No Reformer? No problem - the 6 best Pilates balls are a ridiculously affordable way to add resistance to your workout

If you've ever taken a Pilates class, you are probably familiar with the humble Pilates ball. It might seem small, but boy, is this piece of kit mighty. Whether you're looking to level up your at-home workouts or improve your mobility, investing in one of the best Pilates balls is a very good place to start.

"A Pilates ball, sometimes known as a stability ball, is a soft, round inflatable ball which is used to improve strength and stability. It can be used to advance certain movements by enabling a deeper range or increased intensity to the movements. It can also be used to provide support and aid rehabilitation movements," explains Lotty Campbell Bird, founder of Collective Fitness.

The beauty of Pilates, and no doubt one of the reasons for its huge spike in popularity over recent years, is how easy it is to do from home or in a small space. Although you can do it without any equipment at all, investments like the best ankle weights, best resistance bands, best Pilates rings, and the more technical best Pilates accessories of all time can take your home sweat sessions one step further.

If you're wanting to focus on building up your core strength, recovering from injury, or making your regular workouts a little more challenging, investing in a Pilates ball will be one of the most cost-effective yet worthwhile purchases you make. It also offers an alternative to at-home Reformer machines by adding resistance to various moves without the hefty equipment.

What can I use a Pilates ball for?

"I love using the soft Pilates ball to create an unstable surface when performing core strengthening exercises," says Campbell Bird. "The instability of the ball enables you to activate your core stabilising muscles and target the deepest layer of your abdominals and your pelvic floor muscles.

"It is also a great tool to provide spine support, which enables you to perform exercises in a way that feels comfortable for your back and can help you increase the range of movements to work deeper into positions. The soft ball also gives you something to squeeze into, so it's a great way to add resistance and really fire up your muscles. I love holding it behind the back of the knee and really squeezing into the ball in order to activate the back of the legs and work the hamstrings and glutes."

Why is a Pilates ball worth investing in?

"It’s an incredibly versatile prop to use in your Pilates routine and is very affordable, so well worth the investment if you’re looking to add variation and challenge yourself further in Pilates," explains Campbell Bird. "You don’t need an expensive Reformer machine to add resistance and improve strength, as you can squeeze in the ball to increase muscle engagement when performing certain Pilates movements or make yourself less stable by balancing on the ball to increase muscle activation."

Best Pilates balls

1. Expert's favourite Pilates ball

(Image credit: Decathlon)

DOMYOS 240 mm Diameter Pilates Soft Ball Today's Best Deals £4.99 at Decathlon Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Recommended by experts + Lots of five star reviews Reasons to avoid - Not the most stylish design

"For a good quality and affordable option, I use this Pilates soft ball from Decathlon in all of my classes," says Campbell Bird. At less than £5, it's extremely affordable and can be used for countless different exercises. Plus, it has thousands of five star reviews praising its high quality and compact design.

2. Best Pilates ball with quick delivery

(Image credit: Amazon)

Core Balance Soft Pilates Ball Today's Best Deals £6.79 at Amazon (was £7.99, save 15%) Reasons to buy + Currently on sale + Highly rated + Minimalist design Reasons to avoid - Can take some getting used to

This ball is currently on sale and available with Prime delivery, so if you want a Pilates ball quick, this is the one to go for. "It's easy to inflate to as firm/ soft as you want it. Easy to deflate if you’re taking it with you on holiday. Great for so many exercises and stretches. Brilliant value," says one reviewer.

3. Top rated Pilates ball

(Image credit: Amazon)

Beenax 23cm Soft Pilates Ball Today's Best Deals £8.99 at Amazon (was £11.99, save 25%) Reasons to buy + Top rated on Amazon + Range of colours available + 25% off Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest option

This particular Pilates ball has over 7,000 ratings, so you can be sure its been put through its paces. "Great soft ball, perfect for my exercises. Good selection of colours, easy to inflate and hasn't lost any air," says one customer. It also comes with a spare inflation tube in case you misplace the first one, so there's no danger of not being able to use it.

4. Most stylish Pilates ball

(Image credit: Amazon)

PROIRON Soft Pilates Ball Today's Best Deals £8.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Chic colourway + Sleek design + Non-slip surface Reasons to avoid - Only supports up to 100kg

It's no secret that a lot of exercise equipment, though powerful, isn't the most attractive. If you're working out from home or don't have ample storage to tuck all your items away, it's nice to have something stylish that you don't mind being on display. This matte pink ball is exactly that, and it works well too. It has a matte surface so it won't slip around on any flooring, and customers praise how durable it is for all types of Pilates workouts.

5. Most affordable Pilates ball

(Image credit: Amazon)

ZHIYE Pilates Yoga Ball Today's Best Deals £3.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Range of sizes on offer + Soft finish Reasons to avoid - Not as high quality as other options

If you're new to Pilates and want to start off with a cheap Pilates ball whilst you get the hang of it, this option is less than £4 and still has plenty of rave reviews. Many customers say that it works wonders for physiotherapy exercises, so it's also a good option if you're trying to strengthen certain areas of your body. It probably won't last as long as the slightly pricier options on the market, but it's a great starting point.

6. Our Editor's favourite Pilates ball

(Image credit: BetterMe)

BetterMe Soft Pilates Ball Today's Best Deals £29 at BetterMe Reasons to buy + Very stylish + High quality + Editor favourite Reasons to avoid - Pricey

Senior Health Editor Ally Head loves the Better Me brand and their easy to use, chic and effective home workout tools. She's been using this Pilates ball for her home physio sessions and Pilates workouts and can't fault it.