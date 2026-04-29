There's just something about the London Marathon that gives me all the feels. Even though I'm yet to run it myself (and I say this as though maybe one day I might!) every year, I tune in and feel a wave of adrenaline, motivation and - quite frankly - euphoria running through my veins (excuse the pun).

Despite being what I'd term a recreational runner (by which I mean, I've run one marathon and a handful of halves/10ks/weekly 5ks), over the past few years, I've run less and less, for reasons too varied and lengthy to go into. But the build-up to this year's big race (MC UK's Senior Health Editor, Ally, referred to it as London Fashion Week for runners, and it's stuck with me) got me thinking: what if we could harness the magic of that 26.2 but in a different way, to make it more accessible to all?

Because there are great reasons to lean into the benefits of collective participation - and you don't need to run for five (or more!) hours to gain. So, what exactly is it about sports events that makes them feel so special?

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It's manifold, according to researchers from the University of Oxford. Firstly, participating in a group event fosters feelings of inclusion and connection (ask anyone who has ever run Parkrun and they'll likely wax lyrical for hours about the friendliness of the running community), while it also improves performance, too - as shown in this study, published in the journal Physiology & Behaviour.

But contrary to most workouts, it's not just the taking part that counts, here: even spectators can reap the mental health rewards of mass participation. Research (check out this study, from the journal Frontiers in Psychology) reveals that simply watching sports events is associated with improved wellbeing.

I'm impressed - and that's before I've even started testing a 26.2-minute workout every day for a week. Keep scrolling to find out how I got on, but while you're here, do check out our running advice for beginners, how to improve your fitness, fast, and find out how one Health Writer got on when she challenged herself to run slower to improve performance.

Want to workout like a marathoner without the marathon? I tried a 26.2 minute workout every day - and loved it

What is a 26.2 minute workout?

So, this one is exactly what it says on the tin: a workout of your choosing, that lasts (at least) 26.2 minutes. Super specific, but while the timing is flexible, what's essential is the feeling this kind of workout fosters: we're leaning in to all the positive emotions of marathon day, for both runners and supporters alike.

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"The key to a 26.2-minute workout is to turn the emotional high of the marathon into consistent action," shares Abby McLachlan, personal trainer and founder of East of Eden. "One way to do this is to anchor the feeling by noting what inspired you, whether it was the atmosphere, the sense of community or the achievement you witnessed. Revisiting that memory can reignite motivation when it dips. Acting quickly also helps, as doing something small within a day or two, such as a short walk, converts inspiration into momentum."

What are the benefits of a 26.2 minute workout?

Worried 26.2 minutes isn't enough for any noticeable gains? Hear this: it's plenty of time to notice both mental and physical gains, with consistency. There are so many benefits to working out in this way, and we're here for all of them.

1. It gives your workouts structure

"Setting a meaningful goal, even a small one, gives your workouts purpose," shares McLachlan. "26.2 minutes is both an achievable and worthwhile goal for most of us, and this will give our workouts purpose as well as structure."

2. It builds consistency

Ask any trainer for their number one non-negotiable when it comes to boosting fitness, and we'll guarantee they'll say one thing: consistency.

"Above all, keeping movement joyful rather than punishing helps us to maintain consistency throughout the year," agrees McLachlan. "A 26.2-minute session is a playful nod to the marathon distance and works well for a wide range of activities, too."

3. It's accessible

We often talk about meeting ourselves where we are, in the fitness world, and a 26.2-minute workout is a great entry point for almost anyone. One of the greatest barriers to participation in sport is accessibility, meaning challenges like this one are vital.

"26.2 minutes is fun - it’s a nice nod to the marathon challenge, and there are a few different ways you can work out for this length of time," agrees personal trainer Monty Simmons. "For beginners, that clear start and end matter. It keeps exercise nicely confined, which can make it feel less vague and less overwhelming, while for regular exercisers, it can also be a good way to mix things up. Above all, it's kind of fun: it’s achievable!"

4. It enhances recovery

Always skipping your cool down? Use your 26.2 minutes to stretch and cool down, if you're so inclined. "A 26.2 timeframe is great for recovery," advises Simmons. "With stretching, I’d recommend playing with positions, holding your body still, rotating one joint, bending one joint, and layering on different stretches. It can make those 26.2 minutes go quickly."

How to structure a 26.2 minute workout

The beauty of this approach lies not only in the benefits mentioned above, but also in its flexibility, too.

