No Reformer? No problem - the 6 best Pilates balls are a ridiculously affordable way to add resistance to your workout
And they hardly take up any space
If you've ever taken a Pilates class, you are probably familiar with the humble Pilates ball. It might seem small, but boy, is this piece of kit mighty. Whether you're looking to level up your at-home workouts or improve your mobility, investing in one of the best Pilates balls is a very good place to start.
"A Pilates ball, sometimes known as a stability ball, is a soft, round inflatable ball which is used to improve strength and stability. It can be used to advance certain movements by enabling a deeper range or increased intensity to the movements. It can also be used to provide support and aid rehabilitation movements," explains Lotty Campbell Bird, founder of Collective Fitness.
The beauty of Pilates, and no doubt one of the reasons for its huge spike in popularity over recent years, is how easy it is to do from home or in a small space. Although you can do it without any equipment at all, investments like the best ankle weights, best resistance bands, best Pilates rings, and the more technical best Pilates accessories of all time can take your home sweat sessions one step further.
If you're wanting to focus on building up your core strength, recovering from injury, or making your regular workouts a little more challenging, investing in a Pilates ball will be one of the most cost-effective yet worthwhile purchases you make. It also offers an alternative to at-home Reformer machines by adding resistance to various moves without the hefty equipment.
Best Pilates balls: Quick shopping links
- Best Pilates ball with quick delivery: £6.79 at Amazon (was £7.99, save 15%)
- Top rated Pilates ball: £8.99 at Amazon (was £11.99, save 25%)
- Expert's favourite Pilates ball: £4.99 at Decathlon
- Most stylish Pilates ball: £8.99 at Amazon
- Most affordable Pilates ball: £3.99 at Amazon
- Editor's pick: £29 at BetterMe
What can I use a Pilates ball for?
"I love using the soft Pilates ball to create an unstable surface when performing core strengthening exercises," says Campbell Bird. "The instability of the ball enables you to activate your core stabilising muscles and target the deepest layer of your abdominals and your pelvic floor muscles.
"It is also a great tool to provide spine support, which enables you to perform exercises in a way that feels comfortable for your back and can help you increase the range of movements to work deeper into positions. The soft ball also gives you something to squeeze into, so it's a great way to add resistance and really fire up your muscles. I love holding it behind the back of the knee and really squeezing into the ball in order to activate the back of the legs and work the hamstrings and glutes."
Why is a Pilates ball worth investing in?
"It’s an incredibly versatile prop to use in your Pilates routine and is very affordable, so well worth the investment if you’re looking to add variation and challenge yourself further in Pilates," explains Campbell Bird. "You don’t need an expensive Reformer machine to add resistance and improve strength, as you can squeeze in the ball to increase muscle engagement when performing certain Pilates movements or make yourself less stable by balancing on the ball to increase muscle activation."
Best Pilates balls
1. Expert's favourite Pilates ball
DOMYOS 240 mm Diameter Pilates Soft Ball
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"For a good quality and affordable option, I use this Pilates soft ball from Decathlon in all of my classes," says Campbell Bird. At less than £5, it's extremely affordable and can be used for countless different exercises. Plus, it has thousands of five star reviews praising its high quality and compact design.
2. Best Pilates ball with quick delivery
Core Balance Soft Pilates Ball
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This ball is currently on sale and available with Prime delivery, so if you want a Pilates ball quick, this is the one to go for. "It's easy to inflate to as firm/ soft as you want it. Easy to deflate if you’re taking it with you on holiday. Great for so many exercises and stretches. Brilliant value," says one reviewer.
3. Top rated Pilates ball
Beenax 23cm Soft Pilates Ball
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This particular Pilates ball has over 7,000 ratings, so you can be sure its been put through its paces. "Great soft ball, perfect for my exercises. Good selection of colours, easy to inflate and hasn't lost any air," says one customer. It also comes with a spare inflation tube in case you misplace the first one, so there's no danger of not being able to use it.
4. Most stylish Pilates ball
PROIRON Soft Pilates Ball
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
It's no secret that a lot of exercise equipment, though powerful, isn't the most attractive. If you're working out from home or don't have ample storage to tuck all your items away, it's nice to have something stylish that you don't mind being on display. This matte pink ball is exactly that, and it works well too. It has a matte surface so it won't slip around on any flooring, and customers praise how durable it is for all types of Pilates workouts.
5. Most affordable Pilates ball
ZHIYE Pilates Yoga Ball
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you're new to Pilates and want to start off with a cheap Pilates ball whilst you get the hang of it, this option is less than £4 and still has plenty of rave reviews. Many customers say that it works wonders for physiotherapy exercises, so it's also a good option if you're trying to strengthen certain areas of your body. It probably won't last as long as the slightly pricier options on the market, but it's a great starting point.
6. Our Editor's favourite Pilates ball
BetterMe Soft Pilates Ball
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Senior Health Editor Ally Head loves the Better Me brand and their easy to use, chic and effective home workout tools. She's been using this Pilates ball for her home physio sessions and Pilates workouts and can't fault it.
What size Pilates ball is best?
There is no hard and fast answer to this question; it really depends on the exercise you're doing. Generally, a 25cm diameter to a 55cm diameter will work well for Pilates. The most important thing is to make sure it can withstand your weight and can be pumped up or deflated as you need.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
-
I’m calling it now, you’re going to be seeing *a lot* of Prada’s Mariner bag this summer
Nod the nautical trend with Prada’s latest IT-bag
-
Can TikTok's caveman method give you 'mouldy' skin? Experts break down the controversial regimen
There's minimal, and then there's *minimal*
-
Nip+Fab’s peptide-packed oil and mist duo leaves me with super plump and glowy skin—I won’t be without it this summer
It’s time to get familiar with the power of peptides
-
Got marathon fever? Trust us: these 12 running accessories will make any distance more manageable
Once you try these, you won't look back.
-
Stop what you're doing: these are, hands down, the best wall Pilates workouts for the core, according to top instructors
Rigs at the ready.
-
Modern Pilates is one of the most fun yet effective ways to strengthen and lengthen your body - 6 exercises to try
Keen to strengthen your entire body? This one's for you.
-
I tried Pilates roll-downs every day for a week - and was amazed at how quickly it eased years of stiffness
Consider my spine more mobile than before.
-
Pink activewear is officially the must-wear trend of the season - 9 items our Health Editors can't stop wearing
Make your workout even more fun with a pop of pink.
-
I tried Pilates scissors, the raved-about Pilates move - and think it's the best combination of stretching and strengthening ever
Trust me, this one's worth trying.
-
Sustainable activewear brands are a great way to make your workout more conscious - 14 to have on your radar
Do your bit and sweat in planet-friendly kit.
-
Eager to build a strong, stable core from home? 7 advanced Pilates core exercises that coaches do themselves
Stability, strength *and* control? It's a yes from us.