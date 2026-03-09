Princess Eugenie Has Officially Stepped Away From This Public Role Following Andrew’s Arrest

Princess Eugenie has stepped down as patron of Anti-Slavery International, after working with the UK-based charity for seven years.

"We thank the princess very much for her support for Anti-Slavery International," the charity announced in a statement. "We hope that she continues to work to end slavery for good and deliver freedom for everyone."

The news comes amid the arrest of Princess Eugenie's father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, regarding his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

Princess Eugenie has stepped down as patron of Anti-Slavery International this week, with the 35-year-old royal holding the title at the charity for seven years.

The news was announced by the UK charity, with a spokesperson confirming that their working relationship with Princess Eugenie had ended.

"After seven years, our patronage from HRH Princess Eugenie of York has come to an end," Anti-Slavery International announced in a statement.

"We thank the princess very much for her support for Anti-Slavery International," the public message continued. "We hope that she continues to work to end slavery for good and deliver freedom for everyone."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Neither the charity nor Princess Eugenie have cited a reason for her departure.

However, the update does come after the arrest of her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is being investigated for misconduct in public office.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," King Charles announced in a statement following his brother's arrest last month.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities."

He continued: "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."

We will continue to update this story.