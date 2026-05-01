Follicle Fitness Is the Hair Health Trend That Actually Has Science Behind It

I hadn’t heard the term follicle fitness until very recently. I was at a haircare brand presentation when it was dropped into conversation so casually, as if it were everyday beauty lingo. I had no clue what it meant, but no one else seemed to bat an eyelid. I assumed it was another gimmick: a workout for the scalp, perhaps. And while my follicles could probably benefit from a high-intensity workout, I wasn’t in the market for yet another step in an already jam-packed routine.

As it turns out, I’d got it wrong.

What Follicle Fitness Actually Means

“‘Follicle fitness’ is used to describe how healthy your hair follicles are and how well they’re functioning,” explains trichologist Akta Bavalia . Take away the trendy phrasing and it’s a measure of hair health at the root. Not a product, not a treatment, but think of it as a tool. “When follicles are considered ‘fit,’ it means the hair growth cycle is operating as it should and the environment surrounding each follicle is well supported.”

Article continues below

When it comes to follicle fitness, environment is everything. Each follicle sits within a complex micro-ecosystem, impacted by blood supply, hormone signalling, nutrient availability and the condition of the scalp itself—all of which influence how our hair grows. Hair growth happens in cycles—anagen (growth), catagen (transition) and telogen (rest)—and when that rhythm is disrupted, the visible effects can range from thinning and shedding to weaker, more brittle strands. “A steady supply of nutrients and oxygen via good blood flow, balanced hormones, and a well-maintained scalp environment” all contribute to follicles that are “strong and resilient, capable of producing hair that grows consistently (according to individual growth cycle) but also better quality hair.”

Looking at follicle fitness offers a useful shift in perspective, particularly now, when haircare feels more complicated than ever. Gone are the days of a routine built around shampoo and conditioner alone. Now we’re navigating exfoliating scalp acids, bond-building treatments that promise to repair hair structure, and glosses designed to mimic salon shine. And it’s not just products; we’re inundated with so much information. The result is a routine that can feel excessive and, at times, so far from what our hair actually needs.

When you consider follicle fitness, you can cut through that noise and refocus on the foundations. “‘Follicle Fitness’ isn't a medical or scientific term. You won't find it in any dermatology textbooks,” says Dr Amy Vowler, NHS GP and hair restoration doctor at Hair GP . “However, it’s a consumer-friendly way of describing the hair follicle and its surrounding environment. It’s a bit like ‘gut health’ which is marketing friendly but also has real underlying science.” The language may be new, but the goal has always been the same.

Where Follicle Fitness Fits Into Your Routine

So what can we actually do to improve our follicle fitness? According to Dr Vowler, it starts with the scalp. “There are a few things that actually matter for follicle health. First up is scalp inflammation; if you have chronic low-grade microinflammation around the follicle, it can drive hair miniaturisation and hair thinning.” This can also show up as itchiness, flaking or sensitivity—all signs that the scalp barrier is compromised. Addressing this doesn’t mean adding more products, but choosing the right ones: gentle cleansers, targeted treatments and, in some cases, medicated solutions.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Circulation is another important factor. “Blood supply… delivers oxygen and nutrients hair needs in the growth phase. This is partly how minoxidil works as it’s a vasodilator.” While not everyone needs clinical treatment, it’s worth remembering that follicles are highly active structures and require consistent nourishment—in fact, they are “one of the most metabolically active structures in the body”, as Dr Vowler notes. Even simple habits, from regular scalp massage to avoiding overly tight hairstyles that restrict blood flow, can support healthier follicles over time.

And we can’t ignore nutrition. It plays a vital role. “Ferritin, vitamin D and zinc” are key, says Dr Vowler. “You can have the best scalp routine in the world, but if your ferritin is 20, your follicles will struggle.” Hair is often one of the first areas to reflect low levels of vitamins and minerals. Low iron stores, restrictive diets, or underlying health conditions can manifest as shedding or thinning, which is just further evidence that haircare goes far beyond the products we apply.

Lifestyle plays its part too—often more than we’d like to admit. High stress, disrupted sleep or illness can push hair prematurely into its shedding phase. “Chronic stress is another factor; it can disrupt the natural hair cycle,” says Bavalia. “Supporting your overall well-being can make a real difference in maintaining more consistent growth.”

While the term itself may feel trend-led, the thinking behind it is anything is far from it.

Clever Marketing or Clinically Valid?

Which brings us to the inevitable question: is follicle fitness just clever marketing? “Partly yes… the term is designed to sell scalp serums and treatments,” Dr Vowler shares. “Which means ‘follicle fitness’ claims may have limited clinical evidence behind them.” But she adds, “The principle of looking after the follicle environment is clinically valid.” The nuance lies in how you approach it. “A topical serum alone cannot address internal drivers like low iron, hormonal changes or thyroid dysfunction. The most effective approach is an inside-out and outside-in.”

If you’re serious about improving your follicle fitness, it’s about looking at everything. Rather than searching for a single hero product, it encourages a broader strategy—one that considers what we eat, how we live, and how we care for our scalp. This is not to dismiss product innovation; products can have significant effects on the health of our hair. Katherine Frizoni, Unilever Beauty and Wellbeing R&D Lead, explains: “Our technology… helps improve follicle fitness by supporting the scalp environment and strengthening hair at the root. Better root anchorage means hair is held more securely in the scalp, supporting stronger-looking, denser hair over time.”

I guess this is why follicle fitness is worth paying attention to. While the term itself may feel trend-led, the thinking behind it is anything is far from it. “The concept is rooted in established scalp health principles and fundamental to maintaining healthy hair. Worth considering as part of a long-term haircare approach,” says As certified trichologist Shannel Watson. Definitely time to pay attention to your follicle fitness.