If the resurgence of retro-inspired activewear is anything to go by, fold-over yoga pants are about to have a serious comeback. And whilst activewear should always prioritise comfort and practicality, feeling confident in your gear of choice can also work wonders for making your workout as enjoyable as possible. That's the main reason flares remain a constant in my exercise clothes rotation, no matter what activity I'm doing.

No, yoga pants are not just for vinyasa flow - they are fantastic for Pilates, cross training, or any low-impact session where you don't need totally form fitting pieces. Plus, much like other yoga flares, they will see you from the studio to brunch dates without any change of clothes necessary. I would know - I own several pairs and wear them as often as possible.

From extremely sweat-wicking materials to silhouettes with handy pocket space, there's a pair for pretty much every eventuality. If you're a fan of gym leggings with a point of difference, such as cross waist leggings, leggings with pockets, or even leopard print activewear, I'll hazard a guess that these yoga pants will be to your liking too.

We spend countless hours testing the very best exercise kit on the market here at Marie Claire UK, so you can be sure that any recommendation we make has been put through its paces - and these yoga pants are no different. We've tried each and every pair, and they've all passed our tests for quality, practicality, comfort, value for money, and style. Your collection of the best yoga clothes and best Pilates clothes just got even better.

Best fold-over yoga pants, tested by us

Best overall

(Image credit: Vuori)

Vuori Granite Foldover Straight Leg Today's Best Deals £105 at Vuori (save 19%) Reasons to buy + Thick, stretchy material + Stylish large waistband + Practical straight cut Reasons to avoid - Long on petites

The latest addition to my yoga pant collection - and my current favourite - is this Vuori pair of straight leg trousers. Although they're designed more for lounging and low-impact walks, they work great for slower gym sessions and yoga, too. The material feels thick and high quality without trapping heat, and they're moisture wicking, which comes in extremely handy for me as someone who runs hot. In my opinion, the foldover waistband is just the right thickness, and it can be further folded to your liking. If flares aren't totally your thing but you're after something less form-fitting than regular leggings, there's no going wrong with these.

Most breathable

(Image credit: BAM)

BAM Poise Bamboo Yoga Pants Today's Best Deals £49 at BAM Reasons to buy + Breathable bamboo + Very soft + Cuffed ankles Reasons to avoid - Narrower leg

We regularly rave about BAM at MC UK, and that's not about to stop. I recently tried out some of the brand's yoga pants and was seriously impressed with how lightweight they are - it almost feels as if you've got nothing on. Made from a blend of bamboo viscose and organic cotton, they're extremely breathable, so they won't cause any excess sweating. Plus, they don't dig in anywhere - not even at the cuffed ankles. If you worry about how wider cuts might interfere with your workout, this silhouette solves that issue with maximum comfort.

Best for petites

(Image credit: Hollister)

Gilly Hicks Active Recharge Foldover Waist Flare Pants Today's Best Deals £26.99 at Hollister (save 32%) Reasons to buy + Three leg lengths + Stretchy fabric + Washes well Reasons to avoid - Sells out quickly

I've convinced several friends to buy Gilly Hicks flares, and despite buying mine over five years ago, they're still going strong to this day. I love this soft pink hue that's perfect for spring wear, and can easily be styled for brunch dates too. With three leg lengths on offer, the short cut is perfect for petites - no dragging on the ground or tucking into socks here. Most importantly, the four-way stretch material doesn't bobble or snag at all, even after countless washes over the years. And the cherry on top - the folded waist looks extra chic.

Best sweat-wicking

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

Sweaty Betty Super Soft Flare Yoga Trousers Today's Best Deals £90 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + High rise fit + Handy side pockets + Easily folded Reasons to avoid - Not as stretchy as others

Now, these leggings aren't designed to be folded over, but they offer enough fabric to wear that way - and I do, partly to make them slightly shorter, but also to make them more comfortable with a lower rise fit. If there's one thing Sweaty Betty leggings do, it's wick sweat brilliantly. These flares are no exception, and my pair have seen me through hikes, strength training, Reformer classes and more. They also offer an adjustable waist tie and side pockets for handy storage. The only thing to be aware of is that they're not as stretchy as some other yoga flares I've tried, but they fit perfectly true to size.

Most affordable

(Image credit: H&M)

H&M Foldover-Waist Sports Trousers Today's Best Deals £27.99 at H&M Reasons to buy + Good for low impact sessions + Great price point + Different colours available Reasons to avoid - Not sweat-wicking

Senior Health Editor, Ally Head, has previously raved about H&M Move's flares, so you can be pretty sure that this looser pair will stand up in your everyday routine too. They have a much looser fit than other silhouettes, which is ideal if you don't like restrictive fabrics for your workouts. This pair is made from a smooth jersey material, so they won't wick sweat like others. However, they can be layered over leggings for extra warmth, for home workout sessions, or on the gym floor if you're not expecting to sweat. They're also stylish enough to wear casually, if you ask me.

Most versatile

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon Groove Nulu Foldover-Waist Flared Pant Today's Best Deals £79 at lululemon (save 27%) Reasons to buy + High quality + Can be worn for different workouts + Great customer reviews Reasons to avoid - Only one colour

Fashion Writer, Sofia Piza, loves lululemon flares for her workouts. "They're buttery soft. I received so many compliments during my Pilates class, as the flare at the hem really makes for a stylish look. I felt weightless in this fabric, and able to fully focus on my practice without pulling at seams, checking for sweat patches, or feeling compromised by my kit," she says.

Most eco-friendly

(Image credit: TALA)

TALA 365 Sculpting Lounge Flared Trousers Today's Best Deals £58 at TALA Reasons to buy + Made from 90% Modal, 10% Elastane + Can wear high or low waisted + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Only goes up to size XL

I've been wearing TALA kit for the last few months and always receive compliments when I do. And although I haven't worn these exact flares, I've tried a very similar pair designed for lounging and low impact. The ribbed fabric makes for a nice change from smooth finishes, and the folded waistband can be adjusted to your liking. Plus, the blend of 90% Modal and 10% Elastane makes these an eco-conscious choice if you want to make your activewear more environmentally friendly.

Best colour range

(Image credit: Free People)

FP Quick Step Bubble Pants Today's Best Deals £98 at Free People Reasons to buy + Functional fit + Motion tested + Huge range of colours Reasons to avoid - On the pricey side

Senior Health Editor Ally Head has long been a fan of FP Movement activewear, and their Quick Step Bubble Pants are one of her current favourites for throwing on for Pilates. Designed for studio workouts and off-duty days, they're super soft, flattering, and functional, with a fitted, high rise waist that can be folded down and a bubble silhouette leg. Fun fact: they've also been motion tested by the brand, who guarantee on site that they're suitable for every kind of workout. Neat.