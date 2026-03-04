There’s no doubt that Pilates is absolutely booming in interest at the moment.

It’s globally recognised - everybody is trying a class, chatting to their friends about the low-impact workout, or at the very least, seeing Pilates pop up on their feeds.

On social media, in studios, and at home, people are really seeing the benefits of the method and noticing how impactful mindful movement can be for all areas of their lives.

While many might think it's just a trending workout that'll have its time at the top and then fade into the background again, I disagree. For those of you who don't know me, I'm Ashlea McKee, a classical Pilates instructor and former professional dancer. I'm also the founder of Élan Wellbeing and the Pilates with Ashlea app, which has a global online community of over 200,000 people.

I've been teaching Pilates myself for 8+ years, and what the 600+ hours of Pilates lessons have taught me is this: that it's one of the best workouts you can do to boost precision, alignment, and mood. It's also unrivalled at improving strength, balance, and posture.

Pilates isn't going anywhere for 2026 - 5 reasons why

1. Pilates helps us come back to our bodies

There's no two ways about it - we live in a busy world with constant information being thrown at us.

But Pilates is an invaluable tool for helping us come back to our bodies - reason number one why I think more and more people will continue to incorporate the practice into their daily routines in 2026.

The connection to breath, mind, and body that Pilates offers is contagious. Pair that with the fact that a lot of people are realising that they don’t always need to do high-impact activities or intense classes to feel strong - you see real benefits from Pilates because of its attention to precise, intentional movement.

2. Pilates boosts functional fitness

Reason number two that Pilates is here to stay for '26? We live in a very sedentary world, and Pilates helps to strengthen your muscles, support the spine, and boost functional fitness.

You need only take one class to really feel this - as Joseph Pilates himself said, "In ten sessions you’ll feel the difference, in twenty you’ll see the difference, and in thirty you’ll have a whole new body."

He also said, "You’re only as young as your spine is flexible" - even more incentive to keep moving.

3. Pilates is low impact yet deeply challenging

I personally think there’s a misconception that if you’re not red in the face or dripping with sweat, your workout isn’t effective.

With Pilates, this isn’t the case. Pilates is a low-impact workout, yet it’s still deeply challenging. You can head to Pilates, get a highly effective workout in, and over time, your form, alignment, and strength can bring transformative results.

There’s something really empowering about the slow, controlled nature of Pilates and that post-class glow and boost of energy. You can take classes, have brunch, go about your day, and feel stronger, not exhausted.

4. Pilates is accessible and varied

Another reason Pilates is here to stay? It's incredibly accessible and can begin with online workouts and simple at-home movement.

For some, this will then progress into mat or Reformer classes in studio, and for those who can access a classical studio, into the full studio apparatus, aka the mat, Reformer, chair, Cadillac, and more.

The beauty of Pilates comes down, in part, to its versatility - you really can do it any time, any place, from anywhere in the world, whether you're a mat or Reformer fan.

5. Pilates supports longevity

Last but by no means least, I believe Pilates will only continue to grow in popularity this year because many are starting to think long-term about their health. Not just how they look, but how they move, how they feel, and how their bodies will support them as they age.

Think of it this way - Pilates teaches body awareness and self-trust, which is something many people are craving.

Whether you opt for group classes or 1:1 sessions, Pilates promises to be social, personal, and transformative.

I truly believe that's just one of the many reasons why Pilates is here to stay. It’s a practice you start and want to continue - one that supports us in moving better, standing taller, and living a stronger, more empowered life in every sense.

Yes, Pilates is trending. But it’s also for life. So, question: will you be giving Pilates a go this year?

