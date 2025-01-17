Wrist weights will help you improve your strength from the comfort of your own home - 6 pairs that fitness experts swear by

It's hard to avoid the onslaught of intimidating fitness goals when we begin a new year, but what if I told you that the key to getting stronger in 2025 could be one small piece of at-home equipment? Enter: the best wrist weights.

There are a whole heap of benefits of using wrist weights, FYI. Similar to ankle weights, wrist weights can add resistance to any workout for an extra burn—and they're "great for people who have problems with grip strength, as they're attached to your wrists and allow for arm exercises without having to wrap your hands tightly around a weight," explains Anna Mounsey-Jennings, founder of Avalon Pilates.

"Wrist weights can also stay on for a whole Pilates/weight class, so they're a really efficient way to workout. They're a great way to add a bit of intensity to an upper body workout and are a firm favourite for a Barre or Reformer Pilates class."

They're particularly useful when it comes to at-home Pilates workouts, as they hardly take up any space - probably one of the reasons celebrities spanning Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Lori Harvey are reported to swear by the affordable tool.

Comfortable, adaptable, and budget-friendly, they take your home workouts up a notch this year—and fitness experts swear by them. Keen to read more about the handy tool while you're here? Don't skip our guide to ankle weights for walking, plus two MC UK staffer's Bala Bangle review and ankle weights review, here.

What can wrist weights be used for?

"Use them to add some effective upper body toning by incorporating them into exercises that target the shoulders, biceps, triceps, and forearms," says Sam Deville, founder of the dynamic online platform Sam Deville Pilates. "The added resistance enhances muscle engagement, helping you achieve a more dynamic and efficient workout."

They can also be used for a variety of different exercises, from Pilates to strength training. "Whether you're doing arm circles, overhead presses, or full-body Pilates movements, these little weights will take your routine up a notch, adding a subtle but effective challenge to your muscles," says Deville. "By leaving your hands free, wrist weights allow you to add resistance while seamlessly performing exercises on all fours or in plank variations, all while maintaining proper form and control. They elevate the intensity of each movement, helping you build strength and endurance without compromising alignment."

If you're yet to invest in an at-home reformer machine and want something a little more compact to add to your living room workouts, these little weights can make all the difference—as proven by the benefits of ankle weights.

Mounsey-Jennings also recommends using them for the following movements:

Chest press: Open out arms with bent elbows and straighten to the ceiling - build in lots of reps

Chest fly: Open out arms wide and extend back to ceiling - build in lots of reps

Arm circles: Standing tall with arms extended, make small arm circles back and then forward - keep at it for a minute

Windmill arms with a twist: Open out arms and twist to one side. As you twist bring your arms down and then back up to the ceiling and then to the other side - again keep at it for a minute

Bird dog with wrist weights: On all fours, extend one arm out and the opposite leg extends back and then pull elbow to knee. Repeat.

Lying prone scarecrow with wrist weights: Come into extension and extend both arms forward and then back to the sides of your head and come down to rest. Repeat.

6 best wrist weights, recommended by top Pilates instructors

If you already have a pair of ankle weights, it's likely that they can also be slipped onto your wrists for arm day. Likewise, if you invest in one of these pairs of wrist weights, you can use them on your ankles too, making them worth every penny.

1. Bala Bangles

Bala Bangles Monochrome 1 Lb. Weights Today's Best Deals £50 at Free People Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Can be used on wrists or ankles + Very high quality + Expert approved Reasons to avoid - Pricey

If our Bala Bangles review hasn't sold you, allow the experts to explain what really makes them worth the money. Not only can they be used on your ankles for all manner of sweat sessions, but your wrists too. "When you're not using your ankle weights, they double up as fantastic wrist weights, making them a handy addition to your workouts. As always, my go-to would be Bala Bangles in 0.5kgs. They are beautiful, comfortable and incredibly versatile," says Deville. We're sold.

2. Onyx

Onyx Bracelet Weights Today's Best Deals £34.99 at Onyx Reasons to buy + Very easy to use + Made from super soft silicone + Comes in a range of colours Reasons to avoid - Only one weight available

With a similar look and feel to Bala Bangles with a slightly lower price tag, Onyx wrist weights are another brilliant option. They can also be worn on the ankles for added versatility, and they come in several sleek colourways that are tough to choose between—and will keep your best Pilates clothes looking unbeatably stylish. Made from soft silicone, they're both comfortable and very durable, so suitable for everyday use.

3. TOPESCT

TOPESCT Adjustable Wrist Weights Today's Best Deals £19.81 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + High-end design + Highly rated by customers Reasons to avoid - Not as high quality as more expensive wrist weights

Amazon stocks some brilliant workout equipment if you're on a budget, and wrist weights are no exception. This TOPESCT pair can be used on your ankles or wrists and boasts a similar design to pricier picks. But what really sells them is the rave reviews from customers: "I think these are brilliant, they are comfortable and well made. I love using them and that little bit of added weight helps without over doing it," says one, and the many five-star reviews prove they're well worth the investment.

4. SPORTBIT

SPORTBIT Wrist and Ankle Weights Today's Best Deals £21.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Customisable weight options + High quality + Unique design Reasons to avoid - Not as stylish as other options

Adjustable wrist weights are extremely handy if you want to use your pair for multiple different types of exercise. This SPORTBIT design is made up of sand filled weights that can be removed or added to give you just the right amount of resistance, which is ideal if you're just starting off with weights and want to begin gently. "They are very comfortable and stay in place! I highly recommend this product if your want to give your arms a workout," says one customer.

5. USINGFIT

USINGFIT Wrist Weights with Thumb Loops Lock Today's Best Deals £14.90 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Won't slip or fall down + Great price point + Three different weights available Reasons to avoid - Can't be used on ankles

If you struggle with dexterity or have problems with wrist weights slipping off during exercise, this style could solve all your issues. They fit snugly around your thumb and wrist, ensuring they won't move around or come out of place. Reviewers have praised the high quality of these particular wrist weights and commented that you can really feel the effects of them after a workout. Plus, there are three different weights to pick from to suit all exercises and abilities.

6. BetterMe

BetterMe wrist weights Today's Best Deals £69 at BetterMe Reasons to buy + Super simple to use + Easy to put on and take off + Seriously effective at upping the intensity of your home workouts. Reasons to avoid - Higher price point - Weights can fall off the bands and can be difficult to get back on.

These are Senior Health Editor Ally Head's go-to wrist weights (and she's tested them pretty extensively now, having had them for the best part of two years now). When testing, she's found them seriously easy to use but also effective at upping the intensity of your home sweat sessions. "These weights are versatile, easy to clean, and excellent for adding a little extra weight to any workout or working day. I sometimes wear mine on my wrists or ankles while I'm working from home and can't recommend the BetterMe design enough."