Hear me out: Pilates bars are an even more affordable alternative to at-home Reformer machines - here are the only ones we'd recommend

It’s no secret that Reformer Pilates classes are soaring in popularity recently - and it’s no wonder, as the benefits of Pilates are elevated even further by the increased strength training element. But there’s one hitch - they’re unavoidably spenny. Enter: the best Pilates bars to shop online.

Beyond the first 3-5 class packages (which can be set at quite attractive prices), Reformer Pilates classes can set you back a pretty penny if you’d like to take up the popular practice long-term. That’s where the best Pilates bars come in.

We’ve already curated an edit of the best at-home Reformer machines to shop if you’d like the full Reformer Pilates experience in the comfort of your own home, but these can still be quite an investment, plus they aren’t the most ideal option for small living spaces.

Similarly, Pilates sliders, resistance bands and ankle and wrist weights are great for boosting the effects of your Pilates workouts, but they lack the structure and sturdy base of a traditional Reformer machine. So I’m here to argue that you can find a super affordable (and arguably, more convenient and effective) alternative to all of these in Pilates bars.

So what makes Pilates bars so great? Well, aside from being affordable, they’re portable, take up minimal space and provide all the benefits of weighted workouts without the actual weight (hello travel-friendly workout kit). Beyond this, they also provide extra support through the bar and sturdy straps - meaning they’re both convenient and highly effective. Bonus.

We’ve also rounded up the best Pilates clothes, along with the best Pilates tops, grippy socks and unitards to kit yourself out for your practice. I know, I know, we’re too kind. Keep scrolling to find out more about Pilates bars from experts in the practice, and to shop the best models for yourself…

SMUG Active Pilates Bar | £19.99 at Amazon

Alignrgy Pilates Bar | £43.72 at Amazon

HK Online Pilates Bar | £11.79 at Amazon

QWORK Pilates Bar | £19.99 at Amazon

ALongSong Pilates Bar | £34.84 at Amazon

What is a Pilates bar?

According to Lottie Anderson, founder of Pilates studio Bondi Rise , “The Pilates bar is a fantastic accessory that replicates Reformer-based movements without the need for a Reformer itself. It features a bar with two straps, mimicking the straps found on a Reformer, offering a versatile and convenient alternative.” So essentially: a genuinely effective (and much more affordable) Reformer alternative, brilliant stuff.

Stanislava Isaeva, Pilates Teacher at MoreYoga , expands on the mechanics of Pilates bars, stating “the Pilates bar is a piece of compact, portable equipment typically used for at-home training. It features a stiff bar [like a pole] and resistance bands, and everything can be adjusted to work with your body weight to add intensity to your exercises. It is fantastic for building strength, stability and mobility and can assist with everything from ab work to squats and upper body. Like all Pilates equipment it is designed to challenge flexibility and strength using controlled, targeted movements.”

What’s the difference between a Pilates bar and a Reformer machine?

Anderson highlights the differences in the two products: “a Pilates bar is a compact and portable piece of equipment versus a Reformer. A Reformer is much bigger and heavier, it has a moving carriage as well as various springs, providing adjustable resistance for a wider range of exercises. Whilst both are used in Pilates workouts, the reformer offers more versatility and more options for exercise due to the design of it which is why you see more and more Reformer classes popping up!”. Saying this, if you’re taking price into account, the Pilates bar would be the clear winner.

According to Isaeva, both pieces of equipment have their strong points, but have surprisingly similar effects: “the Reformer is a sophisticated machine for a full body workout. It’s big, expensive and super functional, and includes springs and a sliding pad base to facilitate movement. The resistance element offered means it shares some similarities with the Pilates bar [and accompanying bands], and some exercises can be mimicked across both. The bar you could potentially incorporate into a Mat Pilates class, too. Both will help you build strength around the core muscle groups.”

What we looked for in the best Pilates bars

Price - was it affordable?

- was it affordable? Quality - would it stand the test of time?

- would it stand the test of time? Design - is it compact, easy to assemble, sturdy and comfortable to use?

- is it compact, easy to assemble, sturdy and comfortable to use? Extras - did it come as part of a kit or was it a standalone bar?

Best Pilates bars to buy:

1. Best Pilates bar all round

(Image credit: Amazon)

SMUG Active Pilates Bar Kit Today's Best Deals £19.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Sturdy + Easy to travel with Reasons to avoid - Doesn't come with extra accessories

This Pilates bar was the unexpected bestseller from our at-home Reformer machines roundup, plus it’s Isaeva’s top Pilates bar pick, so comes expert approved - and it’s easy to see why. Sitting comfortably under £20, it’s super affordable, of course, but it also has a surprisingly sleek design. It has sturdy-yet-stretchy rubber bands, a padded bar for extra comfort and grip and comes in a handy carry bag so you can take it to the gym easily. With a 4-star average rating from 307 reviews, customers love the fact that it’s lightweight, easy to store and incredible value for money.

2. Best Pilates bar with all the bells and whistles

(Image credit: Amazon)

Alignrgy Pilates Bar Kit Today's Best Deals £43.72 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Multiple resistance bands for a super tailored workout + Easy to adjust Reasons to avoid - It's on the pricier side for a Pilates bar

If you’re after a Pilates bar with multiple straps and strings of different strengths for a super tailored workout, this kit is the best option for you. The rubber resistance bands are colour-coded to reflect their different strengths, so it’s really easy to adjust your workout to make you carry more weight. It has a 4.4-star average rating from 468 reviews, so comes in super highly rated too! Reviewers love the compact, easy-to-store design, accompanying workout guide and find it to be excellent quality for the price.

3. Most affordable Pilates bar

(Image credit: Amazon)

HK Online Pilates bar Today's Best Deals £11.79 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Easy to store + no-frills design Reasons to avoid - Doesn't come with extra resistance bands

This Pilates bar is under £12. Yes, you heard that right. If you’re after a no-frills design for quick workouts, this bar consists of a single bar (which breaks into two for easy storage) and two resistance bands. Reviewers love how easy this is to use and the fact that it’s one of the most affordable (yet highly-rated) models out there. It comes in a few different colours and is produced by a small UK-based business.

4. Best compact Pilates bar for travelling

(Image credit: Amazon)

QWORK Pilates bar Today's Best Deals £19.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Compact and easy to travel with + Versatile design Reasons to avoid - Not the most complicated design

This Pilates bar breaks into three sections, making it super compact and easy to travel with, but don’t think for a moment that this has an effect on the quality and effectiveness of this product. Reviewers insist it’s super sturdy and appreciate the handy carry bag which makes it easy to store and take with you on the go. This design is also pretty versatile - you can use two bars or three, depending on how long you want the bar (perfect for working out different parts of your body, or if you’re planning on sharing this with someone taller or shorter than you).

5. Best on-sale Pilates bar

(Image credit: Amazon)

ALongSong Pilates Bar Set Today's Best Deals £34.84 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Chic colourways + Adjustable strength + It's currently on sale Reasons to avoid - It's a bit less compact than other designs

This Pilates bar is similar to the 2nd option in this list, in that it has a few different resistance bands, which you can stack up for tailored weight training. These bands are slightly more aesthetically pleasing - coming in graduating shades of pink or grey - if you want more of a chic finish, and the straps have both solid bars and flexible loops, so you can alternate between arm and leg workouts with ease. Oh, and the set is currently on sale, making it somewhat of a bargain.