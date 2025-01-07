We asked top experts - 7 best Pilates sliders that promise to give you Reformer results from home

If you're looking to take your at-home Pilates workouts to the next level, you'll want to have some Pilates sliders in your arsenal. Lightweight and versatile, they are the tiny piece of kit that may not even be on your radar, but that will transform your exercises in an instant.

It's no secret that Pilates is one of the most effective low-impact workouts out there, but there are countless types of equipment to help you make your Pilates workouts even more effective from the comfort of your own home.

At-home Reformer machines make for a brilliant investment, but if you're tight on space or working with a lower budget, Pilates sliders are the alternative to know about.

"Pilates sliders are like little magic tools for your workout! They’re super versatile and great for spicing up your routine," say Jessica Nelson and Lucie Nelson, co-founders of Olivia Rose Pilates. Not only can they be used pretty much anywhere, but they work for countless different types of exercises.

"Sliders are an excellent way to elevate your Pilates practice, adding dynamic resistance, similar to what you’d experience in a Reformer class," explains Sam Deville, Pilates instructor and founder of dynamic online platform Sam Deville Pilates. "By creating instability and removing the usual support from your hands or feet, sliders force your muscles to work harder to stabilise and control each movement."

If you're already familiar with Pilates rings and Pilates bars and you're fully kitted out with Pilates socks, Pilates leggings, and the best Pilates clothes, you won't regret adding sliders to that list.

Alongside our Pilates sliders review, we have spoken to several different Pilates instructors to find out exactly how sliders work, why they're worth investing in, and the brands that the professionals swear by. Look no further for the best Pilates sliders on the market.

What do Pilates sliders help with?

"Pilates sliders are fantastic for adding a new dimension to workouts," says Aimee Victoria Long, celebrity PT & pilates teacher. "They’re brilliant for improving core strength, as they demand control and stability, which engages your core muscles deeply."

Lotty Campbell Bird, Pilates, barre and Yoga instructor, explains that "sliders will work multiple muscles at one time and are a great way to improve your core strength as well as balance, stability and coordination.

"When we speak about working our ‘core muscles’ in Pilates this refers to our abdominal muscles, the muscles surrounding the spine, the muscles in the diaphragm, and the pelvic floor muscles. Therefore, to improve our core strength, we need to engage all of these muscles and adding in sliders to your Pilates workout can be one of the best ways to achieve this."

If you're a big fan of Reformer Pilates, sliders can also give you a similar effect at home—with much less clunky equipment. "I love using sliders for Reformer styled exercises like lunges, scooters and then plank pulls (drawing legs in and out), giving the feeling of being on a carriage. They're simple, but effective," says Anna Mounsey-Jennings, founder of Avalon Pilates.

Are Pilates sliders suitable for all levels?

Pilates teacher James Shaw explains that sliders are "gentle on joints while providing resistance, making them suitable for all fitness levels as the movement can be regressed to make it easier and advanced to create stronger challenges." So no matter your Pilates level, sliders can work for you.

Long agrees, adding that sliders are "low-impact, making them ideal for anyone recovering from injuries, and they help develop coordination and control—perfect for Pilates’ focus on mindful movement."

When and how should I use Pilates sliders?

"Sliders are amazing when you want to focus on stability and balance or add a dynamic twist to your exercises," say Jessica and Lucie Nelson. There's really no end to how and when Pilates sliders can be used. However, the experts have various ways they like to use them for maximum impact.

"I recommend using sliders when you are looking to add an extra challenge to certain movements and provide a solid full-body workout," says Campbell Bird. "Sliders are placed under your hands or feet so you can easily slide your arms and legs in different planes of movement. They create a similar sensation to the sliding action of a Pilates Reformer, but with less equipment and they are small and travel-friendly, so you can use them anywhere."

Likewise, Deville suggests you "place one under a foot for exercises like lunges, scooters, or skaters, and you’ll instantly feel the intensity ramp up. Use them under both feet for box hover-to-plank slides, and your core will work overtime to stabilise. For an upper-body challenge, place them under your hands in plank and try alternating arm circles—your shoulders and arms will feel the burn in no time!"

