Milano Cortina 2026, otherwise known as the Olympic Winter Games, officially starts today, but one aspect of the whole endeavour has already kicked off outside the resorts, towns and valleys of Italy: utterly fabulous ski wear.

First of all, the team uniforms range from the practical to something altogether more playful. Making its debut at Milano Cortina, Haiti's has been designed by Stella Jean, marrying "the highest peaks of the Caribbean" with "the heart of the Dolomites", with puffer skirts, technical jackets and zip-up base layers whose hand-painted surfaces are inspired by the artist Edouard Duval-Carrié. Mongolia's, created by Goyol Cashmere, balances functionality with beauty (the peaked hats are particularly head-turning).

Outside the official kits, however, brands embracing the alpine style of dress have put ski wear on the map—whether or not their wearers plan to parallel-parallel down a mountain.

The Frankie Shop has just released a limited-edition capsule: Cortina Après-Ski, which brings together stirrup-ribbed leggings, faux-fur robe coats, knitted hot pants, and hooded jumpers (i.e., everything you might pack to wear once you park your skies and fire up the fondue). Lacoste, meanwhile, has built two perfectly-manicured courts for Padel, the tennis adjacent-sport that's all racket fans talk about, in Courchevel: "A new place to play, all year round, where sport meets the mountains," the caption reads on Instagram.

Then to Aspen. The Beverley Hills of Colorado, where celebrities always flock to "shoop" in style (and bundles of shearling), recently hosted a fashion show that was, fittingly, staged on a snowy catwalk: Moncler Grenoble's. With Western-themed ski jackets (featuring embroidered yokes and suede fringing), plaid shirting and a pleasingly earthy colour palette, you certainly don't need to be at high altitude to appreciate the aesthetic.

Below you can see—and shop—the five trends that you can wear to catch the first chair lift or your commuter train, from retro ski knits to furry trapper hats.

5 Ski Trends Everyone Will Be Wearing On and Off the Slopes in 2026

Retro Ski Knits

J.Crew's archive-inspired après wear for US Ski & Snowboard, including cosy fleece pullovers and sweater leggings, features the most incredible ski knits, with bold colours, retro flair and, most importantly, city potential that means you should pre-order what you can now before the next drop sells out.

Chic Snow Boots

Moncler Grenoble's models were prepared for the alpine conditions of Aspen, with helmets, goggles and, in some cases, skis or snowboards, but their boots were the star of the show, with some pairs given a cowboy-like shaft of stitched leather as part of a collaboration with Moon Boot. Because as well as being a necessity in certain snowy environments, snow boots have been chic-ified this season.

Furry Coats

Whether faux-fur or textured shearling, a furry coat is the only plus one worth bringing to Aspen. Just ask Bella Hadid, who kicked off this year with a stay in the mountains, packing not one but two furry coats for après (at least), the first a fluted shearling coat by Valentino, the second a shearling-lined wrap from Nour Hammour. In Copenhagen, glacial temperatures were comparable to a ski resort's, meaning the influencer set pivoted away from wool towards the furry stuff for extra warmth.

Trapper Hats

With sub-zero temperatures in Copenhagen, the street-stylers adopted furry trapper hats, the kind with flaps on either side that form a shield around the ears. Moncler Grenoble's AW26 catwalk also featured the trapper, with gigantic chocolatey versions, paired with rodeo-themed ski suits, that reminded front-rowers that heat escapes from your head.

Fashion Fleeces

A fleece jacket wouldn't turn heads in a chalet, but in the city it's something of a welcome anomaly. Lisa Ing Marinelli frequently styles hers with a pair of leggings and polished riding boots or with a pencil skirt, rolling up the sleeves and tucking it in to create shape and a more streamlined silhouette. These unexpected pairings will create a look that feels more unique to you, showcasing your own personal style.