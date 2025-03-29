Fan of low-impact sessions? These are officially the 7 best Pilates apps for boosting strength, tone and mood

If, like me, you're currently in your Pilates Princess era, you need to know about the best Pilates apps. These little digital treasures allow us to access hundreds - if not thousands - of Pilates workouts, to do at any time, in any place.

Don't get me wrong, I think that in-studio classes are fabulous for getting hands-on Pilates advice and practising in a group setting. But what about the days where we just can't make it to the gym? Or, those amongst us who can't get to a Pilates class at all?

That's where the best Pilates apps come in. Thanks to the many app offerings now on the market, we can access all the benefits of Pilates from the comfort of our own home. And we're not restricted to the type of Pilates we can do on the apps either - think different teaching styles, specific areas of focus, and even classes themed around positive affirmations.

So, if you want to embrace Pilates in all its wonderful forms - without the expense of a studio membership - a Pilates app could be your new best friend. But with there being so many Pilates apps on the market right now, it can be tricky to know which one is worth our time - and money for that matter, given that the best apps usually involve a subscription cost.

Happily, we've done the hard work for you and rounded up the best Pilates apps in this guide. All of our picks are expert-approved, having come as a direct recommendation from a Pilates instructor. If you do go ahead and download any of the apps on this list, rest assured that you'll be getting good-quality Pilates workouts from top instructors.

And if you're keen for more Pilates content, we've got plenty to keep you going. Check out our round-ups of the best 10 minute Pilates workouts, the best Pilates exercises for arms, and the best Pilates moves to build muscle. You'll also want to catch our deep dives on what it's like to try STOTT Pilates at home and Pilates hundreds every day. Happy Pilates-ing!

Keen to download one of the best Pilates apps? Look no further - these come instructor-approved

What is a Pilates app?

"A Pilates app is basically an online platform (usually an app or website) that provides Pilates workouts and tutorials," Hind Albazie summarises, Pilates instructor and founder of Kuwa Pilates. "You can follow along with classes at your own pace, anytime and anywhere."

Pilates apps grant access to a library of guided Pilates workouts. Some will have classes taught by one instructor, and others will use a variety of teachers from across the world. They're a cost-friendly alternative to buying a membership at a Pilates studio, and they're also ideal for busy people who need a convenient way to access Pilates at home.

"The main benefit to Pilates apps is that you can move your body from the comfort of your own space, whether that’s at home, while travelling, or even on a quick break at work," Pilates instructor Ashlea McKee advocates.

The best Pilates apps will offer a range of class durations, levels, and themes, so whether you're a Pilates newbie or an old-timer looking to target a particular area, they can be a useful tool. And some apps will go further than just providing workouts, as McKee explains.

"While many apps focus on workouts, some also offer tools like blog posts, tutorials to break down exercises, and even community features like chats or comment sections, helping you feel part of the online community," she told MC UK.

Are Pilates apps really effective?

If you're wondering whether using a Pilates app over in-person classes will reap the same rewards, it's a fair question. Just know that the best Pilates apps will simulate an in-person class as closely as possible by providing detailed guidance and adjustments for each exercise.

"Pilates apps can be incredibly effective when they’re created and led by experienced, fully certified instructors," McKee says. "Personally, I believe the best apps are created by teachers who have completed comprehensive in-person training and experience teaching a wide range of people and abilities. That kind of foundation means they truly understand who might be joining their classes online."

The effectiveness of the app really does come down to the quality of the instructor, as McKee says. When you're following a Pilates workout on an app, you should understand how to perform each move correctly, which muscles to activate, and how to breathe through the flow. If the instructor is providing this, you're getting a pretty similar experience to attending an in-person class.

Another reason why we love Pilates apps is because they allow you to maintain a consistent practice. Using an app to do Pilates at home multiple times per week is going to help you get better results than attending in-person classes sporadically.

"Obviously, the app context does lack the individual oversight of a teacher, who can provide personalised recommendations based on what they're seeing," notes Pilates instructor, Eloise Skinner. "But you could always supplement your app workouts with a few in-person classes."

A combination of in-person classes and at-home workouts is the dream recipe - but you can definitely still boost strength, tone and muscle using a Pilates app on its own.

7 best Pilates apps to boost tone, strength, and mood at home

For our round-up of the best Pilates apps, we wanted to ask Pilates instructors themselves which apps they'd recommend and why. So, rest assured that all the apps in this list have been vouched for by people who know Pilates.

In no particular order, here are the best Pilates apps to start using at home right now.

1. Pilatesology

What? An app that stays true to the original ("Classical") Pilates method, Pilatesology has a huge library of high-quality classes.

Why? Of all the Pilates teachers we spoke to, Pilatesology was the most recommended app across the board. It's suitable for beginners all the way through to instructors and includes classes with no equipment. There are also classes for Tower Pilates, Reformer, Wunda Chairs and more.

