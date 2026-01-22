If the Spring/Summer 2026 runways were any indication—which, of course, they are—2026 is shaping up to be a year of dressing with intention. With newly appointed creative directors keen to make their mark through debut collections, and heritage houses stepping, however tentatively, beyond their comfort zones—just look to Chloé’s move away from its signature bohemia—the catwalks felt charged with a newfound focus. This translates into clearly defined trends for us, the consumers.

And just as full outfits, accessories and colour pairings fall within the trend cycle, so too do dresses—one of the most beloved and relied-upon elements of any wardrobe.

Across the collections, several recurring themes emerged. Bold block colours cut through the sea of neutrals, voluminous silhouettes reintroduced a sense of play, and a handful of familiar favourites made their return: sheer fabrics, retro-tinged florals and lace-trimmed silk slip dresses—not unlike the ones we all lived in last summer.

Scroll on to see each of the biggest 2026 dress trends spotlighted by a small handful of my fashion industry friends.

Bright Block Colours

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta, Erdem, Balenciaga)

"Seen on the Bottega Veneta, Carolina Herrera, Simone Rocha, and Balenciaga catwalks, solid colours feel really impactful and fresh, particularly in spring when there’s a lot of print options," says Haeni Kim, founder and creative director of KITRI. Adding, "style with colour blocking as seen on the runway and add modern and graphic or textured accessories".

Sheer Excellence

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

"Whether mere sheer glimpses or all-out exposure, a number of our favourite designers showing this season moved away from layers and highly-structured tailoring towards a much softer sense of romanticism," says freelance fashion editor Charlie Nicholson. "Heavily leaning on the more diaphanous likes of chiffon, organza and delicately-placed lace, it seems that everyone—from repeat-romantics Simone Rocha, Cecilie Bahnsen and Giambattista Valli to the less guessable Tom Ford, Fendi and Valentino—is enjoying flirting with that beloved balance of concealing and revealing for spring. Play with layering yours for a more wearable take on the trend."

Vintage-Inspired Slips

(Image credit: Ferragamo, Chloé, Rodarte)

"Satin and georgette slip dresses with a 20s/30s influence were spotted on the runways of Ferragamo, Chloé, and Rodarte," says Kim. "One reason why vintage inspired slip dresses are so popular is because they're incredibly versatile and we love that it balances femininity with cool as seen by Chloé."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Style with sandals or ballet flats in the day and with delicate heels for evening/occasion. Add a cool, retro inspired coat on top for extra cool points until the weather gets warmer," she adds.

Turn Up The Volume

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

"Ditching any idea that ‘less is more’, it fell to the likes of Dior, Junya Watanabe, Khaite, Keburia, Balenciaga, Erdem, Mithridate, Julie Kegels and Jean Paul Gaultier to really dial up the volume for SS26," continues Nicholson. "With explosively exaggerated skirts dominating many of the season’s hottest dress silhouettes, it was a particularly dramatic scene on the runway as designers were united in their undeniable lack of appetite for proportion control." I told you crinolines were making a comeback.

Retro-Fit Florals

(Image credit: Chloé, Carolina Herrera, Erdem)

"Vintage inspired all over florals may not be ground-breaking, but the print is timeless and versatile," shares Kim. "This season we’re seeing a wide variety of floral prints from ditsy/naive to large-scale placement print or watercolour—just take a look at the catwalks of Chloé, Rodarte, Carolina Herrera, and Erdem. I would wear them with knee high boots now and ballet flats when the weather warms up".