Looking after my hormonal health has often felt like a losing battle. In a world where most healthcare professionals will suggest the contraceptive pill or a series of pricey supplements as the only solution to combat conditions like PCOS, cycle irregularities, or hormonal imbalances, many of us are left doing absolutely nothing. Someone who shares this feeling is Grace Beverley, the brains behind supplement brand Shreddy, and she reckons she's created a women's wellness blend that could be the answer to many of our woes. Naturally, I had to try it out for myself.

Shreddy's Superwoman formula is a superblend of eight different supplements, including 4,000mg of Myo-Inositol, which is commonly studied in clinical research related to women's wellness and found in most PCOS support supplements. The goal is to have a once-a-day drinkable formula that supports normal fertility, normal testosterone levels, normal carbohydrate metabolism, normal blood glucose levels, and healthy hair and skin. In short, it addresses a range of the most common PCOS symptoms.

While hormonal medication and adjusting your lifestyle with things like PCOS workouts can do some good, expert-backed supplements are the one thing that can do some good for everyone. After testing for a month, this is my verdict on Superwoman.

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Ingredients and claims

Now, it's important to note that Superwoman isn't marketed as an exclusively PCOS-support supplement. It's an all-rounder, feminine support formula that contains essential nutrients you may be lacking. Most importantly, it tastes just like apple and blackcurrant squash.

The full supplements included are:

Myo-Inositol - A nutrient spinning a lot of plates and commonly studied in clinical research related to women's wellness.

A nutrient spinning a lot of plates and commonly studied in clinical research related to women's wellness. CoQ10 - A naturally occurring coenzyme that works inside your cells' mitochondria, often referred to as the body’s energy centre.

A naturally occurring coenzyme that works inside your cells' mitochondria, often referred to as the body’s energy centre. NAC - N-Acetyl L-Cysteine - a stable form of L-Cysteine that is involved in the body’s natural production of glutathione.

N-Acetyl L-Cysteine - a stable form of L-Cysteine that is involved in the body’s natural production of glutathione. Folate (from folic acid)- Contributes to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue. It also plays a role in supporting normal homocysteine metabolism.

Contributes to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue. It also plays a role in supporting normal homocysteine metabolism. Selenium - Contributes to the maintenance of normal hair, skin and nails, and supports normal thyroid function.

Contributes to the maintenance of normal hair, skin and nails, and supports normal thyroid function. Chromium - Contributes to normal macronutrient metabolism and helps maintain normal blood glucose levels.

Contributes to normal macronutrient metabolism and helps maintain normal blood glucose levels. Zinc - Supports normal skin, fertility, cognitive & immune function, and contributes to the maintenance of normal testosterone levels in the blood.

Supports normal skin, fertility, cognitive & immune function, and contributes to the maintenance of normal testosterone levels in the blood. Vitamin D - Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones and immune system function.

This unique blend takes a host of everyday supplements that many of us are probably taking separately and puts them into one drinkable formula.

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How to take it

One of the best things about Superwoman is how easy it is to take. You just mix 8g, or one scoop (which comes in the bag), with 500ml of water. You can adjust the amount of water based on your flavour intensity preference.

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As mentioned, it tastes exactly like squash—and I mean exactly. If I did a blind taste test, it would be almost impossible to distinguish between apple and blackcurrant cordial off a supermarket shelf. Best of all, it blends completely with no lumps or grittiness whatsoever.

Superwoman: My review

The first thing I want to note is that I haven't actually been diagnosed with PCOS, but I have almost every single symptom. My lack of diagnosis is a whole other issue up for discussion, but I've spent the last few years seeking out anything designed to help with PCOS symptoms. I know they won't do any harm, and anything is worth a try in my book.

Shreddy notes that "Superwoman was formulated as a women's wellness blend and is suitable for anyone with PCOS. As with all supplements, it is not intended to treat or cure any medical condition. It is a supplement and not a medicine, so individual experiences will vary." However, it can also "be taken by anyone looking for a daily women's wellbeing supplement," not exclusive to those with PCOS. Great news.

When it comes to tablets, I am admittedly terrible at taking supplements. I hardly remember to take my prescriptions every day. This becomes even trickier when I have five or more supplements to take on a daily basis—the whole thing just goes out the window.

So, any supplement that requires no more effort than drinking a glass of water in the morning is just what appeals to me. However, I've previously spoken about my struggle with many drinkable powders. Most of them I don't find particularly tasty, I don't like the gritty texture, or they're inconvenient to take (i.e. mixed in a smoothie, which can be simply too much effort some days).

Amelia testing the Shreddy Superwoman supplement at home. (Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

If you haven't already gathered, Superwoman couldn't be further from that. Opening the packet for the first time was a little intimidating, as it looks just like a protein powder and has a slightly artificial scent. So, I was expecting not to particularly enjoy the taste and to be met with lumps in my drink. However, it's totally different when dissolved. I used my small electric whisk to mix one scoop with a glass of water the first time I tried it, and it took no more than five seconds to blend. You're left with a liquid that looks exactly like squash, as well as tasting like it.

After establishing this was something I felt happy to drink every day—and, in fact, started to look forward to—the next step was to see how it made me feel. And honestly? While I don't want to claim it's a miracle worker or has improved my symptoms tenfold, I have felt better in myself. I feel less tired, more well-rested, and have more energy day-to-day. I'll have to test for a few more months, but I'm looking forward to doing so—not something that I can readily admit about other supplements I've tried in the past.

Shop other MC UK approved wellness product here:

NEWROAD30 Organic Fruit Blend 30 Sachet £45 at John Bell & Croyden A gut health-focused supplement that tastes great and mixes well into matcha, porridge, yoghurt, or water. Wild Nutrition Food-Grown® Organic Protein + Superfood Powder £39.90 at Amazon We're big fans of Wild Nutrition products here at MC UK - they're natural, organic, and this protein blend contains seven types of mushrooms and four supergreens. Holland and Barrett Boswellia 250mg £19.99a t Holland & Barrett Health Freelancer Ash tested this Boswellia supplement for a fortnight, and it worked wonders for her bloating. If you struggle with GI or stomach issues, we can recommend.