've also paid close attention to how well our favourite pairs have aged over the years. Most crucially, if they have washed well and retained their shape. Each and every pair below comes runner-approved, delivering on all fronts - including petite leggings, high waisted leggings, and even leggings with pockets. Paired with your best sports bra, running socks, running sunglasses, running accessories, and running belts for extra storage, you've got everything you need for your best ever session.

Best overall

(Image credit: ASICS)

ASICS Core Tight Today's Best Deals £45 at ASICS Reasons to buy + Mesh ventilation panels for breathability + Ample pockets and loops for gels or layers + Compressive without being uncomfortable Reasons to avoid - Sells out fast

"I particularly like the mesh ventilation holes behind either knee in these leggings. They're comfortable to put on, offering just the right amount of compression and a high waist fit, too. While they're snug enough not to roll down mid-workout, they're not so tight they cut you in half. I also found the material impressively sweat-wicking on my run, offering a barely-there feel and keeping you dry and cool. They also maintain their shape well after washing, meaning they'll last the test of time." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best lightweight

(Image credit: On)

ON Studio Leggings Today's Best Deals £105 at ON Reasons to buy + Don't roll down + Spacious pockets + Soft, lightweight feel Reasons to avoid - Pricey

I recently tried On's leggings for the very first time, and they exceeded every expectation. Yes, £105 is fairly steep for leggings, but they stand head and shoulders above my cheaper pairs. They're extremely soft with a barely there feel, they don't roll down, they have ample pocket space, and they're the perfect length for me at 5ft2. They're actually designed for low impact workouts, but I've worn them for a treadmill session in the gym and they didn't budge or show sweat. For any shorter distances or gentler runs, these are the soft, comfortable leggings to have on hand.

Expert recommended

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

Sweaty Betty Runner's High Power Leggings Today's Best Deals £90 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Handy pockets + Supportive + Don't ride down Reasons to avoid - Limited colourways

"I love the Sweaty Betty Runner's High Power Leggings for how comfy and practical they are on a run. The side pockets easily fit my phone and a couple of gels, so I can skip a running belt on shorter distances. There’s also a secure back pocket that’s perfect for keys, which makes them feel thoughtfully designed for real runners. They also feel very supportive and stay-put as you run, so they’re the kind of leggings you reach for every time." - Lotty Campbell Bird, runner and yoga, Pilates and barre teacher based in the Cotswolds

Best leggings with pockets

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Epic Fast Today's Best Deals £54.99 at Nike Reasons to buy + Zip pocket + Breathable mesh panels + Adjustable waist Reasons to avoid - Sizing runs small

I bought these leggings secondhand and they're still going strong five years later. I love the zip pocket at the back that is the perfect size for keys or a card whilst the spacious pockets on the sides can easily fit my phone and keep it secure. The black design is sleek and functional, with breathable mesh panels on the back of the legs that allow air in but don't ruin the silhouette from the front. Plus, they have an adjustable tie waistband so they never fall down, even when running.

Most versatile

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active EffortlessLift™ Seamless Mid Rise Leggings Today's Best Deals £54 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + Lightweight yet supportive + Don't dig in or feel too tight + So comfortable Reasons to avoid - No pockets

"These are leggings are incredibly lightweight, wick sweat well and have just enough compression to feel supportive without being uncomfortably tight. In fact, I barely feel like I'm wearing athleisure when I have these on. The wide waistband doesn't roll down or dig in and they’re very versatile - I wear them for Pilates and running with equal levels of success." - Valeza Bakolli, Health Contributor

Best petite

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Vital Leggings Today's Best Deals £45 at Gymshark Reasons to buy + Don't bunch around the ankles + Don't ride down + Ideal for running Reasons to avoid - On the longer side of the petite scale

"I ran the London Landmarks Half Marathon a couple of years ago - my first half - in these leggings and they were a dream. While not specifically designed for petite women, they sit perfectly around my ankle (I'm 5ft 4). They're also seamless and run true to size. As a petite girl, I've long struggled with leggings that are too long and bunch around the ankles, or leggings that fit my leg length but ride down. During my 13.1 mile run, they did neither of these things, keeping me dry, comfortable, and supported throughout." - Sofia Piza, Junior Fashion Editor

Best affordable

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola Ultimate Leggings Today's Best Deals £40 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Great price point + All-rounder design + High rise fit Reasons to avoid - Not running specific

"I've worn these for Pilates, strength training, yoga, Barre and - most importantly - both long and short runs. I love that they're versatile and stylish, too. Worth noting: the lighter colours might show slight sweat patches. That said, I've always been impressed with how well the chocolate brown and black colourways that I own sweat-wick." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Top rated

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight Today's Best Deals £88 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Highly rated by runners + Four inseams + Hidden pocket Reasons to avoid - US sizing is something to be aware of

"Having run countless half marathons and training runs in these Wunder Under tights and the London Marathon 2021 in the Fast and Free shorts made from similar Nulux sweat-wicking fabric, I can confirm lululemon's bottoms are some of the best. They sweat-wick effortlessly meaning you're always the right temperature (never sweaty, too hot, or too cold), they compress your legs without feeling restrictive, and they wash well, making them a great investment for years to come. Just be aware that they're listed in US sizing - so for a UK size 10, you'd need to opt for a lulu 6." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor