When MC UK Senior Health Editor Ally tasked me with rounding up the best gym bags, I’ll be honest, I was a little stumped. I don’t actually own a designated gym bag myself, you see, and I’ve never gotten on with the classic duffel-style design.

But after a little consideration, I asked myself: do I go to the gym? Yes. Do I take a set of gym clothing , my laptop and other office-related items with me? Naturally. It was then that I realised that my go-to gym bag style tends to be an oversized tote that I can throw my gym leggings , sports bra , running trainers into alongside my work laptop and water bottle.

IMO, a bag doesn’t have to feature bells, whistles and multiple waterproof compartments to classify as a gym bag. For me, the most important qualities of a gym bag are that it’s large enough to hold my essentials, that it has a spare compartment or two to hold my keys, phone and lock and - crucially - that it doesn’t clash with my day-to-day outfits.

Of course, if you’re after a more conventional or practical gym bag design, don't worry. Ally is firmly of the bells-and-whistles camp (and having a dedicated section in your bag for your gym kit post-workout) and has given in-depth reviews of her favourite gym bags, too.

Plus, other MC UK Editors have shared their favourites, too. From cyclists and marathon runners to regular gym-goers and burlesque dancers, our definition of staying active is pretty broad, to say the least, so naturally, our gym bag selections reflect this variety. We have the best running backpacks, waterproof holdalls and oversized totes (complete with multiple handy compartments) for you to choose from. So whatever your personal style or preferred way of staying fit, we’re willing to bet that we have the perfect gym bag selection for you below.

We’re pretty scrupulous with our testing here at MC UK (which you can read up on here), so you should know that we don’t recommend products lightly. Every item in this list, therefore, has been tried and loved for at least a few months. Oh, and if you’re after an oversized gym T-shirt, pair of running shorts or matching loungewear set - don’t forget to check out our buying guides for the best options, as tested by team MC UK.

What did we look for when testing the best gym bags?

Weight - carrying around an extra set of clothes - trainers and all - is daunting enough without adding a heavy bag into the mix, so we value a lightweight construction.

Cost - did we get our cost per use?

did we get our cost per use? Chic design - is it a bag we would proudly wear day in, day out, and does it suit our day-to-day outfits as well as our athleisure?

is it a bag we would proudly wear day in, day out, and does it suit our day-to-day outfits as well as our athleisure? Quality - is it durable enough to wear multiple times a week without fraying or breaking?

is it durable enough to wear multiple times a week without fraying or breaking? Material - these bags regularly hold our sweaty gym kit, so did they develop a smell over time?

10 best gym bags: as tested by team MC UK

1. Best lightweight gym bag

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon City Adventurer Backpack 20L Today's Best Deals £108 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Heaps of room + Water-resistant fabric + Multiple sections to keep everything separate + Padded back for comfort + Strong straps + It doesn't look chunky despite its size. Reasons to avoid - On the pricier side

"While I've often wished to be the kind of person who saunters into work with my belongings neatly tucked into a Kate Spade tote, I'm far better at embodying 'frazzled British woman' with several over spilling canvas bags. But last year I finally found a rucksack that was big enough to carry it all and gave my poor sloping shoulders a break. The Lululemon City Adventurer Backpack is deceptively large; at 20L and with multiple compartments, it fits everything from my chunky MacBook to sparkly burlesque costumes, a full gym kit, multiple chargers *and* a lunchbox. There's even a separate section for your water bottle to avoid spillages, and another to keep your sweaty workout gear separate from everything else. Genius.



Better still, the fabric is water resistant and the back padding means that it's comfortable to wear even if you lug around far too much stuff (ahem). Although it's undeniably functional, it also looks great as far as rucksacks go - and after seeing how easy it makes weekend getaways, a couple of my friends have already been converted to this miracle real-life Mary Poppins bag." - Jadie Troy-Pryde, News Editor

2. Best waterproof gym bag

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike One Women's Training Tote Bag Today's Best Deals £59.99 at Nike Reasons to buy + Spacious + Several pockets + Waterproof. Reasons to avoid - Mid range price point.

"A surprisingly spacious and well-designed bag, this Nike shoulder tote ticks all the right boxes. Not only is it waterproof, but it's unbelievably good for fitting in all your workout essentials. With nifty compartments for your laptop, yoga mat, water bottle and more, I love how organised it makes me feel. Plus, the price point isn't bad for the quality you get." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

3. Best gym bag with wet compartment

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon City Essentials Bag 25L Today's Best Deals £148 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Spacious + Several pockets + Compartment for sweaty kit. Reasons to avoid - Higher price point.

