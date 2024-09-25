As a Shopping Editor who prizes sustainability, affordability and performance, I'm obsessed with BAM activewear - 8 top picks

As Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, I trial a lot of activewear in the name of journalism. Personally, I always prefer products that are affordable, sustainably made and genuinely functional, too - and our Editor's picks of the best BAM activewear ticks all of those boxes.

When it comes to the gym wear I reach for day-to-day, I am extremely picky, so when I discovered BAM I was pretty sure I had hit the jackpot. A brand with sustainability at its core, its trademark lies in using bamboo material in its activewear pieces - which range from leggings and sports bras to workout tops and more. This hardworking fabric isn’t just incredibly soft and comfortable, it’s also breathable, long-wearing, ethically made and recyclable too.

Aside from its eco-friendly credentials, I’ve found that BAM’s pieces perform incredibly well for my favourite Pilates and yoga flows. Most brands boasting these impressive claims come with an equally impressive (read: high) price tag, so the fact that BAM keeps its prices reasonable is a huge bonus. It’s no wonder that I’m a huge fan.

I’m not alone: MC UK’s Senior Health Editor Ally Head has trialled more pieces of fit kit than you could imagine, and is just as obsessed with BAM as I am - and as a multi-marathon runner, you can be sure she puts each and every piece through its paces.

Essentially: we’re obsessed with pretty much everything we’ve tried from the affordable activewear brand, so trust me, narrowing down this list to eight products was no mean feat. From unitards to yoga tights and even warm cover-ups now the weather’s getting colder - these are, hands down, the best BAM products we’ve tried.

What did we look for when testing the best BAM picks?

Here at MC UK, we go through a thorough testing process with each and every product we recommend. As I’ve already mentioned, Ally and I have very different styles of workout - she loves a long run while I’m more a fan of slow-paced, low-impact workouts. So we’ve covered a few different styles of workout while testing. Here’s what we looked out for while testing:

Comfort: we find that BAM's pieces, in general, are incredibly comfortable, but how did this hold up through movement?

Fit: were the pieces fitted or oversized? Compressive or loose? Each has its own purpose.

Quality: considering the price, we had to ensure these pieces would stand the test of time.

Performance: could the pieces be used for different types of workout? Were they sweat-wicking? Breathable? Lightweight? All burning questions.

Best BAM activewear: 8 Editor's picks, tested by team MC UK

Best BAM leggings

1. Mallea High Rise Full Length Leggings Best yoga leggings Today's Best Deals £55 at BAM Reasons to buy + Buttery soft material + Supportive without digging in + Don't chafe or irritate your skin Reasons to avoid - Not great for higher-intensity workouts like running

"BAM's hero leggings, these are the ultimate yoga tights, made from butter-soft, stretchy material. While I don't wear them for higher intensity exercise, like running, they are the perfect lightweight accompaniment to your yoga flows or Pilates classes. When testing, I liked the high waist design, which is supportive without cutting you in half, plus the fact that the leggings have no outside seam, meaning they don't chafe or irritate your skin but feel like a second skin. The only thing to note is that they are a full length, which means for more petite girls (I'm just under 5 foot 2 inches), they run a little long. I'd recommend opting for the 7/8 leg length so they don't bunch up around the ankles." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

2. Enduro Side Pocket Leggings Best running leggings Today's Best Deals £49 at BAM Reasons to buy + Sweat-wicking + Has a handy side pocket + Reflective icon for running in the dark Reasons to avoid - Only goes up to size 16

"More of a runner or someone who likes investing in gym kit that has pockets for your essentials? I really rate the Enduro leggings, made from soft yet sweat-wicking material and with a side pocket that fits your phone, keys and card. There's also a handy reflective icon on the hip, making for safer running in the dark, winter months." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

3. Mallea Crossover Flare Leggings Best flared leggings Today's Best Deals £55 at BAM Reasons to buy + Super soft + Flattering waistband + Versatile flared design Reasons to avoid - The lighter fog colour might show sweat marks

