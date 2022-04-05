Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

So, you’re after a pair of high waisted gym leggings but don’t want to spend money on a pair that’ll roll down mid workout, exposing your midriff?

No-one likes workout kit that doesn’t deliver what it promises, and the core tenant of a good pair of high waisted workout leggings are that they’re just that: high waisted, and further, don’t roll down at any given opportunity (or burpee).

A bit like my edit of the best gym leggings, I’ve tried and tested all of the leggings in this round up. I’m a marathon runner and strength train regularly, too, so have trialed the below over short runs, long runs, speed sessions, and gym sessions, too.

What do I look for in a good pair of high waisted workout leggings? Support, compression, and sweat-wicking comfort that lasts the test of time, too. I’ll never include a pair of leggings that aren’t squat-proof, leaves you with crotch sweat patches, or falls down mid-squat. Don’t miss our guides to the best running shorts for women, oversized gym t shirts, and the best sports bras, while you’re here – and keep scrolling for your ultimate go-to guide to the best high waisted workout leggings on the market.

I’m a health editor: these are my 8 go-to pairs of high waisted workout leggings

1. Best budget high waisted workout leggings

CRZ YOGA Women’s Naked Feeling Workout Leggings – £23 | Amazon

I was pleasantly surprised with these Amazon dupes – sure, they won’t last as long as the higher price point real deal, but for £23, I found them to be supportive, flattering, and even sweat-wicking, too. I liked that the leggings move with your body and are stretchy but supportive, too. If you’re a sweaty person, do note that you’ll likely get sweat patches in the lighter colours. View Deal

2. High waisted workout leggings plus size

Feelbrilliant Designed to Move Leggings (Plus Size) – £35 | Adidas

These are the only leggings in this round up that I haven’t tried, but I have it on good authority that these fit well while still being flattering (aka not cutting you in half but not falling down, either). Plus, they have the right amount of stretch without restricting movement. Winner, winner. View Deal

3. Best Gymshark flex high waisted leggings

Flex High Waisted Leggings – £45 | Gymshark

A mid-price point option, I liked these leggings from Gymshark as they’re supportive, stylish, and flattering, and I found they sweat-wicked better than most other pairs. They run slightly long, so petite girls, take note, and are thick, so not ideal for sweaty summer runs but great for cold winter workouts. View Deal 4. Best high waisted yoga leggings Claude Pocket Legging Ultraviolet – £55 | Pocket Sport

I’ve been a fan of Pocket Sport since I tried their workout shorts in this colourway and didn’t get a crotch sweat patch – which, if you workout regularly, you’ll understand is quite rare. The quality is outstanding and I’ve never been disappointed by a product of theirs. Buy for a mid-range option that feels more expensive, will last for ages (I’ve had mine for 3+ years now and they still feel new), and sweat-wick seamlessly, too. View Deal 5. Best high waisted gym leggings with pockets Ultra High Rise Full-Length Leggings – £60 | Under Armour

With an extra high waist, these Ultra High Under Armour leggings are great. I loved just how high waisted they are, and the fact that you’ve got not one, but two pockets – one on each thigh. I wore for both running and the gym and they stood the sweat test of both. View Deal 6. Best black high waisted gym leggings

All Day High-Waisted Gym Leggings – £70 | Sweaty Betty

Carving the perfect mid-point between soft and supportive, these Sweaty Betty leggings really live up to the hype. I loved that they supported me through everything from Pilates, to long distance runs, to strength training, but are also quality enough material to wear to the office with an oversized jumper and boots, too. I’d size down for the most supportive fit as SB do come up a little large. View Deal 7. Best high waisted running leggings Wunder Train High Rise Tight – £88 | lululemon

With a drawcord around the waist to make sure you’ve got the perfect fit, the lululemon Wunder Train high waisted leggings are another great all-rounder. When testing, I loved how they hugged my waist and really didn’t move during my any workout. Plus, they stayed cool no matter how sweaty I got (and trust me, some sessions were sweaty). View Deal

8. Best extra high waisted workout leggings

High Press Leggings – £93 | P.E. Nation

A higher price point option, for sure, but the P.E. Nation kit is super high quality and makes you feel like a supermodel, too. These leggings in particular are stylish yet flattering, and cool yet functional – I particularly liked how at ease I felt in them knowing they were 100% squat-proof (trust me, I tested them extensively). View Deal