"lululemon has long been known for its innovative designs and the City Essentials bag is no exception. My fiance loves this bag so much, he uses mine regularly (he reckons it's the best bag design her's ever used). if you're after a gym bag with removable, adjustable shoulder straps, padded handles, a quick-access phone pocket and an exterior water bottle pocket, then you'll use it on repeat. Another key note from me: there's an interior pocket for helping you keep sweaty gym kit stashed away." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

4. Best gym tote bag

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola Active Lifestyle Tote Bag Today's Best Deals £27.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + It has a huge capacity and is lightweight + It’s made from a sturdy and hard wearing canvas + It’s pretty affordable Reasons to avoid - It doesn’t have any pockets or fastenings

"I can’t really fault this Adanola tote. It goes with pretty much all of my outfits - from smart tailoring to loungewear - is incredibly lightweight (yet sturdy) and has a huge capacity. On days when I’m in a rush, it’s easy to scoop multiple pieces of clothing into this bag and be on my way. The thick strap makes it easy and comfortable to hold, no matter how many items I've thrown inside. Let’s be honest - as with any Adanola purchase I’ve made, the biggest pull of this bag is its effortlessly chic design." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

5. Best gym backpack

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

Sweaty Betty Essentials Motion Backpack Today's Best Deals £95 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Wipe clean + Laptop and water bottle sections. Reasons to avoid - Can be fiddly to close - Not the most spacious.

"This is a great medium-sized gym bag if you're keen to evenly distribute weight across both your shoulders. While it's not big enough for larger towels or items, it is a good inbetween size if you just need to carry around a spare change of clothes and your toiletries. Do note, though: the front clasp can be a little loose and fiddly at times and also doesn't have a zip on the top, if that's something that you look for in a gym bag." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

6. Best oversized gym bag

(Image credit: Alo Yoga)

Alo Yoga Foxy Sherpa Tote Today's Best Deals £135 at Alo Yoga Reasons to buy + It has a large inner pocket + It's super cosy and chic + It’s absolutely massive Reasons to avoid - The black shearling material sheds on wool coats - It’s pretty pricey

"This Alo tote is probably my most-used bag for gym days and long weekends away. Let me get one thing straight - this tote bag is absolutely massive. I would call it the Mary Poppins of gym bags, but that would be a slight stretch, as it doesn’t look deceptively small. This bag is unapologetically large, yet still somehow very comfortable to hold. No matter how much you pack into this bag - trainers, clothes, laptops - it doesn’t feel that heavy thanks to the padded straps and comfortably long straps. It has a handy inner pocket, so your keys, phone and other small bits don’t get lost, and it can be fastened to make the shape smaller when it’s not packed full. No less than 3 members of the MCUK team own this Alo tote, and we’re all equally impressed." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior shopping Editor

7. Best luxury gym bag

(Image credit: Varley)

Varley Montlake Weekend Bag Today's Best Deals £165 at Varley Reasons to buy + Spacious without being heavy + Range of gorgeous colourways + Handy pockets for your essentials Reasons to avoid - Higher price point - Handles can lose shape if you overfill.

"This bag is absolutely gorgeous and easily one of my favourites out of the many gym bags I've tested. It's stylish, lightweight and durable, with plenty of handy pockets for your essentials and post-workout kit. Other need-to-knows: it's wipe clean while looking effortlessly chic, so much so I've used it for loads of weekends away and international trips as well as gym sessions." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

8. Most fashion-forward gym bag

(Image credit: Glossier)

Glossier Duffle Bag Today's Best Deals £55 at Glossier Reasons to buy + Versatile straps + Stylish design + Affordable Reasons to avoid - The light colour might show marks over time

"I'm going to be honest, I bought the Glossier duffle bag on a whim but it has to be one of the most underrated things I've bought. It is such a good size, easily fitting in both my gym gear and a change of clothes. It has handy straps, which sit comfortably on my shoulder, and it also has the longer strap for when I want to carry it across my body. The outside pocket is really handy for holding things that I want quick access to, and it also doubles up as the perfect weekend bag, for those quick getaways." - Sophie Cookson, eCommerce Analyst

9. Best running backpack

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon All Sport Backpack Today's Best Deals £168 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Fits an impressive amount + Chic design Reasons to avoid - It's not waterproof

"I have just started training for a sprint triathlon, and this backpack is perfect for my workouts. I use it during my cycles and runs - it's great for outdoors or heading to the gym to train. I love how lightweight and comfortable the design is. It holds all the essentials: water, snacks, phone, extra layers, SPF, and any other items needed for training. I was surprised by how much it can actually fit. The backpack stays securely in place even when full."

"I also took this backpack on a ski trip, and didn’t even know I had it on! Plus, I've received numerous compliments on how cute it looks. The only downside is that it isn't waterproof, so if it gets wet quickly during training or in rainy conditions." - Treasa Burns, Senior Designer

While Treasa's 10L mini backpack is currently sold out online, the 28L version is equally chic, lightweight and available to purchase, so we've linked out to it above.

10. Best designer gym bag

adidas by Stella McCartney Tote Today's Best Deals £140 at adidas Reasons to buy + Chic design + Sustainably made + Handy pockets Reasons to avoid - Higher price point.

"Last but by no means least, this Stella McCartney gym bag is roomy, versatile, and also made, in part, from recycled materials. Again, I love the fact that there are multiple pockets on both the inside and outside of the design, making organisation effortlessly easy. There's also a padded interior laptop sleeve to make sure your tech stays safe and dry. With enough room in the arm strap to carry the tote comfortably, this one gets my vote." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor