The experts have spoken—these are, hands down, the best Pilates accessories of all time

Not all Pilates workouts are created equal. Although there are plenty of exercises that can be done with minimal to no equipment, having the right kit to hand can make all the difference in the power of your sweat session—so it really pays to have some of the best Pilates accessories in your arsenal.

It's easy to get overwhelmed with the amount of supposedly 'game-changing' gear on the market without really understanding what will work best for you and your fitness goals, and there's nothing worse than spending a small fortune on equipment that just gathers dust.

That's why I spoke to a range of Pilates teachers and experts, who are some of the best in the business, to find out their desert island Pilates accessories that they couldn't live without—and you shouldn't either. From the best ankle weights and best Pilates sliders to Pilates rings, Pilates bars, and even Pilates socks to team with your best Pilates clothes, there is no end to the equipment on offer that can level up your home workouts effortlessly.

The best part is that most of them are both small and very affordable, so they can work for you no matter your budget, workout routine, or exercise space of choice.

1. Pilates mat

(Image credit: Amazon)

Kayman Exercise Mat Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Amazon (was £11.49, save 13%) Reasons to buy + Essential piece of kit + Keeps you comfortable and supported + Affordable price Reasons to avoid - You need space to use it

One of the best exercise mats is crucial in any Pilates kit. "A Pilates mat is non-negotiable—it’s the foundation of every workout," say Jessica Nelson and Lucie Nelson, co-founders Olivia Rose Pilates . "A good, grippy one keeps everything stable, even on sandy shores. Bonus points as it doubles as a beach towel when we’re done with our session." This particular mat is waterproof, easy to carry, extra thick for added comfort, and offers very good grip.

2. Pilates ball

(Image credit: Amazon)

Core Balance Soft Pilates Ball Today's Best Deals £6.79 at Amazon (was £7.99, save 15%) Reasons to buy + Affordable + Very versatile + Provides extra support Reasons to avoid - Can take some getting used to

"I love using the soft Pilates ball to create an unstable surface when performing core strengthening exercises," says Lotty Campbell Bird, Pilates, barre and Yoga instructor. "The instability of the ball enables you to activate your core stabilising muscles and target the deepest layer of your abdominals and your pelvic floor muscles.

"It is also a great tool to provide spine support, which enables you to perform exercises in a way that feels comfortable for your back and can help you increase the range of movements to work deeper into positions. The soft ball also gives you something to squeeze into, so it's a great way to add resistance and really fire up your muscles. I love holding it behind the back of the knee and really squeezing into the ball in order to activate the back of the legs and work the hamstrings and glutes."

Campbell Bird has demonstrated exactly how you can use your Pilates ball in this short sequence.

3. Resistance bands

(Image credit: Amazon)

Coresteady Resistance Band Today's Best Deals From £5.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Help to build strength and muscle tone + Light and easy to transport + Intuitive to use Reasons to avoid - May need replacing after a couple of years of use

"I love using bands in class as they add resistance and can increase the intensity of each exercise to help you improve strength and muscle tone and increase the challenge of your workout," says Campbell Bird.

"They are also light and easy to transport around, so I always take them with me when I'm traveling so I can still do a strong Pilates practice. Long resistance bands are great for arm exercises as they give you something to pull against. Small loop bands are an easy way to level up simple leg exercises such as clam shells and leg circles, as pressing against them makes these small movements feel really intense."

4. Ankle weights

(Image credit: Free People)

FP Movement x Bala Exclusive Bangles 2 Lb. Weights Today's Best Deals £74 at Free People Reasons to buy + Loved by Pilates experts + Stylish and sleek + High quality Reasons to avoid - Pricey

"Ankle weights add a little extra weight onto your lower limbs and so they're a great addition to any Reformer core work or side lying glute work. They're really useful, add a great Pilates burn and clients love them," says Anna Mounsey-Jennings, founder of Avalon Pilates. Our Bala Bangles review tells you everything you need to know about this piece of kit, but it's worth being aware that almost every expert we spoke to recommended this exact brand of ankle weight. It may be slightly pricey, but the experts swear by Bala for tangible results and impeccable quality.