Shop the best Pilates sliders, chosen by experts

1. Experts' favourite Pilates sliders

Bala Workout Sliders Today's Best Deals £11 at Sports Direct (was £22, save 50%) Reasons to buy + Experts' favourite + High quality + Sleek design + Comes with handy travel pouch Reasons to avoid - Sells out quickly

What makes them so good? Shaw, Deville, Long, and Jessica and Lucie Nelson all recommend the Bala sliders, so they are clearly some of the best money can buy. Not only are they minimalist and stylish, but they have two different sides making them suitable for any and every surface. Compact and versatile, they boast high quality that can be trusted to last through even intense Pilates workouts.

2. Most affordable Pilates sliders

CampTeck Dual Sided Gliding Discs Today's Best Deals £6.29 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Fun colourways + Double sided for different surfaces Reasons to avoid - May not last as long as more expensive sliders

What makes them so good? Although there are plenty of brilliant premium Pilates brands offering high-quality equipment, you can find countless affordable options online. Jessica and Lucie Nelson and Mounsey-Jennings have all recommended Amazon sliders, and this set comes highly rated by customers despite the budget price tag. One reviewer praised the high quality and noted that "they create a real ab burn when used for exercises like mountain climbers or plank to pikes. They are a great size for your feet (and hands too) and slide perfectly on laminate and tiled floors."

3. Top rated Pilates sliders

Iron Core Fitness Dual Sided Gliding Discs Today's Best Deals £7.95 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Highly rated by customers + Durable material + Range of colours on offer + Comes with exercise suggestions Reasons to avoid - Not the most stylish

What makes them so good? They may not be the most subtle Pilates sliders on the market, but this pair is the top-rated on Amazon. There are nine different colours on offer and they are extremely durable, so suitable for those who like to workout regularly and feel the burn. They also come with a leaflet with exercise suggestions, as well as tutorial videos and guidance on the brand's website. Lightweight and suitable for all types of flooring, they tick every box.

4. Most comfortable Pilates sliders

CORENGTH Weight Training Gliding Discs Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Decathlon Reasons to buy + Padded for extra comfort + Suitable for use with bare feet + Minimalist design Reasons to avoid - Clunkier than other sliders on the market

What makes them so good? These Decathlon sliders are ideal for those who want or need some extra cushioning. They are padded enough to be worn with bare feet and they will work for multiple types of floors. Deville suggests you "look for a smooth surface on one side and a cushioned foam layer on the other for versatility on different floors," and these deliver just that in a minimalist and travel-friendly design.

5. Most stylish Pilates sliders

DIGIELE Gliding Discs Core Sliders Today's Best Deals £8.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Clean, stylish design + Double sided + Padded foam Reasons to avoid - Slightly thinner than other sliders

What makes them so good? If you've been searching for a pair of plain Pilates sliders, you'll know they can be tricky to find. But this affordable Amazon pair is perfect for those who want something sleek with no bold branding. One reviewer explained that "they slide really easily and hold the weight of my feet without any problem," whilst another praised how easy they are to use on all surfaces.

6. Best Pilates sliders for all exercises

Mirafit Core Exercise Sliders Today's Best Deals £7.95 at Mirafit Reasons to buy + Great for strength training + Suitable for a wide range of workout intensities + Grippy finish Reasons to avoid - Vibrant colour may not be to everyone's taste

What makes them so good? Pilates teacher Shaw recommends the Mirafit sliders for at-home workouts. He notes that sliders like these "create an unstable base that forces deeper stabilising muscles to work harder." The Mirafit sliders can also be used for rehabilitation, resistance training, high-intensity interval training and general core strength training as well as Pilates.

7. Most durable Pilates sliders

Better Me Pilates Sliders Today's Best Deals £29 at Better Me Reasons to buy + Editor's favourite + Durable and sweat-resistant + Dual-side design that works on both hard floors and carpet. Reasons to avoid - Higher price point.

What makes them so good? These are MC UK's Senior Health Editor Ally Head's favourite Pilates sliders, promising studio-quality Pilates workout anytime, any place. Take it from her that they seriously spice up any workout, and tick all the right boxes by being compact, portable and travel-friendly. Invest for a well-designed, versatile tool that'll up the intensity of any Pilates and yoga workout. Plus, the clever dual-sided design works well on both hard floors and carpet.

Do Pilates sliders work on carpet? Yes! Pilates sliders are designed to work on all types of flooring. Most sliders feature two different sides that are compatible with either carpet or smooth surfaces. Whether you have carpet, tiles, wood, or even concrete flooring, Pilates sliders should work for you.