"There's so much you can do with 26.2 minutes," shares Clare Walters, mind and body master trainer at Third Space. "If running is your sport, this is enough time to get anywhere between 3-6km, depending on your pace, or it might be the perfect length of session to work on intervals. If you wanted a quick session to get your heart rate up, you could focus on conditioning and do a 20 min AMRAP or EMOM with enough time to warm up and cool down on either side.

"It's also a great length for a reset on the yoga mat - while you might not be able to do a full Vinyasa practice, it's the perfect length of time to slow down, breathe, stretch and regulate your nervous system."

So much choice, so little time!

I tried a 26.2 minute workout every day for a week - here's my honest thoughts

Days one to three

I'll admit: as the week begins, I'm sceptical as to whether 26.2 minutes is going to feel like enough of a challenge for me. But I'm pleasantly surprised to find that yes, you really can achieve a decent workout in very little time. As someone who writes constantly about the value of micro-workouts, this shouldn't be news to me, but still, I'm delighted when I work up a proper sweat in next to no time.

On day one, I plump for a 26.2-minute run, which coincides with me needing to drop something off at my daughter's school - two birds, one stone. Usually, it would be far too tempting to jump in the car for this errand, and I was feeling pretty smug about ticking not one but two things off my never-ending to-do list in one fell swoop. And while I ran/walked for longer than 26.2 minutes, I kept up a steady state for that amount of time, to give the challenge a proper go.

One of the best things about working out in this way is the flexibility and choice it grants: on day two, I opt for my usual strength session, and it's so easy to align with the time limit that I wonder why I haven't done it before.

Day three, it's a walk with my dog - and while I'd usually write this off, not counting it as a workout, this week, it ticks the box. "Walking is one of the most underrated forms of exercise there is!" shares Les Mills trainer, Holly Mason. "Not only is it simple, free and low-impact, but it comes with the same physical and mental benefits already mentioned above. Start off at a gentle pace for a few minutes to warm up the body, then, inspired by the marathon, up your speed to a brisk pace for 26.2 minutes."

Even a relatively short burst of speed really gets my heart rate up and the heat rising in my body: I'm impressed. And I'm also practising what I preach - arguably the most important aspect of working out: consistency.

"When we look at workout timings, what's most important is consistency," agrees Walters. "We want to build our fitness over time, not just cram it into one huge session per week. 26.2 minutes can be enough time to feel an endorphin boost, which can lower stress and boost mood, and that feel-good factor is one of the main reasons people keep coming back to exercise."

(Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Days four to seven

One thing that really strikes me about the 26.2 challenge is how much time I feel I've clawed back: even though I rarely work out for longer than around 30 to 45 minutes, 26.2 minutes somehow seems so much more achievable within my day, which I'm taking as a massive win.

Additionally, I've (almost!) stopped procrastinating over my workouts. Whereas before, I'd easily have logged on, done some work, faffed a bit and wasted some time, this week I've been hopping straight into my sessions. Whether that's down to having a (realistic) time limit to work to, or just because I'm feeling motivated, I can't be sure - but it's been a real bonus, and I feel like my productivity overall has gone up tenfold. Another win!

As for actual fitness gains, I definitely feel that my workouts have been more varied than usual this week, as I've been so much more intentional with how I've used my time. On day five, I even attempt a HIIT class - something I thought I'd left firmly back in 2020 - and, even more surprisingly, I loved it.

By the end of the week, it's no exaggeration to say I'm a total convert to working out like this: 26.2 seems to be my personal sweet spot. On the days when I needed a little more movement, I simply added another session later on, but for the most part, I revelled in having completed my workout in record time, leaving me to get on with my day. Busy women - this one's for you.

Shop MC UK's go-to workout essentials now:

FP Movement Carpe Diem Short £38 at FP Movement I've always been a strictly leggings-only runner, but I'll bite: this year's shorts are on point. I've added these cobalt blue FP Movement ones to basket and can't wait to try them out. Adanola Classic Seamless Cross Back Tank Top £40 at adanola.com Adanola will always have our heart here at MC UK, and we're loving the new range. A case in point: this classic tank is perfect for workouts and lounging alike. Back to Life Sport Bottle £35 at lululemon Don't skip your hydration station: whether you're actually running a marathon or simply working out marathon-style, this lululemon water bottle is the prettiest reminder to drink up you'll find.