5. Pilates sliders

(Image credit: Amazon)

CampTeck Dual Sided Sliders Today's Best Deals £6.25 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very compact + Suitable for a range of surfaces + Simulates the effects of pricier equipment Reasons to avoid - Those who don't like Reformer may not find them as useful

"Sliders are incredibly versatile. Place one under a foot for exercises like lunges, scooters, or skaters, and you’ll instantly feel the intensity ramp up," says Sam Deville, Pilates instructor and founder of dynamic online platform Sam Deville Pilates.

"Use them under both feet for box hover-to-plank slides, and your core will work overtime to stabilise. For an upper-body challenge, place them under your hands in plank and try alternating arm circles—your shoulders and arms will feel the burn in no time." They also work to simulate the movement of a Reformer machine from home, which is ideal if you're tight on space or don't quite have the budget to invest in at-home Reformer machines. A brilliant all-rounder purchase that can work in any space, they're a no-brainer investment.

6. Pilates ring

(Image credit: Amazon)

Beenax Pilates Ring Today's Best Deals £14.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Classic piece of kit + Two size options + Lightweight and easy to use Reasons to avoid - Can't fold down

"The Pilates ring is a total game-changer. It’s lightweight, easy to pack, and adds just the right amount of resistance to make every move feel next-level," explain the Nelsons. You will almost always find a Pilates ring at mat and Reformer classes, so if you want to get the professional feel from home, a ring is a brilliant place to start—and you'll really feel the burn.

7. Wrist weights

(Image credit: Amazon)

USINGFIT Wrist Weights with Thumb Loops Today's Best Deals £14.90 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Won't slip off + Different weights available + Very comfortable fit Reasons to avoid - Not as versatile as loop weights

"When you're not using your ankle weights, they double up as fantastic wrist weights, making them a handy addition to your workouts," says Deville, which a brand like Bala is perfect for. Although certain weights can work on both the ankles and wrists, many people may find it useful to have a pair that are specifically designed for the upper body so that they don't slip off or move around during a workout. This Amazon pair is praised by customers for being comfortable and easy to put on, as well as working to tone the arms, with the same benefits as other types of wrist weights.

8. Pilates socks

(Image credit: Alo Yoga)

Alo Yoga Pivot Barre Sock Today's Best Deals £28 at Alo Yoga Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Very comfortable + Suitable for different types of exercise Reasons to avoid - Cheaper Pilates socks are available

It goes without saying that you can't do a proper Pilates workout without a good pair of grippy socks. This Alo Yoga pair is a firm favourite with the Marie Claire UK team, having been tested by myself, our Health Editor Ally Head, and News Editor Jadie Troy-Pryde, and we all rate them very highly. Jadie loves how soft and comfortable the fabric is, plus how well they stay on thanks to the straps, and they very quickly became my Pilates sock of choice thanks to the chic ballet-esque design that makes me feel that little bit more put together for my Reformer classes. I can also confirm that they wash well and are made from a thick (but still breathable) high-quality fabric that is worth every penny.

9. Pilates toe corrector

(Image credit: Amazon)

Hallux Toe Valgus Corrector Today's Best Deals £12.09 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Enhances balance and stability + Used by Joseph Pilates + Small but mighty Reasons to avoid - Not essential for everyone

You might not have heard of a toe corrector before, but its uses may surprise you. "The Pilates Toe Corrector is a footwork genius offering benefits for foot health, alignment, and overall body mechanics," explains Pilates instructor James Shaw. "This pocket-sized device, also known as the Toe Tensometer, is incredibly versatile despite its small size." Shaw explains its many benefits, which include:

Improves toe alignment: Helps correct issues like bunions, hammertoes, encouraging proper alignment

Strengthens foot muscles: Engages intrinsic foot muscles, improving strength and mobility

Enhances balance and stability: Promotes even weight distribution across the foot, reducing strain and improving posture

"It’s the perfect desert island Pilates accessory for foot health and mobility," says Shaw.

What accessories are needed for Pilates? There are no hard and fast rules about the accessories you need for Pilates. You can get a brilliant burn without using any additional equipment, provided you're doing the right exercises. However, there are several things you can invest in if you want to amp up your Pilates routine or try out new exercises that you can't do currently. The Pilates instructors we spoke to recommended a Pilates mat, a Pilates ball, resistance bands, ankle weights, and Pilates sliders as a good starting point, all of which are affordable and small enough to store at home.