Main USP? "It’s one of the most comprehensive platforms dedicated to authentic Classical Pilates," Sophie Hatton, Pilates teacher and founder of Pilates Works, says. "It has workouts from many of the biggest names in Classical Pilates from the USA and around the world - all trained in the original method."

Cost? After a 14-day free trial, pricing options start from £17 per month.

A post shared by pilatesology (@pilatesology) A photo posted by on

2. Pilates Anytime

What? Offering a mix of Classical and contemporary teaching styles, Pilates Anytime has a wide variety of classes from top-quality instructors.

Why? "Pilates Anytime is great for people who want variety in their practice," Albazie comments. "With thousands of classes covering different styles and levels, there’s something for everyone."

Main USP? With over 3,700 classes, Pilates Anytime has one of the most extensive offerings on the market.

Cost? £19.99 per month, following a 15-day free trial.

A post shared by Pilates Anytime® (@pilatesanytimeus) A photo posted by on

3. Pilates With Ashlea

What? A library of guided Pilates sessions with popular instructor Ashlea, this app includes workouts for every level. It uses Classical Pilates and has options with or without equipment.

Why? Having personally tried the Pilates with Ashlea app, I can vouch for this one. All the classes are categorised into different levels, focus areas, and themes. It includes a comprehensive beginner's guide which takes you through all the basic elements of Pilates, day by day. It's also just a nice app to use, with an aesthetic interface.

Main USP? This app offers "challenges" which focus your Pilates practice on certain areas or themes. For example, there's the Self Love Summer challenge, the 14-day Flex + Flow, and the 4-week Twenty Thrive.

Cost? £24 per month after a 7-day free trial.

A post shared by Ashlea McKee | Pilates & Wellness (@pilateswithashlea) A photo posted by on

4. Blogilates

What? Renown Pilates instructor Cassey Ho (or "Blogilates" as she goes by online), has a huge range of workout videos on her app, including many Pilates flows and workouts.

Why? Aside from the variety, Cassey organises her classes into specific challenges for extra motivation. Plus, you can create a workout calendar which tells you what muscles to focus on and when.

Main USP? Most of the classes on the Blogilates app can be enjoyed for free. You will need to upgrade to a paid plan to access the full Pilates library, but the pricing is still one of the cheapest on the market.

Cost? Free or paid plans start from £3.99 per month.

A post shared by Cassey Ho (@blogilates) A photo posted by on

5. Lottie Murphy Pilates

What? The Lottie Murphy Pilates app offers fun, feel-good Pilates classes with a focus on combining movement with mindfulness.

Why? This one provides an approachable Pilates experience guided by Lottie's encouraging teaching style. Our Senior Health Editor, Ally Head, has tried and tested this one and is a fan.

Main USP? Lottie brings a holistic focus to Pilates, blending mindfulness and breathwork with the practice to promote overall well-being.

Cost? £18.99 per month, following a 7-day free trial.

A post shared by Lottie Murphy Pilates (@lottiemurphy_) A photo posted by on

6. Align by Bailey Brown

What? Offering over 300 Pilates-based workouts and expertly designed programmes, Align by Bailey Brown aims to empower its users on both a physical and emotional level.

Why? Another Pilates app with more of a holistic focus, Align is ideal for those interested in aligning their mind and body through Pilates practice. It offers a variety of classes for users at any level.

Main USP? Interestingly, Align combines Pilates with cycle syncing through the 28-Day Align Your Cycle Program. This offers daily Pilates workouts tailored to each phase of your cycle, with the aim of building a stronger connection with your body and hormones.

Cost? After a 14-day free trial, a monthly subscription costs around £20 per month.

A post shared by Align Pilates (@align.app) A photo posted by on

7. The Pilates Class

What? The Pilates Class offers over 300 Pilates-based workouts, categorised into three intensity levels and fifteen class categories.

Why? This app blends Pilates with other practices, such as Pilates x Barre and Pilates x HITT. There are monthly challenges, weekly schedules, and new classes released every week.

Main USP? The class variety offered on this app is unique. It combines Pilates with cardio, sculpt, and stretching, creating a roster of balanced and effective workouts perfect for those looking to mix up their Pilates practice.

Cost? £23 monthly, following a 7-day free trial.

A post shared by The Pilates Class (@thepilatesclass) A photo posted by on

How do I know if a Pilates app is any good? Before you commit to a paid subscription for a Pilates app, have a look at online reviews to see if others think it's worth it. Research the instructor (or instructors) teaching on the app as well, and check that they're fully qualified. Their credentials should be readily available online. Most Pilates apps offer a free trial, which is a good opportunity to familiarise yourself with the app and decide whether you want to commit to an ongoing payment. "A good rule of thumb for beginners is to familiarise yourself with the six Pilates principles (Control, Concentration, Centering, Precision, Breath, and Flow)," instructor McKee advises. "When these are present in the app’s sessions, you're getting a true Pilates experience and the full spectrum of benefits that come with it."