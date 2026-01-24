Working on Your Strength This Year? These Are the 6 Best Pilates Weights That Will Help You Feel the Burn

One fitness goal I'm focusing on this year is boosting my strength, but it's not just intense deadlift gym sessions that can get you there - it's also adding the best Pilates weights to your low impact workouts. Easy to use in pretty much any setting, there's no end to how these small pieces of kit can improve your practice.

Although it isn't essential to invest in all of the best Pilates accessories, there are a few things that you'll likely find bring a new level to your workouts. Studies have found that you're likely to see increases in upper body strength and muscular endurance from regular weighted Pilates workouts, which in turn can support bone density, joint mobility, and improved overall fitness. That's why kit like ankle weights, Pilates balls, and also Pilates rings can be well worth trying out.

As well as being easy to tuck away when you don't need them, Pilates weights offer unrivalled versatility. There are options for both upper and lower body, wearable weights, and even weights that can double as decor. But to narrow down the very best, I've consulted Pilates instructors and PTs - as well as rounding up the equipment I use in my twice a week Pilates workouts - to find the weights you can turn to again and again for noticeable results.

So, once you've got your Pilates clothes, Pilates socks, best exercise mat, and your cosy gym layers at the ready, it might be time to invest in a multi-use Pilates weight that will help you to reach your strength goals in a way you enjoy.

(Image credit: Future)

Best Pilates ankle weights

(Image credit: Amazon)

Bala Bangles Today's Best Deals £69 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Experts' favourite + Very high quality + Provide a great workout Reasons to avoid - Pricey

"Ankle weights are particularly useful for anyone looking to build strength in their lower body," says Lotty Campbell Bird, Pilates, barre and Yoga instructor. They also have the added benefit of wearability, so they're often easier to use than loose hand weights. "Bala is my favourite brand [for ankle weights]," says Aimee Victoria Long, celebrity PT & Pilates teacher. "By using them, you can strengthen the lower body muscles like glutes, hamstrings, quads, and calves while enhancing muscle engagement and core stability."

Most versatile Pilates weight

(Image credit: Future)

BetterMe Sculpt Weight Loop Today's Best Deals £59 at BetterMe Reasons to buy + Very stylish + Range of weights + Multiple uses Reasons to avoid - May be less convenient than a pair of weights

I recently used this BetterMe weight for a workout and was seriously impressed by how much it enhanced my at home exercises. Not only is it very easy to grip onto, but it provides serious resistance - much more than I was expecting. The non-slip silicone means it won't fall out of your hands when you break a sweat, and it can be used for a huge range of Pilates workouts on both a mat and a Reformer.

I found the 8lb size to be just right for feeling the burn but still allowing for plenty of Pilates movements. I used it in a similar way to a Pilates ring for engaging my upper body whilst working my legs, and it also works a treat for regular strength training too. Not only does it look stylish, but its smaller size means its easy to store at home.

Best weighted Pilates ring

(Image credit: Future)

Onyx Ring Weight Today's Best Deals £44.99 at Onyx Reasons to buy + 3 weights to choose from + Sleek colourways + Ideal for Pilates Reasons to avoid - Largest size is slightly bulky

Rings are frequently used in Pilates workouts to add resistance, and a weighted ring takes that a step further. Sabrina Kelly, Head of Pilates at MoreYoga, notes that rings are great for core strength, improving balance in standing Pilates exercises, and increasing the burn when you need it.

Onyx's ring is designed for twisting movements to add definition to your abs and arms, so it's ideal for supper body sessions in particular. The beauty of a ring like this is its even distribution of weight, which keeps your workouts steady.

Best Pilates hand weights

(Image credit: Amazon)

Core Balance Neoprene Bone Dumbbells Today's Best Deals £7.64 at Amazon (save 15%) Reasons to buy + Small + Easy to grip + Wipe clean texture Reasons to avoid - Not the most intensive weights

I frequently use small hand weights like these in my at home and in person Pilates classes. Individual weights are great when you don't want to make your workout too hardcore but want to slightly level up. If you feel like your arm muscles aren't always being targeted in the way you'd like, adding little weights like these can make the world of difference.

The unique bone shape of these weights offers easier grip and balance - essential for Pilates workouts where you move around a lot. Plus, the neoprene coating provides a softer feel than metal finishes that can often be rough on your hands.

Best affordable weighted Pilates ball

(Image credit: Amazon)

Core Balance Weighted Toning Balls Today's Best Deals £11.04 at Amazon (save 15%) Reasons to buy + Core piece of Pilates kit + Can be used for other workouts + Different weights available Reasons to avoid - Not the most chic

A Pilates ball "can be used to advance movements by enabling a deeper range or increased intensity," explains Campbell Bird. But whilst you may have encountered soft Pilates balls, these ones have a 1kg weight for improving strength. They're smaller than other balls - just bigger than palm sized - so they're very easy to grip onto when you have your hands free. They can also be used to aid mobility, particularly in your wrists if you find it difficult to balance or put too much weight on them.

Most stylish weighted Pilates ball

(Image credit: Amp)

Amp Weighted Pilates Balls Today's Best Deals £40 at Amp Wellbeing Reasons to buy + Ergonomic shape + Light resistance + Can double as decor Reasons to avoid - Only one weight

Although it's not all about looks, I can't get enough of these stylish Pilates balls. As well as the elevated feel, the shape is ergonomic for easier grip. Especially designed for Pilates, barre, and low-impact strength, they help to strengthen and slow controlled movement for increased intensity. They're best used for upper body work when you want to ensure your form is just right. They can also help to improve your posture, so can be used off the mat too when needed.

Best beginner Pilates weights

(Image credit: Amazon)

USINGFIT Wrist Weights Today's Best Deals £14.90 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very convenient + No need to grip on + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Can't be used on ankles

If you're new to using weights for Pilates, a non-grip set like this will make your life a lot easier. They will allow you to get used to the increased resistance without worrying about gripping onto loose weights. You can choose from three different weights, so you have the option to start slowly if you need. Be aware that, unlike some wrist weights, they can't be used on your ankles too. However, they will provide more than enough upper body burn to keep you satisfied.