"These are, hands down, the softest pair of flared yoga leggings I own. The cross-over waistband is both flattering and supportive, easily staying in place during yoga flows. I wear these for lighter workouts but also walks, running errands and lounging at home. The flared design is both versatile and chic - the grey/mauve 'fog' shade is simply perfect for autumn styling." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

Best BAM workout tops

4. Mallea Cross Back Vest Best workout vest Today's Best Deals £39 at BAM Reasons to buy + Has a built-in bra + Chic cross back design + Great length Reasons to avoid - It's quite thick - but perfect for when the weather turns cooler

"I've worn this vest on repeat since I started testing it back in the summer. It's got a handy built-in bra and racer back design, meaning you can chuck it on sans sports bra and get moving, plus is the ideal length for wearing with either leggings or shorts. Some might not like the vest's thickness - it's on the warmer side, so much so I found it slightly too thick to wear on really sunny days. That said, said thickness also made it ideal for the May and September runs where you need a bit of extra material to stay warm." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

5. Short Sleeve Slub Bamboo Flow Top Best workout T-shirt Today's Best Deals £36 at BAM Reasons to buy + Sweat-wicking + Soft, lightweight and breathable + Relaxed fit with a fitted waist so it stays put + Washes well Reasons to avoid - It sits quite low, if you prefer a cropped fit

"This is a brilliant workout essential - sweat-wicking, soft and airy, thanks to BAM's signature and sustainable bamboo material. I love the cut of the sleeve and how lightweight and breathable the design is. It also washes really well - I've had mine for around a year now and it still feels (and, more importantly, smells) as good as new. Do be careful to wash at 30 degrees, though." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best BAM outerwear

6. 73 Zero Boxy Fleece Gilet Best gilet Today's Best Deals £89 at BAM Reasons to buy + Super soft, warm and cosy + Great for outdoor winter workouts + Made from recycled materials + Fully recyclable Reasons to avoid - Try to size up if you're after a more oversized fit

"Don’t sleep on BAM’s outerwear - this sherpa gilet is perfect for throwing on over a long-sleeved workout top while exercising outdoors on frosty mornings. It keeps my arms free to move around while the high neckline and super cosy body keeps the rest of me warm. I know I will wear this to death once the weather gets colder, plus it’s part of BAM’s 73 Zero circular range, which is certified by the Circular Textiles Foundation. Not only is it made from 100% recycled polyester, it’s fully recyclable too - you can send it back for free thanks to the brand’s take-back scheme." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

7. Horizon Half Zip Boxy Sweat Best oversized sweatshirt Today's Best Deals £79 at BAM Reasons to buy + Super cosy + Elevated design + Great for throwing on over gym wear Reasons to avoid - Not sweat-wicking enough to wear while workout out

"While not exactly a workout essential, I've fallen in love with this cosy, chocolate-coloured half zip from the brand, which feels elegant and elevated. It's been keeping me warm and, thanks to the side split, also ensuring I don't overheat on my way to or from the gym. Made from bamboo viscose and organic cotton, it's ideal for throwing on over workout clothes or gym gear." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best BAM unitard

Flexa Slim Fit Seamless Bodysuit Best unitard Today's Best Deals £29 at BAM (was £75) Reasons to buy + Super stretchy + Flattering, comfortable and supportive + Very affordable Reasons to avoid - It's currently on sale - so will sell out quick

I didn't expect to love this unitard as much as I do, but it's become one of my most-worn workout pieces. I'm a huge fan of the throw-on-and-go style, which is both flattering and incredibly comfy thanks to the 360° stretch. The cycle shorts portion doesn't dig into my thighs and the fitted stretchy material makes me feel supported without feeling too compressive. If you want an idea of how stretchy this unitard is, I have been wearing it throughout my pregnancy - I'm currently in my third trimester and have only just decided it's a bit too small for my 8-month bump. It's currently on sale for a super affordable price, so I'd suggest you run to pick it up before it sells out." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor