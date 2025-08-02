No Runner Should Be Without a Pair of the Best Running Sunglasses – 10 Our Marathon-Obsessed Health Ed Swears By

The best pieces of workout kit are two things: impossibly stylish and incredibly practical. Well, if you ask me, the best running sunglasses tick both of these boxes effortlessly, which is why no runner should be without a pair.

If you keep up with any running influencers, you have undoubtedly seen oversized, rainbow-tinted, metallic sunglasses plastered all over your Instagram feed. Running sunglasses aren't exactly a new phenomenon, but they have certainly grown in popularity in recent years, with seasoned runners and novices adding them to their everyday running kit.

As well as reducing sun glare and protecting from UV rays on sunny days, running glasses can shield the eyes from any debris that could cause you problems (particularly if you're hiking or trail running). It's just a bonus point that they look cool, too.

Our Senior Health Editor, Ally Head, has nine marathons under her belt - so you can be pretty sure that she knows what makes a good pair of running sunglasses. Below are her favourite pairs, from high-tech designs to lifestyle models that just so happen to be great for running in.

Senior Health Editor Ally Head wearing Hystride sunglasses (Image credit: Future/Ally Head)

Best running sunglasses overall

(Image credit: Hystride)

Hystride Speed Pro Sunglasses Today's Best Deals £56 at Hystride Reasons to buy + Popular brand + UV400 Protection + Extremely lightweight

I'm willing to bet that the majority of running sunglasses you've seen online are from Hystride - and for good reason. Not only are they very well priced, but they're extremely light for enhanced performance, available in several chic colour ways, and designed with clear polarised lenses and UV400 protection.

"A newer brand to the running sunglasses scene, Hystride have been making waves in recent years thanks to their well-designed and affordable shades. I first saw them on fashion influencer and friend Polly Sayer's Instagram - she wore them for much of her London Marathon training earlier this year - and knew that if they were Polly approved, they'd be cool," shares Head.

"I love the range of colourways on offer, that they're made from hard-to-break, bendy frames (great if, like me, you have a tendency to drop and/or sit on your sunglasses), and that the lenses don't get as mucky as other competitor alternatives."

Best oversized running sunglasses

(Image credit: Hystride)

Hystride Apex Performance Sunglasses Today's Best Deals £54 at Hystride Reasons to buy + Oversized design + Sits comfortably on the face + UV protection

The Apex glasses offer the same protection benefits and lightweight materials as the Speed Pros, but with a more oversized fit that sits slightly further off the face. If you prefer the look of larger frames or want something that has a less streamlined fit, these are the pair for you.

"While I'm guilty of owning a few pairs of the Hystride designs, these are my favourite. They're super easy to wear, and, practically speaking, cover enough of your face to properly protect you from the sun when you're banking your long run," Head explains.

Best high tech running sunglasses

(Image credit: Oakley)

Oakley Radar® EV S Path Today's Best Deals £210 at Oakley Reasons to buy + Polarised lenses + Taller lenses for extended range of view + Fits smaller faces Reasons to avoid - Pricey

If you're after a seriously high-tech pair of running sunglasses, look no further than these. Yes, they're pricey, but for good reason. Oakley has spent years developing its sports glasses, and these have been made with pro athletes in mind. The taller lenses offer an extended range of view in the upper peripheral region, and they've been scaled down to fit smaller faces. Plus, they're extremely durable and won't slip down.

"These were the first pair of running sunglasses I ever owned, and they've been by my side for most of my major races of the past ten years. I wore them for the London Marathon, Chicago Marathon, and Berlin Marathon, and banked my half-marathon personal best in Paris in them, too. Fair to say they've been tested thoroughly, then - and I can confirm that they truly are top tier in terms of comfort, staying in place remarkably well and allowing you to focus on the workout at hand," shares Head.

Best custom running sunglasses

(Image credit: SunGod)

SunGod Ultras Today's Best Deals £190 at SunGod Reasons to buy + UV protection + Interchangeable lenses + Custom built + Lifetime guarantee Reasons to avoid - Non-returnable

When you're investing in a pair of running sunglasses, you want to be picky to ensure you get the absolute best pair for you. Well, SunGod allows for just that - every pair is custom-made and guaranteed for life. They're ultra-light and can withstand all terrains with bounce-free comfort, and you can totally customise your colourway too.

"SunGod glasses are loved in the running and ultra-running community for their seriously lightweight designs. They're comfortable, don't move on your face or hit the bridge of your nose, and are easy to clean. They offer loads of fun customisable options, too, meaning you can choose the frame and lens colour that you're most likely to wear on repeat," shares Head.

Best multi-use running sunglasses

(Image credit: Jimmy Fairly)

Jimmy Fairly The Meli Icons Today's Best Deals £135 at Jimmy Fairly Reasons to buy + Very stylish + Multi-use + High quality Reasons to avoid - Not designed for running

Running sunglasses don't just have to be those specifically designed for sport - lifestyle glasses work surprisingly well, particularly if you're a newer runner. This Jimmy Fairly pair is so chic and will really take you anywhere, and Ally has found they're brilliant for running in too.

"Hear me out on this one - because while these aren't specific running sunglasses, they are great for short to mid-length runs. When testing, I've found that they offer a good amount of coverage on your face and stay in place well, too. I probably wouldn't wear them on race day, but I do love throwing them on for runs that will end in brunch or pastries with friends," says Head.

Best slim running sunglasses

(Image credit: Selfridges)

Le Specs Outta Love Today's Best Deals £55 at Selfridges Reasons to buy + Affordable + Light + Great for beginners Reasons to avoid - May slip off

Another pair of lifestyle glasses that have seen our Health Ed through plenty of runs, these understated Le Specs are small and easy to pack in your bag on sunny days.

Head shares: "Again, these Le Specs shades aren't specifically designed for running, but I've found they're a great option for slightly elevating a running look, if you're someone who likes your kit to be functional and fashionable. They have smaller lenses and frames than other alternatives in this round-up, but they stay in place really well and don't cause any irritation on the face mid-movement. They're a real all-rounder IMO and a great price point for how much you'll end up wearing them."

Best everyday running sunglasses

(Image credit: Free People)

FP Movement Stone Cat Sunglasses Today's Best Deals £88 at Free People Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Reasonably priced + Matte frames Reasons to avoid - Very square shape

If you're finding shopping for running sunglasses slightly overwhelming and just want a simple, stylish pair for everyday sessions, this is a great starter option. With polarised lenses and 100% UVA/UVB protection, as well as non-slip nose and ear details, they're a classic, well-performing investment with unique matte frames.

"FP Movement are really smashing it with their kit at the moment, designing effortlessly chic, stylish, and supportive gear and accessories. These running sunglasses are super lightweight and look great, adding a pop of colour to an all-black running 'fit or making a colourful one even more colourful," shares Head.

Best affordable running sunglasses

(Image credit: Decathlon)

Decathlon Adult Cycling Glasses Perf 500 Light HD CAT3 Today's Best Deals £34.99 at Decathlon Reasons to buy + Great price point + Highly rated by customers + Speedy delivery Reasons to avoid - Not many colour options

Running sunglasses can get extremely expensive, but this bargain pair can stand up to some of the pricier models. The anti-fog, UV protection lenses protect the eyes from the elements and are very light on the face.

Head shares: "Keen to invest in some running shades but put off by some of the price points? I get it. Decathlon actually have a great range of sport-specific sunglasses on offer, including these ones. While they say they're designed specifically for cycling, I've run in mine loads and they come Ally-approved - they have UV protection in the lenses and are comfortable and lightweight to wear, too. What's not to love?".

Most fashion-forward running sunglasses

(Image credit: Izipizi)

Izipizi #HORIZON Sand Polarized Today's Best Deals £70 at Izipizi Reasons to buy + Polarised lenses + Fashion-forward + Water-repellent, salt-resistant, and scratch-resistant lenses Reasons to avoid - Not everyone's style

These glasses are actually designed with water sports in mind, so they feature water-repellent, salt-resistant, and scratch-resistant lenses as well as UV protection. So, despite their fashionable look, they're surprisingly practical too.

"I hadn't heard of Izipzi until a few months ago, but since trialling their shades, I'm a fan of the brand. While all of the designs are super on trend RN - the bug eye look was a firm favourite at Glastonbury and still is anywhere you look in Hackney Wick - they're highly practical too, offering a whole roster of perks. I particularly love that they're salt-repellant and have scratch-resistant lenses, so you don't have to worry about them getting sweaty on your long runs or scratching up the lenses," shares Head.

Best cult running sunglasses

(Image credit: District Vision)

District Vision DV + PAF Junya Racer Scale, D+ Sports Yellow Today's Best Deals £282.94 at District Vision Reasons to buy + Hand sculpted lens and custom shaped temples for running and cycling + Hypoallergenic nose pad + Shatterproof Reasons to avoid - Best for sunrise and sunset runs

District Vision running sunglasses are quickly becoming the running must-have, and I can see why. The endlessly cool design makes me want to wear them outside of exercise sessions, and they're seriously well made. With hand sculpted lens and custom shaped temples for running and cycling, a hypoallergenic nose pad, 100% UV protection, and fully shatterproof lenses, they're made to withstand anything. Designed in California and made in Japan, they just ooze style - and they deliver on running practicality too.