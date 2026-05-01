Welcome to What Lily Loves, a personal edit of the pieces, places, and ideas currently inspiring me. Think of it as your insider guide to what’s shaping my wardrobe and daily rituals. From standout finds and under-the-radar designers to shopping destinations, cultural hotspots—from restaurants and theatres to podcasts—here are the latest discoveries I’m loving.

The Designer Drop

Gucci Jackie bag

Gucci Jackie Slim Medium Shoulder Bag £1,720 at Gucci

As soon as spring hits, my mind shifts to summer outfits and, crucially, investing in a new handbag. While I rely on larger tote bags for work, I also look for a smaller neutral bag I can carry everywhere—from summer dinners to parties and holidays. The Jackie Slim in white, featuring a new, less structured shape, is perfect for carrying my phone, keys, and cards and even comes with a longer strap if you prefer a cross body style.

Spotlight On

Donde Esteban

You know that feeling you get in the sun? That sense of freedom, fun, and relaxation you usually only experience on holiday. Some designers have a rare ability to capture that exact energy in their work—pieces you put on that make you smile, and in turn make everyone around you smile too. Esteban Cortázar has done just that with his resortwear label Donde Esteban, which has recently launched on Net-a-porter.

Though Cortázar is not new to the fashion circuit, his story began early. Born in Bogotá and raised in Miami, he became one of the youngest designers ever to show at New York Fashion Week in 2002, at just 18 years old. He later worked in Paris as creative director at Emanuel Ungaro before relaunching his own label.

In 2024, he launched Donde Esteban, his second label dedicated to resortwear, described on his website as “for endless summer lovers,” and honestly, I feel seen. The brand is a vibrant reflection of his Latin heritage, featuring bold tropical prints that pop against bronzed skin, easy silk-blend fabrics perfect for the heat, and ruffle-hem mini dresses adorned with his father Valentino Cortázar’s beautiful artwork. Every single piece is something I would happily wear all summer long.

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New In This Week

COS

Whilst I am anything but a minimalist—in fact, my wardrobe is a joyful melange of prints, colours, and textures—I do consciously prioritise buying pared-back accessories and other clothing items to ensure I have enough pieces to style my chaotic wardrobe with. I'm a magpie—perhaps it's my Italian heritage—but I never shy away from bright prints, and accessorising is a fundamental ritual before leaving the house. However, when there's a lot going on with the rest of my outfit, I’m drawn to simpler pieces, such as white shoes to anchor a vibrant colour palette, neutral basket bags that complement my bold holiday outfits, and a great pair of black sunglasses that won’t clash with statement earrings. COS has just dropped its latest summer collection, and it ticks all of the boxes.

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On My Radar

The Louis Vuitton Hotel, London

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton/Alex Upton)

Louis Vuitton has unveiled an immersive London pop-up, the Louis Vuitton Hotel in Mayfair, celebrating 130 years of the House’s iconic Monogram. First created in 1896 by Georges Vuitton, the Monogram remains an instantly recognisable global symbol, synonymous with craftsmanship and timeless style.

Set within a townhouse that marks Louis Vuitton’s historic ties to London—its first international store after Paris in 1885—the experience transforms the House’s most recognisable bags, including the Speedy, Keepall, Noé, Alma, and Neverfull, into immersive rooms that explore their design heritage and celebrate the evolution of these iconic styles.

Guests can enjoy afternoon tea at Café Alma, while the Speedy Room, complete with the futuristic Speedy P9 Safe Room, showcases some of my favourite Speedys in blue and red, reinterpreted by Louis Vuitton's menswear creative director, Pharrell Williams. The Neverfull Gym highlights the impressive 100kg weight limit of this iconic tote, while in the basement Bar Noé reveals the bucket bag’s original purpose.

The Louis Vuitton Hotel is open for two months from 24 April 2026 at 28 Berkeley Square, London, W1J 6EN. For opening hours and bookings head to: louisvuitton.com

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