No Runner Should Be Without a Pair of the Best Running Sunglasses – 10 Our Marathon-Obsessed Health Ed Swears By
Starting at just £35.
- Best running sunglasses overall
- Best oversized running sunglasses
- Best high tech running sunglasses
- Best custom running sunglasses
- Best multi-use running sunglasses
- Best slim running sunglasses
- Best everyday running sunglasses
- Best affordable running sunglasses
- Most fashion-forward running sunglasses
- Best cult running sunglasses
Ally Head
The best pieces of workout kit are two things: impossibly stylish and incredibly practical. Well, if you ask me, the best running sunglasses tick both of these boxes effortlessly, which is why no runner should be without a pair.
If you keep up with any running influencers, you have undoubtedly seen oversized, rainbow-tinted, metallic sunglasses plastered all over your Instagram feed. Running sunglasses aren't exactly a new phenomenon, but they have certainly grown in popularity in recent years, with seasoned runners and novices adding them to their everyday running kit.
As well as reducing sun glare and protecting from UV rays on sunny days, running glasses can shield the eyes from any debris that could cause you problems (particularly if you're hiking or trail running). It's just a bonus point that they look cool, too.
Our Senior Health Editor, Ally Head, has nine marathons under her belt - so you can be pretty sure that she knows what makes a good pair of running sunglasses. Below are her favourite pairs, from high-tech designs to lifestyle models that just so happen to be great for running in.
And once you've selected the best running sunglasses for you, why not take a look at our curated edits of running shorts with pockets, the best sports bras with pockets, workout camis, and trending cobalt blue activewear to make your runs both comfortable and fashion-forward?
Best running sunglasses: Quick shopping links
- Best overall: £56 at Hystride
- Best custom: £190 at SunGod
- Best affordable: £34.99 at Decathlon
- Best everyday: £88 at Free People
- Most stylish: £70 at Izipizi
Best running sunglasses overall
Hystride Speed Pro Sunglasses
Reasons to buy
I'm willing to bet that the majority of running sunglasses you've seen online are from Hystride - and for good reason. Not only are they very well priced, but they're extremely light for enhanced performance, available in several chic colour ways, and designed with clear polarised lenses and UV400 protection.
"A newer brand to the running sunglasses scene, Hystride have been making waves in recent years thanks to their well-designed and affordable shades. I first saw them on fashion influencer and friend Polly Sayer's Instagram - she wore them for much of her London Marathon training earlier this year - and knew that if they were Polly approved, they'd be cool," shares Head.
"I love the range of colourways on offer, that they're made from hard-to-break, bendy frames (great if, like me, you have a tendency to drop and/or sit on your sunglasses), and that the lenses don't get as mucky as other competitor alternatives."
Best oversized running sunglasses
Hystride Apex Performance Sunglasses
Reasons to buy
The Apex glasses offer the same protection benefits and lightweight materials as the Speed Pros, but with a more oversized fit that sits slightly further off the face. If you prefer the look of larger frames or want something that has a less streamlined fit, these are the pair for you.
"While I'm guilty of owning a few pairs of the Hystride designs, these are my favourite. They're super easy to wear, and, practically speaking, cover enough of your face to properly protect you from the sun when you're banking your long run," Head explains.
Best high tech running sunglasses
Oakley Radar® EV S Path
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you're after a seriously high-tech pair of running sunglasses, look no further than these. Yes, they're pricey, but for good reason. Oakley has spent years developing its sports glasses, and these have been made with pro athletes in mind. The taller lenses offer an extended range of view in the upper peripheral region, and they've been scaled down to fit smaller faces. Plus, they're extremely durable and won't slip down.
"These were the first pair of running sunglasses I ever owned, and they've been by my side for most of my major races of the past ten years. I wore them for the London Marathon, Chicago Marathon, and Berlin Marathon, and banked my half-marathon personal best in Paris in them, too. Fair to say they've been tested thoroughly, then - and I can confirm that they truly are top tier in terms of comfort, staying in place remarkably well and allowing you to focus on the workout at hand," shares Head.
Best custom running sunglasses
SunGod Ultras
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
When you're investing in a pair of running sunglasses, you want to be picky to ensure you get the absolute best pair for you. Well, SunGod allows for just that - every pair is custom-made and guaranteed for life. They're ultra-light and can withstand all terrains with bounce-free comfort, and you can totally customise your colourway too.
"SunGod glasses are loved in the running and ultra-running community for their seriously lightweight designs. They're comfortable, don't move on your face or hit the bridge of your nose, and are easy to clean. They offer loads of fun customisable options, too, meaning you can choose the frame and lens colour that you're most likely to wear on repeat," shares Head.
Best multi-use running sunglasses
Jimmy Fairly The Meli Icons
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Running sunglasses don't just have to be those specifically designed for sport - lifestyle glasses work surprisingly well, particularly if you're a newer runner. This Jimmy Fairly pair is so chic and will really take you anywhere, and Ally has found they're brilliant for running in too.
"Hear me out on this one - because while these aren't specific running sunglasses, they are great for short to mid-length runs. When testing, I've found that they offer a good amount of coverage on your face and stay in place well, too. I probably wouldn't wear them on race day, but I do love throwing them on for runs that will end in brunch or pastries with friends," says Head.
Best slim running sunglasses
Le Specs Outta Love
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Another pair of lifestyle glasses that have seen our Health Ed through plenty of runs, these understated Le Specs are small and easy to pack in your bag on sunny days.
Head shares: "Again, these Le Specs shades aren't specifically designed for running, but I've found they're a great option for slightly elevating a running look, if you're someone who likes your kit to be functional and fashionable. They have smaller lenses and frames than other alternatives in this round-up, but they stay in place really well and don't cause any irritation on the face mid-movement. They're a real all-rounder IMO and a great price point for how much you'll end up wearing them."
Best everyday running sunglasses
FP Movement Stone Cat Sunglasses
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you're finding shopping for running sunglasses slightly overwhelming and just want a simple, stylish pair for everyday sessions, this is a great starter option. With polarised lenses and 100% UVA/UVB protection, as well as non-slip nose and ear details, they're a classic, well-performing investment with unique matte frames.
"FP Movement are really smashing it with their kit at the moment, designing effortlessly chic, stylish, and supportive gear and accessories. These running sunglasses are super lightweight and look great, adding a pop of colour to an all-black running 'fit or making a colourful one even more colourful," shares Head.
Best affordable running sunglasses
Decathlon Adult Cycling Glasses Perf 500 Light HD CAT3
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Running sunglasses can get extremely expensive, but this bargain pair can stand up to some of the pricier models. The anti-fog, UV protection lenses protect the eyes from the elements and are very light on the face.
Head shares: "Keen to invest in some running shades but put off by some of the price points? I get it. Decathlon actually have a great range of sport-specific sunglasses on offer, including these ones. While they say they're designed specifically for cycling, I've run in mine loads and they come Ally-approved - they have UV protection in the lenses and are comfortable and lightweight to wear, too. What's not to love?".
Most fashion-forward running sunglasses
Izipizi #HORIZON Sand Polarized
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
These glasses are actually designed with water sports in mind, so they feature water-repellent, salt-resistant, and scratch-resistant lenses as well as UV protection. So, despite their fashionable look, they're surprisingly practical too.
"I hadn't heard of Izipzi until a few months ago, but since trialling their shades, I'm a fan of the brand. While all of the designs are super on trend RN - the bug eye look was a firm favourite at Glastonbury and still is anywhere you look in Hackney Wick - they're highly practical too, offering a whole roster of perks. I particularly love that they're salt-repellant and have scratch-resistant lenses, so you don't have to worry about them getting sweaty on your long runs or scratching up the lenses," shares Head.
Best cult running sunglasses
District Vision DV + PAF Junya Racer Scale, D+ Sports Yellow
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
District Vision running sunglasses are quickly becoming the running must-have, and I can see why. The endlessly cool design makes me want to wear them outside of exercise sessions, and they're seriously well made. With hand sculpted lens and custom shaped temples for running and cycling, a hypoallergenic nose pad, 100% UV protection, and fully shatterproof lenses, they're made to withstand anything. Designed in California and made in Japan, they just ooze style - and they deliver on running practicality too.
- Ally HeadSenior Health and Sustainability Editor