Resistance bands are one of the most versatile pieces of kit out there - 6 that experts use day in, day out

If your workouts are starting to feel repetitive or stunted, you'll want to add resistance bands into the mix. It might seem like these tiny pieces of rubber won't do much, but it's incredible just how much they can change your exercise routine and help to build strength.

"Resistance bands are one of the most versatile pieces of equipment for strength, mobility, and core engagement. Whether you’re looking to build power, refine your Pilates technique, or improve flexibility, bands can be a game-changer," says Sam Deville, founder of the dynamic online platform Sam Deville Pilates. Resistance bands have been named one of the best Pilates accessories money can buy by a range of experts, and you'll likely find them in every gym or Pilates studio you visit too.

Much like the best ankle weights, best wrist weights, and the best Pilates rings, resistance bands take up hardly any space but can really diversify how you move your body. But don't be put off if you're new to Pilates workouts at home or using equipment on the gym floor - resistance bands are actually surprisingly simple to use.

"Resistance bands are essentially a large flat elastic band (usually in a long strip or loop) that can make exercises harder by providing varying intensities of resistance, or easier by adding support to an exercise," explains Hollie Grant, Pilates Expert and Founder of Pilates PT. "This makes them incredibly versatile, very cheap, compact and easily carried around, and easy to use."

No matter the type of strength training or workouts you prefer, there are countless ways to include resistance bands to suit you. We asked a range of fitness experts which resistance bands they recommend, and these are the ones that came out on top across all categories, starting at just £5.99.

What can resistance bands be used for?

"Resistance bands are a versatile bit of kit that can help you build strength, assist with bodyweight exercises like pull-ups and help improve your flexibility and mobility. There is a range of different bands to choose from depending on what you are looking to achieve," says Jenni Tardiff, The Gym Group Master Trainer.

They can be used for "any exercise where you would usually use bodyweight (or a dumbbell) as the resistance can be adapted to include a resistance band instead to make it more or less challenging," says Grant. This means they're extremely multi-functional and suitable for all levels.

"An example of this might be a bicep curl. We could perform this move with just bodyweight (the weight of our forearm), a resistance band (if we stood on the middle of the band and held the ends in each hand) or dumbbells, depending on how challenging we want the exercise to be. Resistance bands are therefore really helpful if you are travelling (they are light and take up very little space), funds are tight (they cost only a few £’s) or you want plenty of options (they come in various resistance options so you could have multiple options)," says Grant.

What are the different types of resistance band?

Tardiff explains the different types of resistance band on the market, as well as what they can be used for:

Loop bands – Long rubber continuous bands that come in a variety of thicknesses to create different levels of resistance. Thinner bands are great for mobility, activation work and light resistance training and the large thick ones can support with exercises like pull-ups and heavy resistance training.

– Long rubber continuous bands that come in a variety of thicknesses to create different levels of resistance. Thinner bands are great for mobility, activation work and light resistance training and the large thick ones can support with exercises like pull-ups and heavy resistance training. Booty bands – A small fabric non-slip loop band used for glute activation and lower body exercises.

A small fabric non-slip loop band used for glute activation and lower body exercises. Tube band with handle – A long band with handles on each end, great for a full-body workout.

A long band with handles on each end, great for a full-body workout. Therapy bands – A flat thin band to support stretching, rehabilitation and recovery exercises.

If you're specifically interested in using resistance bands for Pilates workouts, you might want to opt for one of the following types that Deville recommends.

"There are two key types I love to use in my dynamic Pilates workouts," says Deville. The first is long resistance bands: "These are fantastic for full-body movements, offering variable resistance for strength training, mobility work, and dynamic stretching. They’re brilliant for upper body exercises and also great for simulating Reformer-inspired feet or hand-in strap-style movements."

The second are mini loops: "These are predominantly used around the thighs and are great for lower-body activation, glute strengthening, and core-focused exercises. They add intensity to standing leg work, hip thrusts, and side-lying Pilates sequences, ensuring deep muscle engagement," she explains.

"Both types can be integrated into mat Pilates, reformer-inspired workouts, and strength-focused sessions, making them incredibly adaptable."

Why are resistance bands worth investing in?

"If you’re looking for a simple (and very affordable) yet effective way to enhance your workouts, resistance bands are a must-have," says Deville. "They offer constant tension throughout movements, helping to strengthen muscles in both the concentric (lifting) and eccentric (lowering) phases -something weights don’t always provide."

