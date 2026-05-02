The Simplest 5-Minute Anti-Inflammation Hacks Experts Swear By

Hands up if you’ve seen one too many inflammation-reducing tips circulating on social media, usually delivered from an influencer with no qualifications but excellent lighting and even better screen presence? Same. Somewhere along the line, “anti-inflammatory tips” became the wellness world’s favourite buzzphrase - usually sitting pretty between a £12 smoothie, a 5 am morning routine, and a promise that three weeks of consistency will fix everything.

As someone who lives with more inflammation than most (thank you, IBS and endometriosis), I also know the frustration of trying tips online that cost time, money, and energy, yet don’t always equate to anything. So, when you feel off, have low energy, or aren't quite yourself, the idea that a few small tweaks could help is incredibly appealing - catnip, you could say, for the mildly inflamed and permanently hopeful.

The problem is that most of what we’re shown doesn’t fit real life, and I often find myself wondering where practical, real-life advice actually fits in all of it.

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There’s a reason none of it tends to stick. Recent behavioural reviews show that simple, low-effort changes are far more likely to stick than sweeping lifestyle overhauls. Which tracks, because if you’ve ever started a new health regime and abandoned it somewhere around day five, you’re very much not alone.

Now, instead of another unrealistic reset, I raise you a smarter approach: 5-minute anti-inflammatory tweaks, direct from the experts themselves. No extremes, zero gimmicks (we don’t have time for those). Just simple, doable habits that can stick, if you want them to.

Without further ado, lock in, because the next six tips are set to make your life (and the inflammation you’re quietly fed up with) feel noticeably better. And don't miss our articles on how our Health Ed got on trying the inflammation diet, plus a nutritionist's take on anti-inflammatory drinks, here. We've also got expert-led guides blood sugar spikes and foods for hormone health , if you're in the mood to learn.

6 Simple Ways You Can Reduce Inflammation In 5 Minutes

1. GET SOME DAYLIGHT - YOUR INBOX CAN WAIT

First up, forget everything you think “fixing inflammation” looks like: no gua sha lineup, supplement shelf that could put a pharmacy to shame, and no routine you’ll abandon by Wednesday. This is far simpler: light.

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​We tend to think circadian rhythm is just about sleep, but it actually runs the show: your hormones, energy, stress response, and even inflammation. “Disrupted circadian rhythms can increase inflammation and negatively impact the gut microbiome,” explains Dr Megan Rossi, renowned gut health scientist.

Some studies suggest that even a few minutes of early-morning light can increase your natural cortisol levels by around 20-40%, helping your body switch on properly and keeping stress and inflammation on a more even keel.

Think of it as your body’s daily reset cue. That early daylight hit tells your brain it’s go-time; switching off melatonin, regulating cortisol, and getting everything back in sync. Miss it, and things can feel squiffy - and that normally looks like snoozed alarms, bed-to-emails, caffeine before consciousness…you get it.

Thanks to my slightly overenthusiastic alarm clock (read: dog), I’m outside by 7 am whether I like it or not. But if your mornings are more chaos than calm, this can feel like a stretch…ambitious even.

The good news? It’s five minutes. That’s it. No phone, no multitasking - step outside, coffee in hand (or whatever it is you're clutching onto in the AM), and let your body catch up with itself.

2. TAKE A 5-MINUTE MOVEMENT SNACK

On the theme of seeing the outside world (and resisting the urge to become someone who announces “I’m just popping out for a mindful reset”), our second tip is very simple: we’re here to tell you to touch grass. Yes, literally.

And ideally, do it after you’ve eaten something.

“Take a 5-minute walk after eating,” explains Eleanor Hoath, registered nutritionist, and Editor of The Well Edit. “A short walk after meals can help reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes, which are linked to increased inflammatory responses in the body. Even just five minutes of movement helps improve glucose uptake into cells - making it one of the simplest real-time ways to support inflammation balance.”

In real-life terms, it’s not about becoming someone who’s taking an hour-long power walk after food, because sometimes, if you’re on the clock, this isn’t realistic. It’s more about stepping outside for five minutes after lunch, circling the block, or even walking while you voice-note a friend back. Small movement, done consistently, helps smooth out those post-meal spikes, and your body quietly benefits from it more than you’d think.

But don’t just take our word for it. Studies show that a simple five-minute walk after eating can meaningfully reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes - something that quietly helps keep inflammation in check over time. In fact, one 2022 study found that 2-5 minutes of walking managed to reduce these spikes by 12-22%.

Turns out - small steps, quite literally, go a long way.

3. MAKE ONE SIMPLE ULTRA-PROCESSED FOOD SWAP A DAY

We’re staying firmly in the realm of “no life overhaul required” because nobody has time (or willpower) to rebuild their entire diet mid-week between juggling real life and trying to feel as good as possible.

This one comes from Dr Federica Amati, Head Nutritionist at Zoe, and it’s all about a micro-swap approach.

Instead of trying to magically eliminate ultra-processed foods overnight (a noble idea, I must say), the goal is much more realistic: one small swap a day. “Focus on one easy, repeatable switch. For example: swap a sugary snack for fruit and nuts, flavoured yoghurt for plain Greek yoghurt, or processed meats for beans, lentils, or fish. It’s not about perfection - it’s about small, low-effort swaps that quietly add up over time.”

It sounds almost too simple, right? And before you scroll to tip four, let us say this: that’s exactly the point. Ultra-processed foods are often designed to be easy to overeat (that quick minute grab on a busy day), and low in fibre - both of which can contribute to blood sugar spikes and, over time, low-grade inflammation in the body.

If there’s one piece of advice that does laps round my head, courtesy of Dr Federica, it’s that making these swaps is less about perfection and more about patterns. Studies consistently show that diets higher in whole, minimally processed foods are linked with lower inflammatory markers over time, but crucially, those benefits come from consistency, not restriction.

So no, this isn’t about banning your favourite snacks or becoming that person who reads every label in the supermarket like it’s a legal document. It’s more about small, repeatable swaps. They say it takes around 60 repetitions to build a habit… so maybe it’s just about this: putting down the Kinder Bueno a little more often, and slowly becoming someone who reaches for the dark chocolate almonds instead, one slightly better choice at a time.

4. KEEP THE COFFEE, TWEAK THE TIMING

If you’re anything like me, you don’t so much wake up as get summoned by your coffee machine. It's basically a siren call at this point - except instead of luring sailors, it lures you downstairs in your pyjamas, one eye still shut.

And I’ll hold my hands up - I’ve been known to wake up, down a coffee, and head straight to the gym. Dangerous decision. Most definitely.

Now, before I lose you, no one is asking you to break up with your morning coffee. That would be cruel. But did you know your first caffeine hit might be doing your stress response a bit of a disservice?

Having coffee first thing on an empty stomach can spike your cortisol - AKA your main stress hormone, which isn’t exactly ideal if you’re trying to keep inflammation down. Unsurprisingly, research shows that caffeine consumed shortly after waking can top your cortisol levels by 50% compared to when you leave some time in between.

According to Eleanor, even a small time change here can make a difference: “having something to eat before your coffee helps blunt that stress response and supports more stable blood sugar levels across the morning.”

No need to panic. In the name of anti-inflammation, you don’t have to give it up. Just tweak the timing. Even a quick bite beforehand - half a banana, a yoghurt, a handful of nuts- can help buffer that response and keep things a little more balanced… all in a 5-minute window.

5. GET YOUR DAILY POLYPHENOL HIT

Repeat after me: "polyphenol powerhouses". (Yes, we’re making it a thing). If you don’t have time for elaborate anti-inflammatory meal prep on Sundays, this is your low-effort win.

According to Dr Federica, “polyphenols are natural plant compounds that give fruits and vegetables their colour. They feed your gut microbes and are linked to helping regulate inflammation in the body.”

The takeaway: you don’t need a full routine, just small, consistent add-ins.

Think berries on yoghurt (frozen absolutely counts), a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, a cup of green tea, or a square of dark chocolate (70%+). No prep, no overhaul, just quick upgrades to what you’re already eating. And it turns out, there’s a whole load of reasons those small extras do more than you think; research has linked higher intakes of polyphenol-rich foods with lower levels of inflammation markers in the body, even from these simple, everyday additions.

There we have it, for the days when life gets in the way (so, most days), consider the two P's as your fallback: your quiet overachievers: small, easy additions that pull their weight and add up over time.

6. SPICE UP YOUR LIFE

And last, but by no means least, you’ll find our final tip hiding in almost every kitchen cupboard: spices. I’m talking turmeric, ginger, and black pepper.

I'll admit, as a woman who thinks she can cure everything herself (I cannot, but I admire my own confidence here), these have become a total go-to. A quietly trusted companion in the art of trying to keep a bloated belly at bay during a flare-up, or just getting a handle on inflammation when things feel a bit off.

It certainly gets the seal of approval from our expert, Eleanor: “turmeric and ginger are small but powerful anti-inflammatory additions that are easy to sprinkle into meals or teas. Pairing turmeric with a pinch of black pepper helps activate its key compound, curcumin, with no extra time required."

As it happens, my childhood “just add ginger to it” mother might have been onto something. And scientifically speaking, spices might just be quiet overachievers in the anti-inflammatory space. Meta-analyses of clinical trials show that curcumin (the active compound in turmeric) is linked with reductions in inflammatory markers such as CRP, while ginger has been shown to lower inflammatory messengers when eaten regularly over time.

Of course, there will be days you don’t think about adding spices into anything at all, and that’s completely normal. But as Eleanor also highlights, it’s the consistency of these small dietary additions over time that really matters when it comes to supporting inflammation balance.

A pinch of spice on your morning eggs, in soup, or a dash in tea - you're done in seconds.

Bottom line?

As a Health Writer and someone who’s very much an advocate for no-nonsense, science-backed advice over trend-led charmers, I do genuinely believe these hacks are worth your time.

But let’s be clear: this isn’t about doing one of these for five minutes and suddenly declaring your anti-inflammatory journey complete. That’s not how inflammation works.

It’s about something far less glamorous, but far more powerful - consistency. Five-minute habits, done regularly, that quietly build in the background and get the "real life" seal of approval.

Because the goal isn’t perfection, and it’s definitely not another short-lived reset. It’s small, repeatable actions that, over time, help build the framework for a less-inflamed life, and that is a positive shift worth showing up for.

Discover MC’s Anti-Inflammation Essentials