Looking to level up your home workouts? I'm currently sold on the benefits of Pilates rings - 6 I have my eye on

It's come to my attention that Pilates rings are a brilliant way to level up your home workouts. It’s undeniable that Pilates has taken the world by storm in recent months, and you can see the appeal. If the low-impact, high-reward effect of the workout wasn’t enough to draw you in, the chic Pilates outfits and mental wellbeing boost are sure to.

The practice has become so popular, in fact, that studios are steadily increasing their Pilates offering. So what's so great about the sweat session, then? In short, how effective it promises to be, without being high impact. You see, I injured my ankle a few years ago, which meant I could no longer bank my trusty runs or HIIT sessions. Nope - I had to slow my workouts way down, and Pilates offered *just* the right level of intensity without damaging my still-delicate joints. Incorporating a Pilates ring into my workout seems like the natural next step in boosting my practice (and at under £20 for the most part, it's an affordable addition), but this funny-looking tool takes some getting used to.

Of course, investing in kit for your home workouts isn't essential, but will make the whole experience more enjoyable (not to mention effective). We've rounded up the best Pilates leggings, bras, tops, unitards and grippy socks to wear for your session, and next up? Pilates tools to make your workout go that one step further in the comfort of your own home, such as Reformer machines, Pilates bars, Pilates sliders, ankle weights and, of course, Pilates rings.

Below, I get the expert take of Sabrina Kelly, Head of Pilates at MoreYoga, as she shares what exactly a Pilates ring is and how to use it. Below that, I've done all the hard work for you and rounded up the most highly-rated Pilates ring options currently available to shop. You are very welcome.

Mantra Sports Pilates Ring | £22.97 at Amazon

Phoenix Fitness Pilates Ring | £9.99 at Amazon

URBNFit Pilates Ring | £17.99 at Amazon

Fitness Mad Pilates Ring | £27 at Amazon

Align Pilates Pro Pilates Ring | £43.99 at Align Pilates

CampTeck Pilates Ring | £10.95 at Amazon

What is a Pilates ring?

Joseph Pilates (yes, the inventor of Pilates, the practice) also created the Pilates ring. “Also known as the Magic O, the Pilates ring is a circle made from various materials, with dual grips on either side for stability” Kelly tells me. “The circle is used to push against and squeeze, creating resistance in a Pilates workout. This small prop is particularly beneficial for Pilates mat work, supporting and intensifying your workout.”

How does a Pilates ring improve your workout?

Kelly points out that there are a number of benefits to adding a Pilates ring to your workout, which she’s listed below:

Helps to engage muscles in and around the pelvis including the pelvic floor, deep abdominals, glutes, and inner thighs.

Is great for core strength.

Is great for toning and sculpting muscles.

Is stabilising for hypermobility.

Helps to improve balance in standing Pilates exercises.

Increases the burn and up-levels a workout.

Shop the best Pilates rings:

1. Most highly-rated Pilates ring

(Image credit: Amazon)

Mantra Sports Pilates Ring Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Durable fibreglass frame + Comfy padded handles + Comes with an exercise sheet Reasons to avoid - Mid range price point

This Pilates ring has a 4.3-star rating from an impressive 5,945 reviews, so we can assume it's a pretty popular model. The mid-range price point is attractive, and I'm a fan of the sleek black design, made to suit any style of Pilates kit. It features dual-sided padded non-slip handles and a fibreglass core for a lightweight yet super strong frame. Oh, and it comes with a handy poster which shows you some example exercises you can practice with your Pilates ring. Customers say it's comfortable to use and super durable.

2. Best affordable Pilates ring

(Image credit: Amazon)

Phoenix Fitness Pilates Ring Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Easy to use + Great quality for the price Reasons to avoid - Less sturdy than pricier models

If you're after an entry-level, low-commitment Pilates ring to get you started, look no further. At £9.99, this is the most affordable Pilates ring in this list - but that doesn't mean it scrimps on quality. With a 4.3-star rating from over 600 reviews, customers love how great value for money this model is, finding it easy to use - but perhaps slightly less sturdy than pricier rings.

3. Best lightweight Pilates ring

(Image credit: Amazon)

URBNFit Pilates Ring Today's Best Deals £17.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Inflatable element makes it easy to travel with + Non-slip handles + Affordable Reasons to avoid - The bright colour might not be for everyone

This Pilates ring is unique in that it has an inflatable design, which makes it super lightweight and easy to transport. Whether you're planning on taking it on holiday or to the gym, the compact design is super portable. The foam padding and grippy handles will make it incredibly comfortable to use too.

4. Best Pilates ring for beginners

(Image credit: Amazon)

Fitness Mad Pilates Ring Today's Best Deals £27 at Amazon Reasons to buy + A great option for beginners + Comfortable handles + Great size Reasons to avoid - It's on the pricier side

Kelly has named this Pilates ring her ultimate choice for beginners thanks to the rubber material used. It's on the pricier side, but rest assured that this Pilates ring comes expert-approved. The thick foam padding ensures a comfortable grip, and the 14inch size is perfect for working out all areas of the body.

5. Best Pilates ring for pros

(Image credit: Amazon)

Align Pilates Pro Pilates Ring Today's Best Deals £43.99 at Align Pilates Reasons to buy + More durable + Increased resistance for a more intense workout Reasons to avoid - It's more expensive

Are you a little more advanced in your Pilates practice? You could probably do with a sprung steel Pilates ring, which Kelly says offers increased resistance for a more intense workout. This one from Align Pilates is her model of choice.

6. Best colourful Pilates ring

(Image credit: Amazon)

CampTeck Pilates Ring Today's Best Deals £10.95 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Colourful + No-frills design Reasons to avoid - Only offers light-medium resistance

If you're after a fun, no-frills design, this colourful option from CampTeck is perfect. It's just over £10, so super affordable, and offers light to medium resistance to your Pilates workout. I'm a fan of the purple colour, but it also comes in a sleek black - IMO, it looks far more expensive than it actually is.