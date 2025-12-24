By far, one of this season's biggest runway trends, faux-fur coats have undoubtedly cemented themselves as fashion's answer to cosy yet chic winter styling. Bridging the gap between nostalgic vintage-inspired pieces and 'old-money' maximalist dressing, these winter coats are so luxurious you could easily mistake them for the real thing.

Seen on the runways at Alaïa, Sportmax, Tod's, and Gucci, styled alongside matching faux-fur accessories, party dresses, and layered over light layers, these coats offer more than just warmth. Indeed, what makes them even more compelling is that even luxury houses have been able to replicate real fur with innovative fabrics that are just as high-quality as original furs, with a stronger ethical stance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, fashion insiders and celebrities alike have already been seen out in this style with Alexa Chung, Zoe Saldana, Martha Hunt, and most recently Kate Hudson among its most prominent endorsers. Hudson has explicitly been spotted wearing a faux-fur coat from London-based label Ducie on several occasions, both day and night, while promoting her latest film, Song Sung Blue.

Taking style cues from the runway, Hudson has paired her coat with a little black dress, a white jumpsuit, and a midi skirt dressed up with knee-high boots and kitten heels. Further proving how easy it is to simply add a faux-fur coat to polish any look, regardless of the occasion.

Looking to try the trend? The key to bringing the faux-fur coat into 2026 is to opt for styles that could pass for much-loved family heirlooms or have been hanging around in your wardrobe for many years, even if you added them to your basket just last week.

Thankfully, we have you covered as we've searched the internet for the best faux-fur coats available, from Ducie's classic, celeb-approved options to Topshop's viral styles, all offering different lengths in soft, shiny finishes. Keep scrolling for the full edit of this season's top faux fur coats…