"Both long resistance bands and mini loops are lightweight, travel-friendly, and space-saving, making them ideal for anyone who doesn’t have room for bulky gym equipment. I always have a few in my bag when I’m on holiday as they allow for quick, effective sessions anytime, anywhere." This also makes them ideal for at-home workouts if you don't have much space to work with.

Deville's top tip? "Invest in a long, lightweight resistance band and a set of three mini loops in varying resistances (light, medium, and heavy). Many long bands on the market are too short and overly tight, which limits their versatility. The longer and more flexible the band, the better - this will allow for a greater range of motion and more functional movement options, such as reformer on the mat variations," she goes on.

7 best resistance bands, recommended by experts

1. Expert's favourite resistance band

(Image credit: Amazon)

TheraBand Latex-Free Resistance Band Today's Best Deals £50.16 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Top rated + Expert favourite + High quality Reasons to avoid - Pricey

Why buy? Deville recommends the TheraBand for Pilates exercises. There are several different levels of resistance available depending on what you're after, and it comes in a handy 25-yard roll that you can cut to size for various different workouts. This is a pricey option as you're essentially getting multiple different bands in one long roll, and it's made from resilient, high-quality latex-free fabric that can withstand all types of exercise and movement. This is a brilliant option if you've already tried resistance bands and know they work well for you, but you want to level up to something a little more customisable and heavy-duty.

2. Affordable resistance bands

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Basics TPE Resistance Band Today's Best Deals £7.60 at Amazon (was £8.07, save 6%) Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Set of three + Very lightweight Reasons to avoid - May not be as high quality as pricier brands

Why buy? Deville says these exact bands are "great if you’re looking for an affordable option that is very close to the TheraBand." They come in a pack of three so you have light, medium, and heavy resistance to work with—ideal if you're new to using resistance bands or like to use different ones for different exercises. They also come at a brilliant price point for three bands, and they have thousands of five-star reviews from customers.

3. Best mini loop resistance bands

(Image credit: Amazon)

Coresteady Resistance Band Today's Best Deals From £5.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Range of colours + Versatile Reasons to avoid - May be too short for some exercises

Why buy? Deville also recommends these Amazon bands if you're after mini loops. They're small but mighty and ideal for lower body activation, but there's also a longer version if you want the option of both. Flexible and durable despite the low price tag, these are brilliant starter bands if you don't want to break the bank but still want resistance bands that will pack a punch. The various colour options are stylish too.

4. Best resistance bands for variation

(Image credit: Lululemon)

Lululemon Resistance Band Set Today's Best Deals View at NET-A-PORTER View at lululemon UK Reasons to buy + Comes with three bands of different intensities + Elasticated fabric bands don't pinch or cut into your skin + Easy to wipe clean. Reasons to avoid - Mid range price point.

Why buy? These are one of Senior Health Editor Ally Head's go-to resistance bands for upping the intensity of her home workouts. "They're a great investment option if you're after a range of comfortable-to-use, wipe-clean bands that you can use for a variety of workouts. The material is one of the softest I've tried, plus the fabric is thick and durable. Unlike other bands, they also indicate their strength with a clever dot system, meaning it's really easy to know which band offers the least, mid, and most amount of resistance at a quick glance."

5. Most stylish resistance bands

(Image credit: Farfetch)

Sporty & Rich Resistance Bands Today's Best Deals £42 at Farfetch Reasons to buy + Three brands with different tension levels + Logo design on the front + Cute pastel colourway. Reasons to avoid - Higher price point.

Why buy? A seriously cool girl athleisurewear brand, these Sporty & Rich resistance bands are as stylish as they are effective. Coming in three tonal pastel colours, they incorporate the classic stretch design of a loop band, incorporating the S&R logo on the front. Buy for a stylish accessory that actually works to level up your fitness level.

6. Best booty resistance bands

(Image credit: Amazon)

CFX Resistance Bands Set Today's Best Deals £10.96 at Amazon (was £12.90, save 15%) Reasons to buy + Firm resistance + Great for glutes + Targeted to lower body Reasons to avoid - Less versatile than other bands

"Another popular type of resistance band is the "booty band"—a thicker, fabric version of the mini loop," explains Deville. "While these are fantastic for glute-focused workouts (think donkey kicks on all fours or side-lying clams), their firmer resistance makes them slightly less versatile. Unlike lighter mini loops, which allow for a greater range of motion, booty bands are best suited for targeted lower-body work where you really want to feel the burn in a specific set of exercises." These thicker booty bands are non-slip and made with a woven stretch fabric that won't slip down your legs whilst you workout.